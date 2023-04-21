Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia are set for a massive clash on Saturday in Las Vegas, a city known for big fights and gambling. To no one's surprise, there is plenty of interest at the betting window on Davis vs. Garcia and no shortage of different plays you can make, from picking a straight-up winner to the exact round in which the fight will finish.

Davis is currently sitting as a comfortable -- though not massive -- favorite with a line of -230, meaning you would have to bet $230 to win $100. Garcia's underdog line sits at +190, or $190 in winnings on a $100 bet.

According to the oddsmakers, the most likely outcome for the fight is Davis by knockout at -140 and the most likely round in which he scores that stoppage listed at Round 7, at +800.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

There are tons more ways to pick and bet on this fight and you can peruse those options below with lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Overall odds

Favorite Underdog Weight class Gervonta Davis -230 Ryan Garcia +190 136-pound catchweight David Morrell Jr. -2000 Yamaguchi Falcao +1000 Super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev -1400 Gabriel Rosado +800 Super middleweight Elijah Garcia -1400 Kevin Salgado Zambrano +800 Middleweight

Fight to go the distance Odds Yes +240 No -340

6.5 Rounds Odds Over -200 Under +160 7.5 Rounds Odds Over -170 Under +135 8.5 Rounds Odds Over -105 Under -125 9.5 Rounds Odds Over +130 Under -170

Round betting Odds Davis on points +550 Garcia on points +650 Draw +1200 Davis in Round 1 +2400 Davis in Round 2 +2000 Davis in Round 3 +1600 Davis in Round 4 +1400 Davis in Round 5 +1200 Davis in Round 6 +1000 Davis in Round 7 +800 Davis in Round 8 +1000 Davis in Round 9 +1300 Davis in Round 10 +1600 Davis in Round 11 +2200 Davis in Round 12 +2800 Garcia in Round 1 +4000 Garcia in Round 2 +3300 Garcia in Round 3 +3300 Garcia in Round 4 +2800 Garcia in Round 5 +2800 Garcia in Round 6 +2500 Garcia in Round 7 +2500 Garcia in Round 8 +2800 Garcia in Round 9 +3300 Garcia in Round 10 +4000 Garcia in Round 11 +5000 Garcia in Round 12 +6600