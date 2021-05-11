Boxing fans will have to wait a few extra weeks to see Teofimo Lopez defend three of boxing's four lightweight world championships against George Kambosos. After initial reports by BoxingScene.com, Kambosos confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the fight has been delayed from June 5 to June 19. The fight will still take place at loanDepot Park in Miami as originally scheduled.

The June 5 date meant Lopez vs. Kambosos, which will air on Triller pay-per-view, would have shared the weekend with the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on June 6, also in Miami.

Shifting to June 19 does avoid potential conflicts with that event, which is expected to draw loads of attention with an all-time great squaring off with a social media superstar. It does, however, place Lopez vs. Kambosos into direct conflict with several other high-profile bouts.

A Showtime tripleheader scheduled for that night is headlined by WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel. Also on the date, ESPN will televise a bout between IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas. Finally, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is set to face former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a 10-round boxing bout on a pay-per-view that will also feature Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. vs. Hector Camacho Jr.

Triller took a big swing with their bid on Lopez's first fight as a unified champion, surprising the boxing world when they won the Kambosos bout by bidding slightly more than $6 million, beating out the next highest bid of $3.56 million from Matchroom Sport. The move was thought to be an effort to show Triller's commitment to the sport extending beyond events featuring social media stars and retired legends of the ring.