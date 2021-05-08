Great Britain's Billy Joe Saunders looks to pull off the upset when he takes on Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a super middleweight unification bout on Saturday. The fight will unify the WBA (Super), WBC, The Ring and WBO super middleweight belts. The main card from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET (watch on DAZN, sign up here) with the headliners expected to enter the ring around 11 p.m. ET. Alvarez has compiled a 55-1 record, while Saunders is 30-0.

Alvarez enters as a -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100), while Saunders is at +500 in the latest Canelo vs. Saunders odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total rounds expected is set at 10.5. Before finalizing any Saunders vs. Canelo picks, make sure you check out the boxing predictions from SportsLine combat sports analyst Brandon Wise.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders preview

Wise notes that Saunders easily frustrates opponents with his style. He's "an incredibly difficult fighter to corral," Wise told SportsLine, and he "loves to make fights ugly with holding and jostling."

Saunders certainly can deliver the knockout. He's done it 14 times in his 30 career wins. But a majority of those were earlier in his career, and he's made his living winning via decision recently, with six of his last eight fights going the distance.

Alvarez, meanwhile, is considered one of the world's best pound-for-pound fighters, known for his excellent counterpunches. He is also considered among boxing's best body punchers.

He has won world championships in four weight classes in his career from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Alvarez has registered 37 knockouts since beginning his professional career in October of 2005. Wise is only sharing his coveted picks here.

