Ryan Garcia is having a very good start to 2021. After rising off the canvas to score the biggest win of his career against Luke Campbell on Jan. 2, Garcia is now the first American boxer to land a Gatorade endorsement deal.

News broke of Garcia's signing on Friday and the 22-year-old lightweight celebrated the deal on Instagram, writing, "Four years ago I asked @gatorade to sponsor me and now I'm officially part of the team and the First Professional Boxer to sign a national deal in the U.S this really is a dream turned reality. ONLY LEGENDS USE GATORADE IM HYPED!!!"

Garcia has been in the news recently as he has been tied to a potential fight with Manny Pacquiao. Pacquiao had been attached to a potential "big money fight" with UFC star Conor McGregor before McGregor was knocked out by Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. Once McGregor lost, the rumors of Garcia vs. Pacquiao immediately picked up steam.

Garcia had followed up his win over Campbell by calling out Gervonta Davis, including the two seeming to agree to step in the ring next during a Garcia appearance on Mike Tyson's podcast.

A fight with Pacquiao, still arguably the biggest name in boxing and a huge payday, would certainly be a big move for Gatorade's newest sponsored athlete.