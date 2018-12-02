Tyson Fury got up from a thunderous knockdown by Deontay Wilder, and no one could believe it
Wilder connected with a right hand, and a follow-up left hook that put Fury flat on his back
The biggest heavyweight title bout in years between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury lived up to expectations, but ended in disappointing fashion with a split decision draw on the judges scorecards. While Fury seemed to outclass Wilder for most of the night with slick boxing skills and defense, Wilder did knock Fury down twice.
The second knockdown came in the 12th and final round, and was the type of thunderous power that typically ends fights. After rocking Fury with one of his trademark big right hands, Wilder followed up with a left hook that caught the "Gypsy King" flush as he was already falling down.
Flat on his back, Fury appeared to be out cold, and nearly everyone assumed the fight was over -- including Wilder. Yet somehow, Fury reached his feet and left the audience stunned. Following the contest, Fury simply attributed his ability to get back on his feet to God.
After getting back on his feet, Fury survived the round to get to the final bell, which many believe should have been enough to get him the victory. The three judges scored the contest 115-111 Wilder, 114-112 Fury and a 113-113 draw. It's unclear what's next for either fighter at this point, but one can only hope a rematch will be booked at some point in 2019.
-
Wilder vs. Fury ends in split draw
Wilder knocked down Fury twice and retained his WBC heavyweight title despite Fury controlling...
-
Twitter loved Wilder's entrance
Wilder entered along with recording artist Jay Rock
-
Wilder vs. Fury: Everything you need
Everything you need to know ahead of the heavyweight title showdown on Saturday in Los Ang...
-
Hurd rallies for TKO win over Wellborn
'Swift' looked a little shaky to start, but put together a thunderous knockout in the fourth...
-
Ortiz finishes off Kauffman with ease
'King Kong' was coasting through his latest fight before finishing off Kauffman in the 10th...
-
Gvozdyk dispatches Stevenson with TKO
Gvozdyk finished off 'Superman' beautifully late in the fight to claim the belt