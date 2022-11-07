Super middleweight boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly is in a medically induced coma following his 12th round knockout loss to David Morrell Jr. on Saturday night. Yerbossynuly's assistant trainer confirmed the boxer's health situation to ESPN on Sunday night.

Yerbossynuly was dominated throughout the fight with Morrell outlanding him 237-82, with more than 70% of those landed shots as power punches to the head.

In Round 12, Morrell dropped Yerbossynuly, but the native of Kazakhstan beat the count and attempted to fight on. He was then docked a point by referee Tony Weeks for excessive holding, seemingly to attempt to stay on his feet. Shortly after, Morrell landed a massive hook that again sent Yerbossynuly to the canvas, at which point the fight was stopped.

After briefly speaking to the referee, Yerbossynuly stumbled backward into the ropes before Morrell helped him back to his corner. During the Showtime Championship Boxing broadcast it was announced Yerbossynuly was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Emanuel Savoy, Yerbossynuly's assistant trainer, told ESPN that he wanted to stop the fight well before the final round.

"I actually had the towel in my hand," Savoy said. "Aidos wanted to continue. His head coach (Kanat Orakbaev) wanted him to continue. He evaluated Aidos and said nothing was wrong with him."

Yerbossynuly entered the fight with a perfect 16-0 record. The fight with Morrell was the biggest fight in his career as he tried to break through to the fringes of world title contention when battling for Morrell's secondary WBA title.

