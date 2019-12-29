'No Mas': Tyson Fury vows to make Deontay Wilder quit during February rematch

If the first strike in the war of words between unbeaten heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder is any indication, this is going to be a colorful build to their Feb. 22 rematch in Las Vegas.

Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs), a slick-talking native of England, kicked off on Saturday what's expected to be a unique promotion considering both fighters won't face off in a traditional press tour and will instead do regular television appearances on ESPN and Fox as both family of networks team up for the pay-per-view telecast.

The 6-foot-9 lineal champion made an appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" show in Glendale, Arizona, on the morning of the Playstation Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson. Fury, 31, boldly claimed he will make Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) quit a la "Sugar" Ray Leonard-Roberto Duran II in 1980.

"He isn't gonna touch me this time. I'm gonna make him say 'no más.' Wilder is gonna say 'no más' in this fight." - @Tyson_Fury



"He's happy to lose every single round on the way to knocking someone out," Fury said in a rant filmed as part of co-promoter Top Rank's "Real Time" digital documentary series. "He ain't going to touch me this time. I'm going to make him say 'no mas.' Wilder will say 'no mas' in this fight when he can't land on me and I make him look like a ripe idiot."

Wilder, a 6-foot-7 native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, deposited Fury to the canvas twice in their December 2018 first bout, including in Round 12 via a devastating combination. Fury dramatically rose and finished the fight before settling for a disputed split draw in a fight many felt he had won.

The fight was Fury's third of a miraculous comeback -- and first against a legitimate opponent -- following a three-year hiatus in which he vacated his trio of heavyweight titles due to mental health and substance abuse issues before ballooning to over 400 pounds in weight.

The 34-year-old Wilder, who has held the WBC title since 2015, produced a pair of knockout-of-the-year contenders in 2019 after stopping Dominic Breazeale in just one round before rallying to finish Luis Ortiz in their rematch.

The rematch will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena as just the third dual-network PPV card joining Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and Lennox Lewis-Mike Tyson in 2002.