The Premier League gets its second ever Christmas Eve fixture on Sunday when Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Chelsea to Molineux. Wolves are coming into this one off the back of a thumping by West Ham United, while the Blues have just reached the EFL Cup semifinals and suddenly have silverware in sight. Gary O'Neil will want to see more from his team after a bad day at the office against the Hammers in London, and that fourth straight away loss leaves Wolves 14th as we enter inter a hectic period in the English topflight calendar, but they are 7 points ahead of Luton Town and the relegation zone which was expected to be their domain. Chelsea fought back to beat Newcastle United on penalties in the EFL Cup quarterfinals as Mauricio Pochettino continues his rebuild of the Stamford Bridge-based outfit, but the Londoners are still only midtable at present. A run of three consecutive away losses needs correcting and a fourth loss here would be a worst return since December of 2000, which was a losing streak of five road games.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 24 | Time: 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 24 | 8 a.m. ET Location: Molineux -- Wolverhampton, England

Molineux -- Wolverhampton, England Odds: Wolves +260; Draw: +260; Chelsea -110

Wolves +260; Draw: +260; Chelsea -110 TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

Team news

Wolves: Pedro Neto could feature after injury and still leads the Premier League's assists charts with seven despite almost two months out. Jose Sa and Nelson Semedo should also be involved although Joe Hodge is out injured while recovering from a shoulder issue and Jonny is out of the first team picture altogether after a training ground incident.

Potential Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Toti, Dawson; Semedo, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Hwang.

Chelsea: Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, Romeo Lavia and Ben Chilwell are all still absent for Pochettino ahead of this one. Enzo Fernandez played just over 30 minutes vs. Newcastle as he was ill while Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke could both make appearances. Christopher Nkunku has now debuted and this could be his first taste of Premier League action although a start might be too much at this point.

Potential Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Gallagher, Palmer; Jackson.

Prediction

This one has narrow Chelsea win written all over it as Wolves seem set for a tough Christmas period. A draw is not totally out of the question but expect the Blues to just shade this one. Pick: Wolves 0, Chelsea 1.