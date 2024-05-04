A Cinco de Mayo weekend sporting tradition continues Saturday as famed boxing champion Canelo Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight crown on the line against undefeated interim champion Jaime Munguia. Their 12-round battle, with Alavarez's four major belts at stake, tops the main Canelo vs. Munguia fight card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez will be fighting on Cinco De Mayo weekend for the fourth consecutive time and ninth time overall, and he is 8-1 in prior outings on the holiday weekend. Munguia is the WBC interim title-holder and a former junior middleweight champion who is looking to keep his undefeated ledger intact by pulling the upset.

Alvarez is the -500 favorite (risk $500 to win $100), while Munguia is listed at +350 in the latest Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia odds. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5, with the Over favored at -230 and the Under fetching a price of +175. Before locking in any Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 50-13 on his last 63 SportsLine boxing picks, returning more than $4,000 to $100 bettors. His notable wins include telling SportsLine members to back underdog Ryan Garcia (+500) against previously unbeaten super lightweight champion Devin Haney (-700) in their blockbuster fight in April. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia on deck, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident picks for the fight. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia preview

Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) hasn't faced a fellow Mexican in the boxing ring since taking on Julio Ceasar Chavez Jr. in May 2017, a fight Alvarez won by unanimous decision. Although Chavez Jr. was once the WBC middleweight champion, his loss to Alvarez sparked a tailspin in his career that saw him lose three of his next four, including a defeat against former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Alvarez has stated that he has purposely avoided Mexican opponents because he didn't want to risk interfering with their careers and, as a byproduct, leave the sport with fewer Mexican stars and champions.

However, he made an exception with Munguia because Munguia's career is already so distinguished that his career and legacy can't be tainted by a loss Saturday. What's more, Munguia's accomplishments have motivated Alvarez to view their fight as a celebration of Mexico's strong boxing tradition and use their fight as a platform to reward fans with a memorable show.

"Yes, I've said I don't want to fight Mexican fighters," Álvarez said Tuesday in a news conference. "But someone respectful like Munguía, someone who has earned this fight, it's something that I'm glad we were able to make happen. This is a great source of pride for me because it's Mexico all over."

Munguia's (43-0, 34 KOs) last performance, a ninth-round stoppage of a durable veteran in John Ryder, is considered one of the most impressive of his career. Not only did he stop a seasoned contender who went the distance with Alvarez, he did so in his first fight under iconic trainer Freddie Roach.

Munguia hired Roach as his lead trainer following a narrow decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the WBC interim title. He was previously coached by boxing Hall of Famer Erik Morales, a former four-division world champion. The fighter said he noticed an improvement in game planning for his opponent, and also an ability to make in-fight adjustments more quickly under the tutelage of Roach.

"I learned every day with Freddie and I'm very happy to be with him. I think I displayed a lot of new things but, most importantly, I remained calm, and I was very smart," Munguia told the media. See who to back here.

How to make Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia picks

We can share that Kahn likes the Under 10.5 rounds. He's also locked in a method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of more than $4,000, and find out.