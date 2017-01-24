LOOK: Did Olivia Munn take a shot at Aaron Rodgers' family on Instagram?
Rodgers' family business continues to remain a topic of public speculation
Sometimes it's not about who gets thanked, but about who does not get thanked. And that's precisely the case of the message that Olivia Munn, the significant other of Aaron Rodgers, dropped on Instagram following the Packers season-ending 44-21 loss to the Falcons.
One side story for the 2016 Packers was the awkwardness involving Aaron Rodgers and his family. His younger brother Jordan Rodgers appeared on ABC's "The Bachelor," where he took some shots at his brother. Things got even more awkward during the home visit.
The Packers QB clearly didn't appreciate the whole thing going public.
A New York Times story that ran on the Sunday of the Packers-Cowboys divisional playoff game included Rodgers' father opening up about the estrangement between the NFL star and his immediate family. There was also the flurry of tweets suggesting that Tom Brady might have thrown shade Rodgers way after the Patriots beat the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game when Brady made sure to thank his family. (That seems unlikely because Brady is a big fan of Rodgers.) Regardless, Rodgers' family business has become public business.
Hence, why Munn's Instagram post is being over-analyzed.
"So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far," Munn wrote. "THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only *positive* energy. It helped them get this far."
As one might expect, the comments on the post are just lovely! Some people are calling Munn names and questioning her role within the family structure.
The whole thing is just sad. Sometimes family members don't get along. It's actually a lot more common than you'd think.
But this one is out there and it doesn't appear to be getting less public between the two sides, whatever those sides may be.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Super Bowl haltime shows ranked, 50-1
From epic spectacles to epic fails, the best and worst of Super Bowl halftimes, ranked
-
Details on the Super Bowl halftime show
Lady Gaga is taking over the Super Bowl halftime show
-
Super Bowl LI: Location, date, time, TV
Here's all the details you need to know to get you ready for Super Bowl LI
-
How to watch: Patriots vs. Steelers
The Patriots are headed to their ninth Super Bowl while the Falcons are making their second...
-
Agent's Take: What's next for Steelers?
Antonio Brown, despite his Facebook issues, might be in line for another big payday
-
Video shows Adam Jones swearing at cop
The video released on Monday night is a bad look for the Benagls cornerback
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre