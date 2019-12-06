No Text
PITT
LVILLE
No Text
Key Players
X. Johnson
1 G
D. Sutton
24 F
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|1.1
|Ast. Per Game
|1.1
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|42.3
|Field Goal %
|65.2
|41.4
|Three Point %
|47.4
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|69.6
|+ 2
|Ryan Murphy made jump shot
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Trey McGowens
|34.0
|Trey McGowens missed jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Murphy
|51.0
|Aidan Igiehon missed jump shot
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|1:20
|Justin Champagnie missed jump shot
|1:22
|Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville
|1:47
|Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson
|2:17
|Ryan Murphy missed jump shot
|2:19
|Personal foul on Samuell Williamson
|2:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|64
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|7-10 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|10
|17
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|17
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
15 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 7-3
|65.8 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|12.0 APG
|1 Louisville 9-0
|78.8 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|X. Johnson G
|11.7 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|5.2 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
33
|J. Nwora F
|21.9 PPG
|7.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|48.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Johnson G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|J. Nwora F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Johnson
|15
|2
|2
|6/10
|1/1
|2/4
|5
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|E. Hamilton
|10
|3
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Toney
|7
|7
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|32
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|R. Murphy
|5
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. McGowens
|4
|4
|3
|2/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|31
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Brown
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Champagnie
|1
|7
|1
|0/7
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|34
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|A. Starzynski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ezeakudo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Coulibaly
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Chukwuka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|28
|10
|20/53
|3/12
|3/6
|17
|200
|5
|1
|12
|9
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|13
|11
|1
|5/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|S. Williamson
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|L. Kimble
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Slazinski
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Nickelberry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Igiehon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Orbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Withers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|32
|17
|23/49
|11/26
|7/10
|12
|199
|3
|2
|12
|8
|24
-
USC
TCU78
78
2nd 9.0 ESP2
-
CSN
PORTST30
28
1st 4:36
-
CALLTHRN
UCRIV18
37
1st 0.0
-
CHIST
TNST74
80
Final
-
IOWA
4MICH91
103
Final
-
PROV
RI61
75
Final
-
CLMB
BRYANT65
67
Final
-
TNMART
CMICH75
84
Final
-
CARVER
GASOU70
100
Final
-
10DUKE
VATECH77
63
Final
-
SONO
SELOU74
79
Final
-
MVSU
MOST62
86
Final
-
MMC
SDAK79
94
Final
-
SFA
BAMA68
78
Final
-
DART
SFLA44
63
Final
-
MACU
TEXPA50
92
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA70
77
Final
-
IDST
PEPPER65
77
Final
-
PITT
1LVILLE46
64
Final