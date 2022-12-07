The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced the inductees for the 2023 class on Wednesday and it is loaded with some of the most iconic names of the modern era. Headlining the class are Timothy Bradley Jr., Carl Froch and Rafael Marquez on the men's side, with Alicia Ashley and Laura Serrano for the women.

Hall of Fame nominees are voted on by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America as well as a panel of boxing historians. The induction ceremony is held at the Hall of Fame museum in Canastota, New York.

Let's take a quick look at the biggest names in the 2023 class.

Timothy Bradley Jr.

A two-time former junior welterweight and one-time welterweight champion, Bradley won the first 31 fights of his career. Included in that run was a split decision win over Manny Pacquiao that ended the Filipino's seven-year undefeated run on his rise to the top of the boxing world. Bradley would face Pacquiao two more times, losing both, including the final fight of Bradley's career. He retired with a professional record of 33-2-1.

Carl Froch

Froch rates as one of the best British boxers in history. He was a super middleweight world champion three times in his career, including retiring in 2014 as both WBA and IBF champion. Froch won his first world title in 2008 by defeating Jean Pascal. His career record is 33-2, including a 10-2 record in championship fights.

Rafael Marquez

Marquez held world titles at bantamweight and junor featherweight in his career. Marquez was known as a tremendous action fighter and made a lasting mark in the boxing world with his incredible four-fight rivalry with Israel Vazquez. The Vazquez/Marquez tetralogy produced multiple Fight of the Year winning bouts and is known as one of the greatest rivalries in boxing on the basis of pure action and ferocity.

Alicia Ashley

Ashley held the WBC junior featherweight title in 2011 and defended the belt successfully three times. Incredibly, that title win came when Ashley was 48 years old, making her the oldest fighter to capture a world championship. She turned professional at age 31 and retired with a record of 24-12-1.

Laura Serrano

Amazingly, Serrano made her professional debut against Christy Martin, who would go on to become one of the sports first famous female fighters. Martin held a 22-1-1 record at the time, but Serrano battled her to a draw. In her second fight, Serrano scored a TKO win over Deirdre Gogarty to capture the WIBF lightweight championship. She retired with a career mark of 17-5-3.