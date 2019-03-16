MINN
MICH

No Text

Livers scores 21, No. 10 Michigan pounds Minnesota 76-49

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 16, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Isaiah Livers scored a career-high 21 points, and No. 10 Michigan closed in on a record third straight Big Ten Tournament championship with a 76-49 romp over Minnesota in the semifinals on Saturday.

The third-seeded Wolverines (28-5) took control with a big run in the first half and put the game away in the second. They will try to become the first team to win the conference tournament three years in a row when they face No. 6 Michigan State - a 67-55 winner over Wisconsin - on Sunday.

Livers matched a personal best by nailing four 3-pointers. Zavier Simpson added 15 points and nine assists, helping Michigan win its 10th straight Big Ten Tournament game - the conference's longest such streak.

Amir Coffey led Minnesota (21-13) with 14 points. But after squeezing out tight victories over Penn State and No. 13 Purdue to reach the semifinals for the second time in three years, the Gophers were simply overmatched.

The game was tied at 13 midway through the first half before the Wolverines broke it open with an 18-2 run, holding Minnesota scoreless for nearly six minutes.

Livers drove the baseline for a two-handed dunk and Simpson finished it with a 3, making it 31-15 with 3:34 left.

After Murphy scored in the paint to end the drought for Minnesota, Jon Teske buried a 3 for Michigan that hit the flat part of the back of the rim. And Simpson went nearly the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup off a miss by Coffey, making it 38-19.

Michigan put the game away in the second half with a 9-0 run that made it 56-30 with about 14 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers put themselves on more solid ground for the NCAA Tournament with two conference tournament victories.

Michigan: The Wolverines would love nothing more than to get some payback against Michigan State after blowing a chance to win the regular-season title by losing to their rival twice in the final four games. A conference tournament championship would also be a nice prize before they set their sights on another deep NCAA run. Michigan lost to Villanova in the national championship game last season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Awaits an NCAA invitation.

Michigan: Faces Michigan State on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Murphy
3 F
Z. Simpson
3 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
48.3 Field Goal % 44.6
23.1 Three Point % 31.6
69.2 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr. 27.0
  Brady Rudrud missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr. 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Brady Rudrud 36.0
  Luke Wilson missed jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Michael Hurt made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
  Michael Hurt missed 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Shooting foul on David DeJulius 52.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Hurt 54.0
  Michael Hurt missed jump shot 56.0
  Bad pass turnover on Colin Castleton, stolen by Jarvis Omersa 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Adrien Nunez 1:20
Team Stats
Points 49 76
Field Goals 22-54 (40.7%) 32-62 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 3-9 (33.3%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 37
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 21 27
Team 1 3
Assists 18 21
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 11 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Coffey G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
4
I. Livers F
21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 21-13 193049
home team logo 10 Michigan 28-5 383876
MICH -9, O/U 130
United Center Chicago, IL
MICH -9, O/U 130
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 21-13 71.5 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 10 Michigan 28-5 70.5 PPG 37.8 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
5
A. Coffey G 16.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.2 APG 43.8 FG%
4
I. Livers F 7.7 PPG 4.2 RPG 0.7 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Coffey G 14 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
4
I. Livers F 21 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
40.7 FG% 51.6
16.7 3PT FG% 38.5
33.3 FT% 100.0
Minnesota
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 14 4 3 7/12 0/2 0/0 0 32 0 0 4 0 4
J. Murphy 10 6 1 5/10 0/1 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 1 5
D. Oturu 8 4 1 4/7 0/0 0/2 1 27 0 2 1 0 4
G. Kalscheur 6 1 2 2/9 1/3 1/2 2 36 1 0 0 1 0
D. McBrayer 5 3 7 2/8 1/4 0/0 2 31 1 0 0 1 2
Starters
A. Coffey
J. Murphy
D. Oturu
G. Kalscheur
D. McBrayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Coffey 14 4 3 7/12 0/2 0/0 0 32 0 0 4 0 4
J. Murphy 10 6 1 5/10 0/1 0/0 2 30 0 0 2 1 5
D. Oturu 8 4 1 4/7 0/0 0/2 1 27 0 2 1 0 4
G. Kalscheur 6 1 2 2/9 1/3 1/2 2 36 1 0 0 1 0
D. McBrayer 5 3 7 2/8 1/4 0/0 2 31 1 0 0 1 2
Bench
M. Hurt
J. Omersa
B. Stull
B. Rudrud
I. Washington
M. Stockman
J. Johnson
E. Curry
P. Willis
H. Conroy
M. Carr
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 3 1 0 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
J. Omersa 3 4 2 1/3 0/0 1/3 0 15 1 0 1 1 3
B. Stull 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
B. Rudrud 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2
I. Washington 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 0
M. Stockman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 26 18 22/54 2/12 3/9 11 199 3 2 8 5 21
Michigan
Starters
Z. Simpson
I. Brazdeikis
J. Poole
C. Matthews
J. Teske
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 15 3 9 6/8 3/4 0/0 0 26 1 0 0 1 2
I. Brazdeikis 13 5 0 6/9 1/3 0/0 0 27 0 2 1 0 5
J. Poole 9 2 7 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 31 3 0 1 0 2
C. Matthews 8 1 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 0 24 1 1 1 1 0
J. Teske 5 8 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 3 5
Starters
Z. Simpson
I. Brazdeikis
J. Poole
C. Matthews
J. Teske
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Simpson 15 3 9 6/8 3/4 0/0 0 26 1 0 0 1 2
I. Brazdeikis 13 5 0 6/9 1/3 0/0 0 27 0 2 1 0 5
J. Poole 9 2 7 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 31 3 0 1 0 2
C. Matthews 8 1 2 4/9 0/0 0/0 0 24 1 1 1 1 0
J. Teske 5 8 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 3 5
Bench
I. Livers
E. Brooks
A. Davis
L. Wilson
C. Baird
C. Castleton
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
A. Nunez
J. Faulds
R. Ozuna-Harrison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Livers 21 3 2 8/10 4/6 1/1 1 23 0 2 0 0 3
E. Brooks 5 6 1 2/4 0/2 1/1 1 15 0 0 1 0 6
A. Davis 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 1
L. Wilson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Baird 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Castleton 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 0 0
D. DeJulius 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1
B. Johns Jr. 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 1 1
A. Nunez 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 34 21 32/62 10/26 2/2 8 201 5 6 7 7 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores