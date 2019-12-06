PITT
LVILLE

Key Players
X. Johnson
1 G
D. Sutton
24 F
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
1.1 Ast. Per Game 1.1
8.8 Reb. Per Game 8.8
42.3 Field Goal % 65.2
41.4 Three Point % 47.4
62.5 Free Throw % 69.6
+ 2 Ryan Murphy made jump shot 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens 34.0
  Trey McGowens missed jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Murphy 51.0
  Aidan Igiehon missed jump shot 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Williams 1:20
  Justin Champagnie missed jump shot 1:22
  Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville 1:47
  Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson 2:17
  Ryan Murphy missed jump shot 2:19
  Personal foul on Samuell Williamson 2:21
Team Stats
Points 46 64
Field Goals 20-53 (37.7%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 19 24
Team 1 1
Assists 10 17
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 17 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
X. Johnson G
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Pittsburgh 7-3 212546
home team logo 1 Louisville 9-0 352964
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Pittsburgh 7-3 65.8 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 1 Louisville 9-0 78.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
1
X. Johnson G 11.7 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.2 APG 40.4 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 21.9 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.0 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
X. Johnson G 15 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
33
J. Nwora F 19 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
37.7 FG% 46.9
25.0 3PT FG% 42.3
50.0 FT% 70.0
Pittsburgh
Starters
X. Johnson
E. Hamilton
A. Toney
R. Murphy
T. McGowens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Johnson 15 2 2 6/10 1/1 2/4 5 32 0 0 5 0 2
E. Hamilton 10 3 0 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 0 3
A. Toney 7 7 2 3/6 1/2 0/0 5 32 1 0 0 3 4
R. Murphy 5 1 2 2/10 1/4 0/0 0 28 0 0 1 0 1
T. McGowens 4 4 3 2/9 0/1 0/0 2 31 3 0 3 2 2
Bench
T. Brown
J. Champagnie
A. Starzynski
O. Ezeakudo
A. Coulibaly
K. Chukwuka
S. George
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
G. Drumgoole Jr.
K. Marshall
C. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Brown 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 2 2
J. Champagnie 1 7 1 0/7 0/4 1/2 0 34 1 1 1 2 5
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Coulibaly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Drumgoole Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 28 10 20/53 3/12 3/6 17 200 5 1 12 9 19
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
R. McMahon
S. Enoch
D. Sutton
D. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 19 6 2 7/12 2/5 3/4 2 32 2 1 1 0 6
R. McMahon 11 3 2 3/6 3/6 2/2 0 36 1 0 2 0 3
S. Enoch 7 2 0 3/6 1/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 1 1 1
D. Sutton 3 5 5 1/4 1/3 0/0 2 30 0 1 0 3 2
D. Perry 3 2 5 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 23 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
M. Williams
S. Williamson
L. Kimble
K. Oddo
D. Johnson
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Williams 13 11 1 5/8 1/3 2/2 0 20 0 0 1 3 8
S. Williamson 5 3 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 2
L. Kimble 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/2 2 19 0 0 3 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Slazinski 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Nickelberry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Igiehon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 32 17 23/49 11/26 7/10 12 199 3 2 12 8 24
NCAA BB Scores