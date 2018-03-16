LOYCHI
TENN

Loyola-Chicago aims for another upset as they face Tennessee

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 16, 2018

Loyola-Chicago hit the biggest shot of the first full day of the NCAA Tournament and will be looking to build off that momentum Saturday when the Ramblers face No. 3 seed Tennessee in a South Regional game in Dallas.

Donte Ingram buried a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the key with 0.4 seconds remaining to upset Miami and send the No. 11-seed Ramblers into the second round.

"As a kid, this is what you grow up seeing, hoping that you can be in that moment," Ingram said. "For me to be in this position with these guys, with this coaching staff, I wouldn't want it any other way, and I'm just obviously blessed to hit that shot, and I'm happy that we can get on and advance to Tennessee."

The Volunteers advanced with a 73-47 blowout of Wright State on Thursday. Tennessee's star tandem of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield combined for 29 points and 21 rebounds, and the Vols' stingy defense held Wright State to 31.7 percent shooting, including just 4 of 21 from 3-point range.

"Defensively, we were really pretty good today against a team that's not a very easy team to guard," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "Offensively, we missed some easy ones early, but we settled in and got our offense going."

Tennessee (26-8) was picked to finish 13th in the 14-team SEC by the media in the preseason. The Volunteers exceeded those expectations and won a share of the SEC regular-season title, despite not having a bevy of well-known players.

"Overall we've got a group of guys that have embraced that talent of working hard," said Barnes, who is in the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd time. "We've tried to create our own standard, our own identity in terms of how hard we think we can play on defense and on offense when we stay together and execute -- I mean, we missed some shots at the beginning of the game that we need to knock down, but that's part of the game, and you expect some of that, especially in the opening game of this tournament. But we settled in, and again, I think our players are probably a little bit better certainly than people thought at the beginning of the year."

Loyola-Chicago (29-5), champion of the Missouri Valley Conference, has won 11 in a row. The Ramblers opened the season with an 84-80 win over Wright State and also count a win over Florida under their belt.

Clayton Custer scored 14 points to lead four Ramblers in double figures against the Hurricanes.

Custer says he and his teammates aren't feeling any pressure.

"We're in the situation where we can go out there and play free and play the way we've been playing all year," Custer said. "And I think we're a scary team if we're playing free and like we have nothing to lose. I think that's a big part of what we've been doing."

Loyola-Chicago is fifth in the nation in points allowed, surrendering just 62.2 points per game.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
C. Custer
13 G
G. Williams
2 F
28.6 Min. Per Game 28.6
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
52.5 Field Goal % 47.2
46.0 Three Point % 12.0
77.3 Free Throw % 76.3
  Defensive rebound by Marques Townes 1:02
  Admiral Schofield missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Lamonte Turner 1:20
  Marques Townes missed jump shot, blocked by Grant Williams 1:22
+ 3 Lamonte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 1:47
  Lost ball turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Lamonte Turner 2:01
+ 2 Jordan Bone made driving layup 2:29
+ 1 Ben Richardson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:46
  Ben Richardson missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:46
  Personal foul on Lamonte Turner 2:46
+ 3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bone 3:08
Team Stats
Points 61 59
Field Goals 21-43 (48.8%) 24-53 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 27
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 19 17
Team 5 4
Assists 17 15
Steals 3 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
A. Jackson F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
A. Schofield F
14 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 11 Loyola-Chicago 29-5 293261
home team logo 3 Tennessee 26-8 253459
O/U 131.0, TENN -5.0
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 131.0, TENN -5.0
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Loyola-Chicago 29-5 72.2 PPG 34.7 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo 3 Tennessee 26-8 74.2 PPG 39.6 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
24
A. Jackson F 10.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.0 APG 57.3 FG%
5
A. Schofield F 13.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.5 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
24
A. Jackson F 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
5
A. Schofield F 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
48.8 FG% 45.3
42.1 3PT FG% 37.5
68.8 FT% 40.0
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
A. Jackson
C. Custer
M. Townes
D. Ingram
B. Richardson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 22 16 4 1 1 0 1 3 5/7 0/1 6/6 1 3
C. Custer 32 8 2 3 0 0 2 1 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 2
M. Townes 30 8 6 3 1 0 1 1 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 5
D. Ingram 23 6 3 2 0 0 1 1 2/8 2/5 0/2 0 3
B. Richardson 32 6 2 3 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/5 1/2 0 2
On Court
A. Jackson
C. Custer
M. Townes
D. Ingram
B. Richardson
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 22 16 4 1 1 0 1 3 5/7 0/1 6/6 1 3
C. Custer 32 8 2 3 0 0 2 1 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 2
M. Townes 30 8 6 3 1 0 1 1 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 5
D. Ingram 23 6 3 2 0 0 1 1 2/8 2/5 0/2 0 3
B. Richardson 32 6 2 3 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/5 1/2 0 2
On Bench
L. Williamson
B. Skokna
C. Shanks
J. Baughman
C. Satterwhite
N. DiNardi
A. Avery
C. Negron
D. Boehm
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Williamson 24 7 4 1 0 0 1 0 2/4 2/3 1/2 2 2
B. Skokna 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
C. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Satterwhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiNardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 170 61 23 17 3 1 8 12 21/43 8/19 11/16 4 19
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
J. Bone
L. Turner
G. Williams
J. Bowden
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 25 14 2 0 1 0 2 4 5/10 4/8 0/0 0 2
J. Bone 30 13 1 5 2 0 0 2 6/10 1/2 0/0 0 1
L. Turner 30 10 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/11 2/7 0/0 1 4
G. Williams 33 9 3 4 0 2 1 3 4/8 0/0 1/3 2 1
J. Bowden 32 8 4 3 2 0 0 2 3/7 1/3 1/2 0 4
On Court
A. Schofield
J. Bone
L. Turner
G. Williams
J. Bowden
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 25 14 2 0 1 0 2 4 5/10 4/8 0/0 0 2
J. Bone 30 13 1 5 2 0 0 2 6/10 1/2 0/0 0 1
L. Turner 30 10 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/11 2/7 0/0 1 4
G. Williams 33 9 3 4 0 2 1 3 4/8 0/0 1/3 2 1
J. Bowden 32 8 4 3 2 0 0 2 3/7 1/3 1/2 0 4
On Bench
J. Daniel III
D. Walker Jr.
Y. Pons
K. Alexander
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
C. Darrington
Z. Kent
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Daniel III 13 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 1
D. Walker Jr. 18 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Y. Pons 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Darrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 187 59 23 15 7 2 6 17 24/53 9/24 2/5 6 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores