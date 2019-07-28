Boxing schedule for 2019 features Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell, Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
After an incredible 2018, boxing wasted not time picking up right where it left off. The beginning of the year in 2019 gave us some amazing highlights with upsets abound and insane knockouts, including Deontay Wilder's dismantling of Dominic Breazeale. Then in July, living legend Manny Pacquiao turned back the clock to give us one of the best fights of the year against WBA champion Keith Thurman to claim the only welterweight title that has eluded him in his illustrious career.
We still have plenty of business to look forward to this year, including the other piece of the PBC welterweight showdown when Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter meet in September to unify the IBF and WBC 147-pound titles. Plus in August, Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to defend his set of lightweight titles on enemy soil when he faces off with Luke Campbell in London.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Aug. 3
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz
|Featherweights
|ESPN+
|Aug. 3
|New York
|Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola
|Heavyweights
|Fox
|Aug. 10
|Philadelphia
|Carl Frampton vs. Emmanuel Dominguez
|Featherweights
|ESPN+
|Aug. 17
|Los Angeles
|Emmanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Francisco De Vaca
|WBO junior featherweight title
|ESPN
|Aug. 24
|Chelyabinsk, Russia
|Sergey Kovalev (c) vs. Anthony Yarde
|WBO light heavyweight title
|ESPN+
|Aug. 24
|Edinburg, Texas
|Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Javier Nicholas Chacon
|WBA interim junior featherweight title
|FS1
|Aug. 31
|London
|Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. Luke Campbell
|Unified lightweight title
|ESPN+
|Aug. 31
|Minneapolis
|Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez
|Junior middleweights
|Fox
|Sept. 28
|Los Angeles
|Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter
|IBF and WBC welterweight unification
|Fox PPV
