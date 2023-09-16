Boxing trainer Diego Arrua suffered an ultimately fatal heart attack ringside while cornering his wife, Sabrina Perez on a televised main card in Tijuana, Mexico. WBC president Maurico Sulaiman confirmed the news early Saturday morning.

Perez was fighting Olympian and rising boxing star Skye Nicholson for the WBC interim featherweight championship on a DAZN-broadcaster card. Arrua was coaching his wife in the final stretch of Round 9 before he suddenly collapsed to the floor at ringside. Medical staff rushed to Arrua's aid and stretchered him out of the arena between the ninth and 10th rounds. He later died at the hospital.

"It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine coach Diego [Arrua], who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Perez fight in Tijuana," said WBC president, Mauricio Sulaiman.

Nicolson claimed a wide unanimous decision over Perez.

