Tyson Fury got up from a thunderous knockdown by Deontay Wilder, and no one could believe it

Wilder connected with a right hand, and a follow-up left hook that put Fury flat on his back

The biggest heavyweight title bout in years between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury lived up to expectations, but ended in disappointing fashion with a split decision draw on the judges scorecards. While Fury seemed to outclass Wilder for most of the night with slick boxing skills and defense, Wilder did knock Fury down twice. 

The second knockdown came in the 12th and final round, and was the type of thunderous power that typically ends fights. After rocking Fury with one of his trademark big right hands, Wilder followed up with a left hook that caught the "Gypsy King" flush as he was already falling down. 

Flat on his back, Fury appeared to be out cold, and nearly everyone assumed the fight was over -- including Wilder. Yet somehow, Fury reached his feet and left the audience stunned. Following the contest, Fury simply attributed his ability to get back on his feet to God. 

After getting back on his feet, Fury survived the round to get to the final bell, which many believe should have been enough to get him the victory. The three judges scored the contest 115-111 Wilder, 114-112 Fury and a 113-113 draw. It's unclear what's next for either fighter at this point, but one can only hope a rematch will be booked at some point in 2019.

