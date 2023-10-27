Titans of the combat sports world collide Saturday when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury meets former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a 10-round boxing main event. Their showdown tops the main Fury vs. Ngannou fight card (2 p.m. ET) from Riyadh Arena in Saudi Arabia. Although the fight has more novelty appeal than the anticipation of a world-championship showdown, there is still plenty at stake. Fury has never lost a boxing match and his only non-victory was a draw against Deontay Wilder in the first fight of their memorable trilogy. However, Fury was knocked down four times in that three-fight series and Ngannou, who is widely considered the heaviest puncher in UFC history, has vowed to send Fury to the canvas.

Fury is a -2,000 betting favorite (risk $2,000 to win $100), while Ngannou returns a price of +1080 in the latest Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou odds. The over/under for total rounds finished is 4.5, with the Under listed at +122 and the Over offered at -156.

Ngannou, who has long maintained a stoic and low-key disposition, told the media this week he doesn't feel any pressure for Saturday's fight because simply being in the ring is a victory of sorts.

The former UFC heavyweight champion rapidly cycled from one of the MMA promotion's most popular fighters to one of its most polarizing, and how much of it was his fault depends on your perspective. He was criticized for fighting just three times in his last three years with the UFC, though he battled injuries during that span and maintains he never turned down a fight offer.

Moreover, during his public contract dispute with the UFC, many observers sided with promotion and UFC president Dana White behind the sentiment that Ngannou overplayed his leverage and made unreasonable contract demands.

Ultimately, Ngannou landed an MMA contract with the PFL, which is known for its handsome fighter purses for its stars, and he landed Saturday's boxing match against Fury, which reportedly could earn him a paycheck in the neighborhood of $10 million. He reportedly made a purse of $600,000 for his final UFC fight.

"This already is a success," Ngannou said. "This is already a win. Saturday night, I'm going out there to find a second win, but I have won already. I have won everything."

Some questions were raised as to whether Fury was taking Saturday's main event seriously when his promoters announced that, barring injury or other unforeseen circumstances, he would face Usyk in a much-anticipated fight for the unified heavyweight championship as early as December.

Fury told the media this week that he wasn't the source of that announcement and wished it hadn't happened because it suggests a level of disrespect for Ngannou. However, the WBC champion made it clear that he prepared for Saturday's fight with the same intensity and vigor he has for all his matches.

"I've trained as hard as I can train for Francis. I've trained for a 10-round war, and anything less is a bonus," Fury said. "You can't listen to the betting odds or what the pundits say or what anyone says. I don't take anybody lightly. This guy is hungry. This guy has a point to prove. You think I'm not going to train for him?"

