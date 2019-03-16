FLA
Florida
Gators
19-15
away team logo
62
TF 7
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sat Mar. 16
1:00pm
BONUS
65
TF 8
home team logo
AUBURN
22 Auburn
Tigers
25-9
ML: +144
AUBURN -3, O/U 133.5
ML: -170
FLA
AUBURN

Key Players
A. Nembhard
2 G
J. Harper
1 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
41.3 Field Goal % 40.2
34.7 Three Point % 38.7
76.9 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by Auburn 1.0
  Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson 6.0
  Jared Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Hudson 6.0
+ 3 Jared Harper made 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke 38.0
  Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Turnover on Chuma Okeke 57.0
+ 2 Kevarrius Hayes made dunk, assist by Andrew Nembhard 1:11
Team Stats
Points 62 65
Field Goals 23-37 (62.2%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 13-30 (43.3%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 17
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 25 9
Team 3 2
Assists 11 9
Steals 2 14
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 18 4
Fouls 9 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Hudson G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
J. Harper G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Florida 19-15 342862
home team logo 22 Auburn 25-9 303565
AUBURN -3, O/U 133.5
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
AUBURN -3, O/U 133.5
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Florida 19-15 68.5 PPG 36.6 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 22 Auburn 25-9 79.9 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
13
K. Hayes C 7.9 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.7 APG 66.7 FG%
1
J. Harper G 15.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.9 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
13
K. Hayes C 16 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
1
J. Harper G 20 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
62.2 FG% 43.9
42.9 3PT FG% 43.3
83.3 FT% 40.0
Florida
Starters
J. Hudson
K. Hayes
K. Allen
K. Johnson
A. Nembhard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hudson 16 4 4 5/6 2/2 4/5 2 35 1 0 4 1 3
K. Hayes 16 12 0 6/8 0/0 4/5 4 32 0 2 5 3 9
K. Allen 9 2 0 3/6 1/4 2/2 1 33 1 1 3 0 2
K. Johnson 5 8 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 33 0 1 1 0 8
A. Nembhard 4 2 5 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 35 0 1 4 0 2
Bench
N. Locke
D. Bassett
M. Okauru
K. Stone
G. Gak
D. Ballard
I. Stokes
A. Fava
M. Krause
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Locke 8 0 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 0
D. Bassett 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 1
M. Okauru 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
K. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 30 11 23/37 6/14 10/12 9 200 2 5 18 5 25
Auburn
Starters
J. Harper
B. Brown
C. Okeke
A. McLemore
M. Dunbar
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harper 20 2 2 7/11 5/7 1/2 2 34 4 0 1 0 2
B. Brown 11 1 0 4/12 3/10 0/0 0 33 1 0 0 0 1
C. Okeke 9 6 2 4/11 1/3 0/0 2 29 3 0 1 4 2
A. McLemore 3 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 0 0
M. Dunbar 0 0 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
S. Doughty
J. McCormick
H. Spencer
A. Wiley
D. Purifoy
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Doughty 8 3 4 3/4 2/3 0/1 1 21 1 0 0 1 2
J. McCormick 8 0 0 3/4 1/1 1/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
H. Spencer 4 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 19 3 0 1 1 0
A. Wiley 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Purifoy 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 1 0 0 2
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 15 9 25/57 13/30 2/5 13 200 14 1 4 6 9
NCAA BB Scores