A cut suffered by Tyson Fury caused his fight with Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion to be postponed from its original Feb. 17 date. The pair now clash on May 18 in Saudi Arabia, headlining a card that features several other meaningful bouts, including two battles for world championships on the undercard.

Both men enter the fight coming off scares in their 2023 campaigns, with Usyk being dropped by Daniel Dubois only for the referee to rule the shot a low blow and allow Usyk time to recover. He then stopped Dubois in Round 9. Fury was forced into a much tougher spot in October when his undefeated record barely survived a fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Ngannou scored a knockdown and did enough to win plenty of rounds, though Fury ultimately took a split decision victory. While Fury's title was not on the line, a loss would have been even more embarrassing than narrowly escaping with a win in a fight he was expected to dominate.

On the undercard, Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KO) will defend his IBF super featherweight championship against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO). Cordina won the belt in June 2022 with a Knockout of the Year contender over Kenichi Ogawa but was stripped due to injury. He defeated Shavkat Rakhimov to regain the title this past April with a split decision and retained the belt with a majority decision win over Edward Vazquez in November.

Cacace is ranked No. 9 by the IBF and holds the IBO title -- not recognized as a legitimate world title -- and enters the fight riding a six-fight winning streak.

Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KO) and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KO), both former cruiserweight champions, will clash over the IBF cruiserweight title in a rematch. Opetaia and Briedis were supposed to meet for over one year as Opetaia held the IBF belt, but injuries kept the fight from coming together. In December, the IBF stripped Opetaia of the title for fighting Ellis Zorro on the undercard of the heavyweight supershow in Saudi Arabia headlined by Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin as they wanted Opetaia to wait to fight Briedis instead.

The IBF then ordered Briedis to fight Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez for the vacant belt, only for Ramirez to instead schedule a bout with Arsen Goulamirian for the WBA belt in March, leading all the way back around to Opetaia vs. Briedis. The only real impact of the IBF stripping Opetaia was the IBF missing out on a sanctioning fee for the Zorro fight.

Opetaia won the IBF belt for the first time when he defeated Briedis. He made one successful defense of the belt before being stripped. Due to injuries, Briedis has not fought since the July 2022 loss to Opetaia.

Fury vs. Usyk fight card, odds

Tyson Fury (c) -110 vs. Oleksandr Usyk (c) +100, undisputed heavyweight championship

Jai Opetaia -500 vs. Mairis Briedis +350, vacant IBF cruiserweight championship

Joe Cordina (c) -450 vs. Anthony Cacace +350, IBF super featherweight championship

Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez, heavyweights



Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, lightweights



Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, light heavyweights



Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, featherweights



David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz, cruiserweights



Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, heavyweights



Viewing information