artur-beterbiev.png
Getty Images

After a somewhat cool close to 202 where many of boxing's top stars featured their talents in stay-busy fights, the New Year began with hopes of some of the top stars facing off against other top opposition over the next 12 months. At least one fighter cleared his initial hurdle toward the biggest fight of his career when Gervonta "Tank" Davis knocked out Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7.

Davis announced in November that he and Ryan Garcia had agreed to the framework of a deal for a fight in 2023 with Davis only needing to get by Hector Garcia to make the fight a reality. He did exactly that, surviving a tough early challenge before scoring a knockout to secure arguably the biggest fight in boxing in terms of public attention.

The schedule did take a hit, however, when Josh Taylor suffered an injury requiring the postponement of his planned WBO junior welterweight championship rematch with Jack Catterall on March 4. That rematch has been postponed several times since Taylor won a highly-disputed decision in their battle for the undisputed welterweight title in February 2022.

The biggest fight left for January is Artur Beterbiev's clash with Anthony Yarde on Jan. 28 in London. Beterbiev, who holds three of the four recognized world titles at light heavyweight, could end up fighting for undisputed status against 2022 Fighter of the Year Dmitry Bivol before the end of 2023.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Jan. 28Hollywood Park, FloridaAlexis Rocha vs. Anthony YoungWelterweightDAZN
Jan. 28LondonArtur Beterbiev (c) vs. Anthony Yarde
Unified light heavyweight titlesESPN
Feb. 3Glendale, ArizonaEmanuel Navarrete vs. Liam WilsonWBO junior lightweight titleESPN
Feb. 4New York CityAmanda Serrano (c) vs. Erika CruzUndisputed featherweight titleDAZN
Feb. 11San AntonioRey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie FosterVacant WBC super featherweight titleShowtime
Feb. 18Nottingham, EnglandLeigh Wood (c) vs. Mauricio LaraWBA regular featherweight titleDAZN
Feb. 25AtlantaAdrien Broner vs. Hank LundyWelterweightsBLK Prime
Feb. 25MinneapolisSubriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce
vacant IBF junior welterweight title
Showtime
March 12TBD, AustraliaTim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison
Junior middleweightTBD
April 1LondonAnthony Joshua vs. Jermaine FranklinHeavyweightTBD