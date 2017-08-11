Ellerbe fires back at claims of Mayweather vs. McGregor tickets moving slowly

For all the talk about thousands of high-priced tickets still being available for the Aug. 26 boxing pay-per-view match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions believes it's all a bunch of hot air.

Speaking to media members at Mayweather's Las Vegas gym during Thursday's media day, Leonard Ellerbe said the fight was on pace to break boxing's live gate record from the 2015 Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao superfight ($72.2 million) despite reports that sales have been slow.

"Right now, we have over $60 million in the box office," Ellerbe said. "And you tell me, what part of that remotely looks like ticket sales are slow? This isn't a damn Rolling Stones concert. That's the only thing that sells out in seconds. When you are talking about tickets going from $500 to $10,000, that's an expensive ticket. So you have every CEO from every major company. You know, guys, it takes time to plan and get it together."

Ellerbe made sure to also take a shot at the Sept. 16 middleweight championship bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, which also takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and has boasted having been sold out for some time.

"The fight that they have on the 16th of September, next month, our fight right now we've got more in the box office right now -- double -- than they will have," Ellerbe said.

There remained more than 2,000 tickets still available for Mayweather-McGregor on StubHub and 2,797 on Ticketmaster as of Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Ellerbe was specifically upset with media members who referenced the deal Ticketmaster set up with warehouse retailer Costco to help move tickets and attempted to paint it as something negative.

"That's what's wrong with boxing today," Ellerbe said. "You guys are always complaining and looking for s--- to complain about when there's nothing there. That's the reason why we can't be innovative. That's what Floyd Mayweather has done differently than anybody else. He's thought outside the box."

In the end, Ellerbe saved his harshest comments for any member of the media, boxing or mixed martial arts, who have provided reasons why consumers shouldn't purchase the fight.

"Mind your f---ing business," Ellerbe said. "You know? It's like do your job, cover the sport. Obviously, you have to give your opinion, which we understand that. It's like, we don't see you saying nothing else about anybody else's events. We know what this is about.

"It's like, OK, one thing is for sure -- you're not gonna stop this event. The fans demanded this event and that's what they're gonna get. We didn't ask for this."