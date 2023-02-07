Just over a month into 2023, the first half of the year's boxing calendar is starting to come together. While the schedule is filling up, some of the most anticipated fights in the sport have yet to come together, including a potential big-money clash between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia.

Davis announced in November that he and Ryan Garcia had agreed to the framework of a deal for a fight in 2023 with Davis only needing to get by Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 to make the fight a reality. He did exactly that, surviving a tough early challenge before scoring a knockout to secure arguably the biggest fight in boxing in terms of public attention. Now, the fight at the negotiating table needs to conclude before the fighters can get in the ring.

One long-awaited fight will happen on Feb. 26, when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury hopefully step into a boxing ring in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury have been set to fight twice before, with Fury having to pull out both times. Now with a date and location set for a third time, it appears the fight will finally happen.

The schedule also got a major boost with the recent announcement that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano would rematch on May 20 in Dublin, again battling for Taylor's undisputed lightweight championship. Their first meeting was a Fight of the Year effort in front of a wild crowd in Madison Square Garden, making it the biggest -- and arguably most important -- fight in the history of women's boxing.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.