FLA
AUBURN
Key Players
A. Nembhard
2 G
J. Harper
1 G
|33.3
|Min. Per Game
|33.3
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|34.7
|Three Point %
|38.7
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|81.6
|Defensive rebound by Auburn
|1.0
|Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson
|6.0
|Jared Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Hudson
|6.0
|+ 3
|Jared Harper made 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke
|38.0
|Keyontae Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Turnover on Chuma Okeke
|57.0
|+ 2
|Kevarrius Hayes made dunk, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|65
|Field Goals
|23-37 (62.2%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-14 (42.9%)
|13-30 (43.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|17
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|25
|9
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|2
|14
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|18
|4
|Fouls
|9
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|62.2
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|43.3
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hudson
|16
|4
|4
|5/6
|2/2
|4/5
|2
|35
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|K. Hayes
|16
|12
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|32
|0
|2
|5
|3
|9
|K. Allen
|9
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|K. Johnson
|5
|8
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|A. Nembhard
|4
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|35
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|20
|2
|2
|7/11
|5/7
|1/2
|2
|34
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Brown
|11
|1
|0
|4/12
|3/10
|0/0
|0
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Okeke
|9
|6
|2
|4/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|29
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|A. McLemore
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dunbar
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
