Mayweather vs. McGregor date: Fight card, start time, watch live, prelims
The most anticipated fight in years is coming up, and here's what you need to know
Combat sports will change for good on Saturday with the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight. Like it or not, the bout will be the highest-grossing pay-per-view in history and will likely set ticket sales records as well.
Most of us are unable to be in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, which is why CBS Sports is here to let you know every way you can watch the fight live on Saturday night.
From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.
Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 6 p.m. ET (prelims) | 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Prelims: Fox | Fox Sports Go
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Floyd Mayweather -400
Conor McGregor +300
Super welterweight
Badou Jack -450
Nathan Cleverly +325
Light heavyweight
Gervonta Davis -3000
Francisco Fonseca +1100
Junior lightweight
Andrew Tabiti -280
Steve Cunningham +200
Cruiserweight
-
Mayweather-McGregor fight time, stream
Mayweather-McGregor is finally here, and we're bringing you every way you can watch it liv...
-
Mayweather vs. McGregor time, fight card
The Mayweather-McGregor fight is going to be an epic showdown that you absolutely have to...
-
Mayweather v. McGregor fight information
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight on Showtime...
-
Mayweather-McGregor picks, fight card
The two megastars are settle to battle it out in Las Vegas on Saturday night
-
Mayweather odds dropping vs. McGregor
Despite critics giving him no chance, bets continue to come in for McGregor on Aug. 26
-
Mayweather-McGregor second biggest fight
The event is tracking only behind the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in 2015 on StubHub sales
Add a Comment