Ryan Garcia gets his first opportunity to win a world championship when he steps in the ring with WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney on Saturday. The action goes down from Barclays Center in Brooklyn live on pay-per-view.

Haney is coming off a dominant win over Regis Prograis to win the title in his first fight at the division. Prior to moving up, Haney was the undisputed lightweight champion and has cemented himself as one of the elite pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

"Ryan may have the speed but I have the timing," Haney said. "I just want to show how I am levels above this guy. Ryan is an average fighter with a big name. I am a proven fighter, proven champion [and] I was tested by some of the best fighters in the world.

"I think Ryan is a C+ fighter and I'm an A+ fighter, so it's a mismatch. I am here for a reason. It's me versus greatness."

Garcia took a big risk in April 2023, facing Gervonta "Tank" Davis in a much-hyped bout between two of the top young stars in boxing. While Garcia lost by stoppage on a body shot, two fights later he's taking another big risk against yet another young superstar.

The undercard does not feature much name value despite the big main event. The WBA interim flyweight title is on the line when John Ramirez takes on David Jimenez in the co-feature bout of the night. Arnold Barboza is set to take on Sean McComb in a junior welterweight contest. And Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe is set for a middleweight bout to open the PPV festivites.

Below is the complete fight card for Haney vs. Garcia along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight card, odds

Devin Haney (c) -910 vs. Ryan Garcia +575, WBC junior welterweight title



John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez, WBA interim flyweight title

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb, junior welterweight

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Dibombe, middleweight



Viewing info

Date: April 20



April 20 Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Start time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET How to watch: DAZN PPV & PPV.com | Price: $69.99 with subscription, $79.99 without



