Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pits the reigning WBC heavyweight champion against the lineal UFC heavyweight champion. Fury vs. Ngannou headlines a boxing card loaded with heavyweight action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Your mileage will vary on crossover fights, but there is no denying the spectacle of Fury vs. Ngannou. The fight -- dubbed "Rumble in Riyadh" -- features two of the best heavyweights of their time in their respective sports. The painfully overdue Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight has damaged Fury's brand, but the former unified heavyweight boxing champ is a generational talent.

Ngannou rocked the mixed martial arts world at the beginning of the year after splitting from UFC despite being the promotion's heavyweight titleholder. It's impossible to ask Ngannou to bridge the technical gap against Fury (33-0-1) in his boxing debut, but there is arguably no MMA fighter with a puncher's chance more powerful than Ngannou.

The ring's structural integrity will be tested on Saturday. All but one of the undercard fights will feature heavyweights. The most notable of the bunch is Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye. The undefeated boxers were originally expected to compete for Wardley's British heavyweight title but the belt cannot be sanctioned for overseas cards. Wardley vs. Adeleye will commence as a non-title bout.

Below is the complete fight card for Fury vs. Ngannou.

Fury vs. Ngannou fight card, odds

Fighter Fighter Weight class Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Heavyweight Fabio Wardley David Adeleye Heavyweight Joseph Parker Simon Kean Heavyweight Carlos Takam Martin Bakole Heavyweight Arslanbek Makhumodov Anthony Wright Heavyweight Moses Itauma Istvan Bernath Heavyweight Jack McGann Alcibiade Duran Light middleweight

