Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agree that their boxing rematch Saturday will have a different outcome from their first meeting, but the combatants have different visions of the result. Paul, a social media influencer, squares off against the former UFC champion Woodley in an eight-round main event in Tampa, Fla. The pay-per-view main card is set for 9 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena. Paul edged Woodley in August in a split decision, though neither fighter was happy with the result. Paul has promised a more dominant performance while Woodley, who protested the scoring in the first match, has vowed to take judges out of the equation Saturday.

Paul is a -240 favorite (risk $240 to win $100), while Woodley comes back at +200 (risk $100 to win $200) in the latest Paul vs. Woodley 2 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total rounds is set at 6.5. Before locking in any Paul vs. Woodley picks, make sure you check out the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat analyst Brandon Wise.

Wise, who is the combat sports editor for CBS Sports, is an experienced boxing analyst. Just last month, he accurately predicted a stoppage between rounds No. 10 and 12 for Saul "Canelo" Alvarez against Caleb Plant in their super middleweight unification bout. The proposition selection paid +450 and Wise also called the fight to go over 9.5 rounds (-125) as Alvarez stopped Plant in Round 11. His strong 2021 boxing record also includes calling Jamel Herring (+105) to upset Carl Frampton (-125) in April. Anyone who has followed Wise's combat sports picks has seen massive returns.

Now, with Saturday's rematch approaching, Wise has studied Paul vs. Woodley 2 from every angle and identified the best value in the boxing odds.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview

Even though he accepted the fight on just two weeks' notice, Woodley (0-1) insists his conditioning won't be an issue because he has stayed in shape since the first match with Paul (4-0). The former UFC champion told the media this week that he suspected Paul's scheduled bout with Tommy Fury might fall through and he would be the first alternate opponent. Moreover, he planned to stay in shape regardless and had been looking for another potential boxing match.

Woodley's hunch came to fruition and he says he accepted the rematch with Paul the morning it was offered. Cutting weight won't be an issue because even though he fought at the UFC welterweight limit of 170 pounds, the cruiserweight limit of 190 pounds allows him to fight at his natural weight without the potentially damaging impact of a serious weight cut days before the bout.

Although the former MMA champion still believes he won the first fight, he acknowledged he had much room for improvement and plans to give an improved showing Saturday. Woodley said he also has respect for Paul as an opponent, which gives him more motivation to properly prepare for the fight.

How to make Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 picks

Wise likes the over 6.5 rounds at a price of -160 in the latest Paul vs. Woodley odds.

Who wins Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2?