Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia are set for a massive clash on Saturday in Las Vegas, a city known for big fights and gambling. To no one's surprise, there is plenty of interest at the betting window on Davis vs. Garcia and no shortage of different plays you can make, from picking a straight-up winner to the exact round in which the fight will finish.
Davis is currently sitting as a comfortable -- though not massive -- favorite with a line of -230, meaning you would have to bet $230 to win $100. Garcia's underdog line sits at +190, or $190 in winnings on a $100 bet.
According to the oddsmakers, the most likely outcome for the fight is Davis by knockout at -140 and the most likely round in which he scores that stoppage listed at Round 7, at +800.
There are tons more ways to pick and bet on this fight and you can peruse those options below with lines from Caesars Sportsbook.
Overall odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
|Gervonta Davis -230
|Ryan Garcia +190
|136-pound catchweight
|David Morrell Jr. -2000
|Yamaguchi Falcao +1000
|Super middleweight
|Bektemir Melikuziev -1400
|Gabriel Rosado +800
|Super middleweight
|Elijah Garcia -1400
|Kevin Salgado Zambrano +800
|Middleweight
|Fight to go the distance
|Odds
Yes
+240
|No
|-340
|6.5 Rounds
|Odds
Over
-200
Under
+160
|7.5 Rounds
|Odds
|Over
|-170
|Under
|+135
|8.5 Rounds
|Odds
|Over
|-105
|Under
|-125
|9.5 Rounds
|Odds
|Over
|+130
|Under
|-170
|Round betting
|Odds
Davis on points
+550
Garcia on points
+650
Draw
+1200
Davis in Round 1
+2400
Davis in Round 2
+2000
Davis in Round 3
+1600
Davis in Round 4
+1400
Davis in Round 5
+1200
Davis in Round 6
+1000
Davis in Round 7
+800
Davis in Round 8
+1000
Davis in Round 9
+1300
Davis in Round 10
+1600
Davis in Round 11
+2200
Davis in Round 12
+2800
Garcia in Round 1
+4000
Garcia in Round 2
+3300
Garcia in Round 3
+3300
Garcia in Round 4
+2800
Garcia in Round 5
+2800
Garcia in Round 6
+2500
Garcia in Round 7
+2500
Garcia in Round 8
+2800
Garcia in Round 9
+3300
|Garcia in Round 10
|+4000
|Garcia in Round 11
|+5000
|Garcia in Round 12
|+6600
|Method of Victory
|Odds
Davis via KO, TKO or DQ
-140
Davis via decision or technical decision
+550
Garcia via KO, TKO or DQ
+310
Garcia via decision or technical decision
+650
Draw
+1200