Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev odds, betting lines: Picks, optimal predictions from boxing insider

After declining a third fight with Gennady Golovkin, Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring on Saturday night for a 175-pound title bout against WBO light heavyweight champ Sergey Kovalev. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Moving up two weight classes, Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) faces a major challenge due to the Russian's advantages in size and power. Alvarez has only fought once at 168 pounds, when he outclassed Rocky Fielding 10 months ago. Bookmakers list Alvarez as a -420 favorite (risk $420 to win $100) in the latest Canelo vs. Kovalev odds, with the Russian getting +310 (risk $100 to win $310) as the underdog. Books also are offering Canelo vs. Kovalev bets on how many rounds the fight lasts, the method of victory for each fighter, or whether it will end in a draw, a 26-1 long shot.

Kahn knows Alvarez, 29, is seven years younger than Kovalev and a technically superior fighter. He's one of the world's top counter-punchers, which will help him neutralize Kovalev's power. The Mexican superstar has lost only once, to the legendary Floyd Mayweather six years ago, while Kovalev has never faced anyone the caliber of Alvarez. And the Russian is clearly past his peak, looking more beatable the past three years.

But just because Alvarez is a younger, more decorated fighter doesn't mean he'll handle "Krusher" Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs). The Russian has a three-inch height edge and is arguably the most powerful fighter Alvarez has faced. Kovalev, who has knocked out 76 percent of his opponents, also has an accurate jab and a reach advantage he can use to land it. Speculation abounds that Kovalev will go for the early knockout against the technically superior Alvarez, but the Russian also has improved his endurance under trainer Buddy McGirt and is prepared to go the distance if needed.

"I respect his steps and his risks," Kovalev told reporters. "This is boxing, but in boxing, only real men try to prove themselves, that they're a real fighter, and Canelo is that. But this is my division, I have been in this division since my first fight, and I want to make my history, my story. He's just trying."

