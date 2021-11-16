Another major PPV event is on tap this week with the return of Terence "Bud" Crawford to the ring. The WBO welterweight champion is back in Las Vegas for arguably his biggest test to date in the 147-pound division when he faces former champion Shawn Porter in the main event of an ESPN+ PPV from the Mandalay Bay.

Crawford is a perfect 37-0 in his pro career with 28 wins by knockout. After holding titles at both lightweight and becoming undisputed junior welterweight champion, he captured the WBO welterweight title with a TKO of Jeff Horn in June 2018. He has made four defenses of the title, all by TKO, though criticism of his level of opposition has remained.

That criticism is largely a product of Crawford being a Top Rank fighter while the rest of the welterweight elite fight under the PBC umbrella. Porter is one of those PBC fighters, giving Crawford the opportunity to meet a new level of challenge.

Porter, who has previously held the IBF and WBC crowns in the division, is coming off a decision win over Sebastian Formella. Prior to that, Porter dropped a heartbreaking decision to Errol Spence Jr. in a unification bout that could have gone either way.

Below is all the latest information for the welterweight championship showdown and how you can watch the action set for Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Plus, the latest fight card news and rumors with the latest odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Crawford vs. Porter PPV fight card, odds

Terence Crawford (c) -700 vs. Shawn Porter +500, WBO welterweight championship

Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, middleweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N'Dam, middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Steven Ortiz, lightweight



Crawford vs. Porter info