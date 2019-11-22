Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz fight purses, salaries: Prize money each fighter on main card will take home

Big boxing main events bring big money to the fighters involved. The Fox pay-per-view heavyweight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz is no different in that respect, with the two men making a combined $4.5 million in disclosed purses.

Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) defeated Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) by 10th round knockout in their first meeting in March 2018. He is set to make $3 million as he puts the WBC heavyweight championship on the line once again. Ortiz will take home $1.5 million after three straight wins earned him another shot at the champ.

From the Nevada Athletic Commission, purses for Saturday's PPV card at the @mgmgrand pic.twitter.com/h54SFwn7Ok — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 21, 2019

Leo Santa Cruz (36-1-1, 19 KOs) has won world championships at bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight. He'll be looking to capture a world title in his fourth weight class when he takes on Miguel Flores (24-2, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBA super featherweight belt. Santa Cruz will make $750,000 while Flores will earn $100,000.

In other main card fights, Brandon Figueroa will earn $200,000 to opponent Julio Ceja's $50,000 and Luis Nery $300,000 while opponent Emmanuel Rodriguez rakes in $75,000.

