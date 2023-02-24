The first superfight of 2023 is officially signed. Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis have finalized terms and will meet on April 22 in Las Vegas, though the venue is still to be determined. The event will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view. Davis announced the fight as officially set on Friday.

A bout between the two young superstars has been long discussed with both men calling for it to happen while also frequently claiming the other side was ducking the clash. During that time, both men have continued to see their stock rise through impressive performances.

After agreeing to the fight this past November, Davis wanted to take one tune-up fight. He cleared that hurdle by knocking out Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 8. Garcia chose to skip the tune-up, but as pictures of Garcia in the gym surfaced, Davis accused Garcia of using performance-enhancing drugs in now-deleted tweets. "He never look that big before," Davis wrote. "He definitely on something."

Despite those allegations, the fight was able to be put together and it is expected to do big business both at the gate and on pay-per-view.

Garcia has not fought since July 2022, when he knocked out Javier Fortuna. He holds a professional record of 23-0 with 19 wins by knockout.

Davis is one of boxing's most vicious punchers with 26 knockout wins on his perfect 28-0 record. He has found success at super featherweight, lightweight and super lightweight despite standing just 5-foot-5. Garcia will enjoy a advantages of five inches in height and three inches in reach against Garcia.