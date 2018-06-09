Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares: Fight time, watch online, live stream, Showtime boxing

Nearly three years ago, Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares faced off for the vacant WBA super featherweight championship, and it turned out to become a thriller that fans remember to this day. Saturday night in Los Angeles, the two will run it back one more time as they battle for the super featherweight crown.

Respect box? Subscribe to my podcast -- In This Corner with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Santa Cruz (34-1, 19 KOs) enters as the champion, although he did suffer a hiccup with the title since his victory over Mares in August 2015. Cruz had the title taken from him by Carl Frampton in July 2016 but was able to redeem himself and earn the title back with a victory over Frampton in a January 2017 rematch. Since regaining his title, Santa Cruz owns a successful title defense over Chris Avalos in October 2017.

More Santa Cruz vs. Mares: Full fight card

Mares (31-2, 15 KOs) has to still have a bad taste in his mouth almost three years following his majority decision loss to Santa Cruz, despite rattling off two victories since then. But on Saturday night, Mares will get the opportunity he's been waiting for as he vies to capture the title that eluded him in 2015.

Below is all the information you need to catch the Santa Cruz vs. Mares rematch on Saturday.

Santa Cruz vs. Mares viewing information

Date: Saturday, June 9

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Channel: Showtime

Stream: Sho.com