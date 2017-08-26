Mayweather vs. McGregor time: Date, fight card, live stream, Showtime PPV

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight is now here, and the only thing left to determine is how you're going to be watching it live on Saturday night.

That's why we're here, to sync you up with all the information we can to ensure you can tune in for one of the biggest fights in combat sports history.

From start times to Showtime PPV information to the entire fight card, check out the sections below to ensure you're ready to go for Mayweather vs. McGregor fight night. We also have a complete guide to the fight you can check out for the latest news and updates surrounding the fight, including judges, glove size and everything else you could want to know.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV
Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app

Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card, odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeightclass

Floyd Mayweather -400

Conor McGregor +300

Junior middleweight

Badou Jack -450

Nathan Cleverly +325

Light heavyweight

Gervonta Davis -3000

Francisco Fonseca +1100

Junior lightweight

Andrew Tabiti -280

Steve Cunningham +200

Cruiserweight

