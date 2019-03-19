GWEBB
Seeking redemption, Virginia readies for Gardner-Webb

  • Mar 19, 2019

Over a year removed from being the first No. 1 seed ever to be upset by a 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Virginia is back dancing -- as a top seed once again.

For the fourth time in the last six seasons and the seventh time in school history, the Cavaliers are a No. 1 seed in the "Big Dance" and will face South Region No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb on Friday in the opening round at Columbia, S.C.

"Everyone can play in this tournament. To be a No. 1 seed means it's been a heck of a season," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after leading the Cavaliers to their sixth straight tournament appearance. "It doesn't guarantee anything, as we know."

Joining Virginia (29-3), Duke and North Carolina also earned No. 1 seeds, as the Atlantic Coast Conference became the first conference since the Big East in 2009 to earn three top seeds.

Gardner-Webb (23-11) upset Radford in last week's Big South tournament title game to earn the first NCAA Tournament berth in school history after fully joining the ranks of Division I teams back in 2002. Despite a lack of tournament experience, the Bulldogs make up for it with a veteran-laden crew.

"Scary, scary," Gardner-Webb head coach Tim Craft said about playing one of the nation's best teams. "But I will say, we're kind of used to being the underdog here, and we were picked sixth in our league and then won our league."

The Bulldogs have won five games in a row and eight of their last nine, helping erase memories of an 0-3 start. One of those losses was to Virginia's rival, Virginia Tech, but Gardner-Webb beat the other two ACC teams it faced this season, knocking off Georgia Tech and Wake Forest.

"Our guys will go in and play with confidence, and I think that's the key," Craft added. "We've got to be loose and confident to even have a chance."

Virginia isn't looking past any opponent and knows it will get the Bulldogs' best shot, as all eyes will be on the Cavaliers' redemption quest.

After falling to Florida State 69-59 in last week's ACC tournament semifinals, the Cavaliers will have almost a full week to rest and prepare as they are arguably the healthiest they've been in postseason play under Bennett.

"We played a Florida State team that played really well, and we didn't play our best," Bennett said. "There are some areas we think we need to continue to get better in."

The Cavaliers' offense is the most efficient it has been in years, led by Kyle Guy's 15.6 points per game. Guy and the Virginia offense have averaged 71.8 points per contest this season and had made 54.2 percent of 3-pointers over their previous five games before the loss to the Seminoles.

Gardner-Webb's offense is led by a pair of career 1,000-point scorers in David Efianayi (18.7 points per game) and D.J. Laster (13.7) and freshman guard Jose Perez (15.1).

The winner will advance to the play Sunday against the either No. 8 Ole Miss or No. 9 Oklahoma.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Efianayi
11 G
T. Jerome
11 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.8 Field Goal % 43.8
42.9 Three Point % 39.9
74.3 Free Throw % 73.4
+ 3 Ty Jerome made 3-pt. jump shot 15:21
  Bad pass turnover on David Efianayi, stolen by Kihei Clark 15:33
  Defensive rebound by Nate Johnson 15:46
  De'Andre Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot 15:48
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 16:03
  David Efianayi missed jump shot 16:05
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made free throw 16:16
  Shooting foul on Jose Perez 16:16
+ 2 De'Andre Hunter made layup 16:16
  Offensive rebound by Kihei Clark 16:24
  Kyle Guy missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:26
Team Stats
Points 38 42
Field Goals 16-32 (50.0%) 17-34 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 3-12 (25.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 14 21
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 10 12
Team 2 2
Assists 8 4
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 11 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
D. Laster F
10 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
12
D. Hunter G
11 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo 16 Gardner-Webb 23-11 36238
home team logo 1 Virginia 29-3 301242
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Gardner-Webb 23-11 78.3 PPG 37.5 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 1 Virginia 29-3 71.8 PPG 37.1 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
5
J. Perez G 15.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.0 APG 44.1 FG%
12
D. Hunter G 15.1 PPG 5.0 RPG 2.1 APG 53.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Perez G 10 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
12
D. Hunter G 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 50.0
40.0 3PT FG% 25.0
100.0 FT% 55.6
Gardner-Webb
Starters
D. Laster
J. Perez
D. Efianayi
N. Johnson
J. Cornwall
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Laster 10 1 0 5/10 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 2 2 1 0
J. Perez 10 2 3 4/6 2/3 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 0 2
D. Efianayi 6 0 1 2/7 2/3 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 0 0
N. Johnson 4 5 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 1 4
J. Cornwall 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 2
On Bench
E. Jamison Jr.
B. Miller
C. Turner
J. Jenkins
E. Valdez
G. Bryant
L. Dufeal
K. Kincaid
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Jamison Jr. 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
B. Miller 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
C. Turner 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
J. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Valdez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dufeal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kincaid - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 38 12 8 16/32 4/10 2/2 11 123 3 2 8 2 10
Virginia
Starters
D. Hunter
M. Diakite
K. Guy
T. Jerome
K. Clark
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 11 1 0 5/10 0/3 1/1 0 22 0 1 0 1 0
M. Diakite 8 5 0 4/6 0/0 0/2 0 15 0 1 1 2 3
K. Guy 8 4 1 2/7 1/4 3/4 0 24 0 0 1 1 3
T. Jerome 8 2 3 3/4 1/2 1/2 1 23 1 0 2 0 2
K. Clark 3 4 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 22 2 1 1 1 3
On Bench
B. Key
J. Huff
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Key 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 1 1
J. Huff 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 19 4 17/34 3/12 5/9 6 118 4 3 8 7 12
NCAA BB Scores