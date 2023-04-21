ryan-garcia-point.jpg
Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia are set for a massive clash on Saturday in Las Vegas, a city known for big fights and gambling. To no one's surprise, there is plenty of interest at the betting window on Davis vs. Garcia and no shortage of different plays you can make, from picking a straight-up winner to the exact round in which the fight will finish.

Davis is currently sitting as a comfortable -- though not massive -- favorite with a line of -230, meaning you would have to bet $230 to win $100. Garcia's underdog line sits at +190, or $190 in winnings on a $100 bet.

According to the oddsmakers, the most likely outcome for the fight is Davis by knockout at -140 and the most likely round in which he scores that stoppage listed at Round 7, at +800.

There are tons more ways to pick and bet on this fight and you can peruse those options below with lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Overall odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight class
Gervonta Davis -230 Ryan Garcia +190 136-pound catchweight
David Morrell Jr. -2000Yamaguchi Falcao +1000 Super middleweight
Bektemir Melikuziev -1400 Gabriel Rosado +800 Super middleweight
Elijah Garcia -1400 Kevin Salgado Zambrano +800 Middleweight
Fight to go the distanceOdds

Yes

+240

No-340
6.5 RoundsOdds

Over

-200

Under 

+160

7.5 RoundsOdds
Over-170
Under+135
8.5 RoundsOdds
Over-105
Under-125
9.5 RoundsOdds
Over+130
Under-170
Round bettingOdds

Davis on points

+550

Garcia on points

+650

Draw

+1200

Davis in Round 1

+2400

Davis in Round 2

+2000

Davis in Round 3

+1600

Davis in Round 4

+1400

Davis in Round 5

+1200

Davis in Round 6

+1000

Davis in Round 7

+800

Davis in Round 8

+1000

Davis in Round 9

+1300

Davis in Round 10

+1600

Davis in Round 11

+2200

Davis in Round 12

+2800

Garcia in Round 1

+4000

Garcia in Round 2

+3300

Garcia in Round 3

+3300

Garcia in Round 4

+2800

Garcia in Round 5

+2800

Garcia in Round 6

+2500

Garcia in Round 7

+2500

Garcia in Round 8

+2800

Garcia in Round 9

+3300

Garcia in Round 10+4000
Garcia in Round 11+5000
Garcia in Round 12+6600
Method of VictoryOdds

Davis via KO, TKO or DQ

-140

Davis via decision or technical decision

+550

Garcia via KO, TKO or DQ

+310

Garcia via decision or technical decision

+650

Draw

+1200