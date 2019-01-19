FSU
BC

FSU, BC both eye turnarounds in Sunday clash

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 19, 2019

With the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule in full swing, No. 11 Florida State visits Boston College on Sunday in a matchup between two teams battling for standing early on.

The Seminoles (13-4 overall, 1-3 in the ACC) are coming off a loss Monday at Pittsburgh, while the Eagles (9-7, 0-4) are still looking for their first conference win after opening the ACC slate with four straight losses.

The latest Boston College defeat came Wednesday against Louisville 80-70 and marked the fifth straight loss for the Eagles, and one of those losses came to lowly Hartford in overtime.

Needless to say, a win Sunday against Florida State would go a long way to turning the Eagles' season around.

"I'm totally disappointed in myself, I'm totally disappointed in my team the way we performed" Boston College coach Jim Christian said after the Eagles' Jan. 9 loss to Virginia. "I think it starts with me, and that spreads to them. They have to become a more committed group. We were a very committed group last year."

Scoring hasn't been a problem for the Eagles, who have four players averaging double figures. But winning has.

Guard Ky Bowman, one of the ACC's top scorers, leads Boston College at 19.9 points and 8.3 rebounds a game, followed by guard Wynston Tabbs (14.1 ppg), forward Nik Popovic (13.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and guard Jordan Chatman (12.8 ppg).

On Florida State's side, the Seminoles enter Sunday's game having lost two straight -- first to No. 1 Duke on a last-second shot last Saturday and then two days later at Pitt. The Seminoles badly need a victory to right the ship that started 12-1 before losing three of their next four games once the ACC schedule started.

And Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton is not happy about that.

"You don't ever want to accept that (kind of ACC start)," Hamilton said. "It was an emotional loss for us (against Duke), but that's part of what you have to prepare for in the ACC. Pitt lost Saturday too. They bounced back and we didn't."

The Seminoles are led by forward Mfiondu Kabengele at 11.8 points per game. Not far behind are guard Terance Mann (11.5 ppg and team-high 6.2 rebounds per game) and guard Trent Forrest (10.0 ppg and a team-high 3.5 assists per game).

After Sunday's game, Florida State hosts Clemson on Tuesday.

Boston College gets a bit of a breather before its next game, with five days off before playing at Wake Forest next Saturday.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
K. Bowman
0 G
38.6 Min. Per Game 38.6
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
46.0 Field Goal % 43.8
19.0 Three Point % 36.7
79.7 Free Throw % 80.9
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 17:32
  Ky Bowman missed jump shot 17:34
  Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic 17:40
  Wynston Tabbs missed jump shot 17:42
  Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest 18:03
  Turnover on Wynston Tabbs 18:19
  Offensive foul on Wynston Tabbs 18:19
  Defensive rebound by Wynston Tabbs 18:28
  PJ Savoy missed 3-pt. jump shot 18:30
+ 2 Nik Popovic made layup, assist by Steffon Mitchell 18:48
  Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell 19:06
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Florida State 13-4 77.5 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Boston College 9-7 74.1 PPG 40.7 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
14
T. Mann G 11.5 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.9 APG 52.5 FG%
0
K. Bowman G 19.9 PPG 8.3 RPG 3.6 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
14
T. Mann G 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
0
K. Bowman G 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 46.7
38.5 3PT FG% 45.5
75.0 FT% 58.3
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
T. Forrest
M. Walker
P. Savoy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 10 4 2 3/7 1/2 3/3 2 18 1 0 1 4 0
M. Kabengele 9 5 0 3/7 0/0 3/5 0 14 0 0 1 1 4
T. Forrest 7 3 3 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 3
M. Walker 7 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 19 0 2 0 0 1
P. Savoy 5 3 0 1/4 1/4 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 3
On Court
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
T. Forrest
M. Walker
P. Savoy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 10 4 2 3/7 1/2 3/3 2 18 1 0 1 4 0
M. Kabengele 9 5 0 3/7 0/0 3/5 0 14 0 0 1 1 4
T. Forrest 7 3 3 3/5 1/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 3
M. Walker 7 1 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 19 0 2 0 0 1
P. Savoy 5 3 0 1/4 1/4 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 3
On Bench
D. Nichols
R. Gray
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
D. Vassell
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
M. Osborne
T. Hands
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Nichols 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 7 1 0 1 0 0
R. Gray 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Polite 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
W. Wilkes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Vassell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 17 6 16/36 5/13 9/12 12 103 4 2 4 5 12
Boston College
Starters
K. Bowman
W. Tabbs
S. Mitchell
N. Popovic
J. Chatman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Bowman 18 5 0 7/9 4/5 0/1 1 22 0 0 1 1 4
W. Tabbs 7 4 1 3/10 1/4 0/1 2 18 0 0 2 0 4
S. Mitchell 5 4 2 0/0 0/0 5/8 1 22 1 0 0 1 3
N. Popovic 4 3 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 5 1 2
J. Chatman 2 0 0 0/5 0/1 2/2 0 18 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
K. Bowman
W. Tabbs
S. Mitchell
N. Popovic
J. Chatman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Bowman 18 5 0 7/9 4/5 0/1 1 22 0 0 1 1 4
W. Tabbs 7 4 1 3/10 1/4 0/1 2 18 0 0 2 0 4
S. Mitchell 5 4 2 0/0 0/0 5/8 1 22 1 0 0 1 3
N. Popovic 4 3 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 5 1 2
J. Chatman 2 0 0 0/5 0/1 2/2 0 18 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
J. Reyes
Ja. Hamilton
L. Kraljevic
Ja. Hamilton
C. Herren Jr.
G. Gehan
E. Meznieks
M. DiLuccio
V. Baker Jr.
A. Wilson
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reyes 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
Ja. Hamilton 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
L. Kraljevic 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 1 0 0 0 1
Ja. Hamilton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Herren Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Meznieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Baker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 40 18 7 14/30 5/11 7/12 12 112 3 0 10 4 14
