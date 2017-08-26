Mayweather vs. McGregor time: Date, fight card, live stream, Showtime PPV
The Mayweather-McGregor fight is going to be an epic showdown that you absolutely have to see
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight is now here, and the only thing left to determine is how you're going to be watching it live on Saturday night.
That's why we're here, to sync you up with all the information we can to ensure you can tune in for one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.
From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.
Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app
Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Floyd Mayweather -400
Conor McGregor +300
Junior middleweight
Badou Jack -450
Nathan Cleverly +325
Light heavyweight
Gervonta Davis -3000
Francisco Fonseca +1100
Junior lightweight
Andrew Tabiti -280
Steve Cunningham +200
Cruiserweight
-
