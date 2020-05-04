'The Mountain' Thor Bjornsson set to make debut in boxing vs. former World's Strongest Man in 2021

Hafthor Bjornsson, the actor who rose to fame playing "The Mountain" on HBO's "Game of Thrones", is having a big few days. First, Bjornsson set a world record, deadlifting 1,104 pounds at his gym in Iceland. Now, it is confirmed that Bjornsson will face Eddie Hall in a boxing match in 2021.

Hall was the holder of the deadlift record Bjornsson broke over the weekend and expressed concerns with "The Mountain" breaking the record under conditions outside of a competitive environment.

"Absolutely no legitimate sport would acknowledge World Records broken out of competition & you are undermining the very sport you are claiming to champion," Hall wrote on Instagram after saying Bjornsson's entourage engages in bullying tactics. "I genuinely look forward to having my record broken & seeing what is possible. I think you are probably the man to do it, there's no denying that & I'll still shake your hand afterwards and say well done... if you do it under the appropriate conditions."

Bjornsson responded by calling Hall an "arrogant a--hole," and after breaking Hall's record, called out the Englishman for a fight.

"Core Sports just offered me a seven-figure contract," Bjornsson said. "Eddie Hall has been running his mouth now for weeks and I know he got the same deal. So: Eddie, I just knocked out your record and now I'm ready to knock you out in the ring."

It wasn't long before Hall showed the signed contract, proving the fight was on.

On Monday, Bjornsson posted a shot of the fight poster on Instagram with the message, "It's official. September 2021 in Las Vegas Nevada, the Mountain vs the Beast. The next year and a half of my career will be solely dedicated towards this fight. I can't wait to have my family ringside as I throw down. I'm coming for you."

The poster calls the fight "The Heaviest Boxing Match In History." Bjornsson weighs 425 pounds while Hall tips the scales at 362 pounds.