Giants vs. Eagles: How to watch, live stream 'Thursday Night Football' on Twitter

The Eagles (5-9) host the Giants (10-4) in Week 16's edition of "Thursday Night Football." The final meeting of the year between the two NFC East rivals comes seven weeks after New York prevailed, 28-23, thanks to four Eli Manning touchdowns, and a defense that forced Carson Wentz into two interceptions. The teams entered that game with with similar records -- the Giants were 5-3 and the Eagles were 4-4 -- but have gone in different directions since.

That said, the Giants are the unlikeliest of 10-4 teams. They find themselves with the NFC's second-best record, behind only the 12-2 Cowboys, by virtue of a top-flight defense and a bottom-third offense. It's a peculiar mix, particularly with Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. playing every game, but a suspect offensive line has thrown a monkey wrench into what was supposed to be an efficient, balanced attack.

Instead, what we're left with is an O-line that ranks 28th in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and in that same vicinity when it comes to yards per drive (27. 9 yards, which is good for 28th), points per drive (1.6, 28th), plays per drive (5.4, 29th) and time of possession per drive (2:20, 31st).

And one of the few silver linings -- the offensive line ranking third in pass protection -- is strictly a function of Manning wasting little time in the pocket before firing the ball to would-be pass catchers, whether they're open or not. The results: Manning has played well below replacement-level, ranking 20th in QB value, which is just behind Trevor Seimian and just ahead of Blake Bortles. We're guessing this won't come up during Manning's Hall of Fame speech.

Still, despite all this, the Giants continue to find ways to win. In fact, since the Week 5 loss to the Packers that dropped them to 2-3, New York has won eight of nine games, the only loss coming to the resurgent Steelers back in Week 13. Since then, the Giants beat the Cowboys (for the season sweep) and then dispensed with the NFC North-leading Lions. And now they're looking to finish strong against a struggling Eagles outfit, before facing the Redskins in the regular-season finale.

Two wins not only keeps the Giants playing into January, but if the Cowboys drop their final two, New York would win the division and earn a first-round bye.

Meanwhile, remember back in late September, when the Eagles moved to 3-0 after dominating the Steelers, had the league's best defense and looked like geniuses for trading up to the No. 2 pick to grab quarterback Wentz?

The rookie from North Dakota State, who had been named the starter less than two weeks before the regular season, didn't have an adjustment period, despite the lack of first-team reps, or the fact that he was coming from an FCS program. In those first three games, he completed 65 percent of his passes for 669 yards, five touchdowns and exactly zero interceptions. Wentz was calling audibles before the snap, making good decisions after the snap, and throwing with the type of poise and accuracy of some grizzled veteran who had seen everything at least twice.

It was all enough to make you wonder why the Browns traded out of that No. 2 pick and allowed the Eagles the chance to take Wentz. But NFL seasons are long; three months later, Wentz looks every bit the rookie quarterback. His motion has gone from compact to elongated, and he has a lower completion percentage and a higher percentage of interceptions to show for it.

The Eagles have just two wins in their last 11 games, now sit at 5-9, and have already been eliminated from the playoffs. That's the bad news. The good news is that they've found their franchise quarterback, even if he's not quite the finished product he may have appeared in late September.

How to watch

It's (the final) Color Rush Thursday, y'all!

Behold:

"This is something that the Giants fans have been waiting for. I'd like to say an modern update of a timeless 80's era," Giants equipment director Joe Skiba told the team's website back in September.

Added bonus for Giants' fans: Retro helmets, too!

Prisco's pick

The Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a victory here. The Eagles would love to ruin it. But the Giants defense is playing too well right now. I think that's the difference.

Prisco's pick: Giants 23, Eagles 17

'TNF' on Twitter

Thursday's game will be on Twitter and you'll be able to stream it here: tnf.twitter.com. You can use your mobile device or tablet with the NFL Network app. Kickoff is at 8:25 p.m. ET.

In addition to live streaming, the NFL-Twitter partnership also includes in-game highlights from"Thursday Night Football" and pregame Periscope broadcasts from players and teams.

This will be the final NFL-Twitter showing on the 2016 TNF schedule.

Be sure to CBSSports.com's Pro Football Rundown for all the latest NFL news and commentary.