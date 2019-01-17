BAMA
Alabama
Crimson Tide
11-5
away team logo
61
TF 7
FINAL
2nd
6:33
ESP2
Sat Jan. 19
2:00pm
BONUS
60
TF 8
home team logo
TENN
3 Tennessee
Volunteers
15-1
ML: +772
TENN -13.5, O/U 154.5
ML: -1158
BAMA
TENN

Tide rolls into Knoxville as No. 3 Tennessee shoots for 12th straight

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 17, 2019

Perhaps the biggest obstacle standing in the way of Tennessee's continued dominance is complacency.

The third-ranked Volunteers look to keep the internal fire going in a bid to win 12 in a row for the first time in 42 seasons Saturday against visiting Alabama.

From the onset, 2018-19 had the potential to be a special season for Tennessee (15-1, 4-0 in SEC). To date, the script is being followed.

Led by stars Grant Williams (18.8 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game) and Admiral Schofield (17.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg), the Vols feature six players averaging double-figure points and rank among the national leaders in scoring (87.1 ppg) and field-goal percentage (51.6).

They've won their last eight games by an average margin of 23.1 points - two by at least 43 - while shooting 54.9 percent. The Vols also showed off their depth Tuesday as reserves Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden combined for 40 points in a 106-87 home rout of Arkansas. It was the first time since February 2008 that they scored more than 100 in a SEC game.

However, coach Rick Barnes was not entirely pleased that the Razorbacks outscored Tennessee by two points in the second half and showed more intensity than his team down the stretch. Barnes doesn't want the Vols to become their own worst enemy amid a time of great success.

"We have talked long and hard about where we are, and forgetting the rankings, and this and that," Barnes said. "Everywhere these guys go, people are talking about them, and we have to put that aside, and totally lock in to doing what we need to do to get better. I don't care what the score is; you play the game. You respect the game, you respect your opponent and your teammates, and you play the game the way it's supposed to be played."

A victory this weekend would have the Vols on their longest winning stretch since the 1976-77 season. And after top-ranked Duke lost to Syracuse this week and should undefeated No. 2 Michigan fall at Wisconsin earlier Saturday, then Barnes' group could be the nation's new No. 1 team come Monday.

However, that should not be on the minds of Barnes' squad as they also look to extend their home winning streak to 19 games. Especially, since Tennessee has lost seven of the last 10 against Alabama, including 78-50 on the road in last season's lone meeting between the schools.

The Vols shot a season-low 27.6 percent in that contest while the Crimson Tide made 57.1 percent of their attempts.

Alabama (11-5, 2-2 in SEC), which has home wins over Arizona and Kentucky this season, avoided a third consecutive defeat with Wednesday's 70-60 victory at Missouri. Avery Johnson Jr. scored a game-high 14 points off the bench and Donta Hall added 12 with 11 rebounds as the Tide claimed their first SEC road victory.

"We are thankful we were able to go on the road and get this win," Alabama coach Avery Johnson told the school's official website.

"It's on to the next one."

Hall (11.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg), who leads the SEC with eight double-doubles, had 17 points and pulled down 11 boards against Tennessee last season.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
2 G
J. Bone
0 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
44.5 Field Goal % 44.1
39.1 Three Point % 25.8
84.1 Free Throw % 84.3
  Offensive rebound by Donta Hall 6:33
  Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:35
  Turnover on Grant Williams 6:42
  Offensive foul on Grant Williams 6:42
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Bowden 6:46
  Admiral Schofield missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:48
  Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield 7:02
  Herbert Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:04
+ 1 Grant Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 7:15
+ 1 Grant Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 7:15
  Personal foul on Herbert Jones 7:18
Team Stats
Points 61 60
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 5-13 (38.5%) 9-11 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 29
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 21 18
Team 4 3
Assists 13 15
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 16 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Petty G
30 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
G. Williams F
18 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Alabama 11-5 322961
home team logo 3 Tennessee 15-1 441660
TENN -13.5, O/U 154.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
TENN -13.5, O/U 154.5
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 11-5 76.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 3 Tennessee 15-1 87.1 PPG 42.5 RPG 20.3 APG
Key Players
23
J. Petty G 10.9 PPG 4.9 RPG 1.7 APG 40.6 FG%
2
G. Williams F 18.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 3.9 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Petty G 30 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
2
G. Williams F 18 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
45.1 FG% 44.4
47.6 3PT FG% 30.0
38.5 FT% 81.8
Alabama
Starters
J. Petty
D. Hall
K. Lewis Jr.
R. Norris
D. Ingram
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty 30 1 2 11/16 6/8 2/5 0 26 1 0 0 1 0
D. Hall 12 10 0 6/9 0/0 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 4 6
K. Lewis Jr. 10 1 1 3/6 3/4 1/2 2 27 0 0 3 0 1
R. Norris 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 1
D. Ingram 2 3 5 1/3 0/1 0/2 3 22 0 0 1 1 2
On Court
J. Petty
D. Hall
K. Lewis Jr.
R. Norris
D. Ingram
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Petty 30 1 2 11/16 6/8 2/5 0 26 1 0 0 1 0
D. Hall 12 10 0 6/9 0/0 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 4 6
K. Lewis Jr. 10 1 1 3/6 3/4 1/2 2 27 0 0 3 0 1
R. Norris 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 1 1
D. Ingram 2 3 5 1/3 0/1 0/2 3 22 0 0 1 1 2
On Bench
A. Reese
A. Johnson Jr.
G. Smith
L. Schaffer
D. Giddens
T. Barnes
D. Wood
J. Davis-Fleming
B. Johnson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Reese 2 2 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 1 15 0 2 1 0 2
A. Johnson Jr. 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
G. Smith 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 2 0 1 1 4
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Giddens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davis-Fleming - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 30 13 23/51 10/21 5/13 16 142 3 3 10 9 21
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
J. Bone
J. Bowden
A. Schofield
K. Alexander
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Williams 18 1 0 7/16 0/1 4/5 3 28 0 0 1 1 0
J. Bone 10 2 7 5/9 0/1 0/1 1 27 0 0 1 0 2
J. Bowden 10 3 4 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 2 1
A. Schofield 8 9 3 2/10 1/2 3/3 2 28 2 0 1 2 7
K. Alexander 6 6 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 24 0 5 0 1 5
On Court
G. Williams
J. Bone
J. Bowden
A. Schofield
K. Alexander
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Williams 18 1 0 7/16 0/1 4/5 3 28 0 0 1 1 0
J. Bone 10 2 7 5/9 0/1 0/1 1 27 0 0 1 0 2
J. Bowden 10 3 4 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 2 1
A. Schofield 8 9 3 2/10 1/2 3/3 2 28 2 0 1 2 7
K. Alexander 6 6 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 24 0 5 0 1 5
On Bench
L. Turner
J. Fulkerson
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
D. Walker
D. Burns
B. Jancek
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Turner 4 0 1 1/4 0/2 2/2 4 19 1 0 2 0 0
J. Fulkerson 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 1 0 1 0 2
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 26 15 24/54 3/10 9/11 14 154 5 6 8 8 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores