Boeheim lifts Syracuse past No. 18 Virginia, 63-55 in OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Buddy Boeheim scored nine of his 14 points in overtime and Syracuse outlasted No. 18 Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. The Orange scored 20 points in the extra period after netting just 19 in the second half.
Boeheim hit the third of three consecutive 3s for the Orange (9-7, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) and added another when he made a desperate heave from well behind the 3-point line to beat the shot clock late in the extra period.
Elijah Hughes, who scored 18 points, hit the first 3 of the overtime for the Orange and freshman Joe Girard, who scored 19, hit the second.
Jay Huff had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia (11-4, 3-2), which lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Mamadi Diakita and Kihei Clark each added 13 points for the Cavaliers.
Neither team scored in the final 1:20 of regulation, but the Orange hit their first four shots of the extra period.
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: The Orange scored 34 points in their first game against the Cavaliers, which was the season-opener for both teams. Syracuse started Saturday averaging 73.7 points and haven't scored fewer than 54 in a game since the opener. They had 43 at the end of regulation at Virginia.
Virginia: The Cavaliers' inconsistency on offense was on full display in the second half when they didn't score for nearly 3 minutes, then scored 12 consecutive points in about 3 1/2 minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Immediately thereafter, they went 7 minutes without a point.
UP NEXT
Syracuse returns home to face Boston College on Wednesday night.
Virginia goes on the road to face No. 10 Florida State on Wednesday night.
---
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|7.4
|Reb. Per Game
|7.4
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|41.1
|Three Point %
|23.5
|77.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|19.0
|Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 1
|Buddy Boeheim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Buddy Boeheim missed 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|24.0
|+ 3
|Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|28.0
|+ 1
|Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Braxton Key
|36.0
|+ 3
|Mamadi Diakite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|39.0
|+ 3
|Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|55
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|21-67 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|7-31 (22.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|47
|Offensive
|11
|14
|Defensive
|28
|30
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|15
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Girard III G
|11.9 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|4.0 APG
|37.1 FG%
|
30
|J. Huff F
|8.4 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|0.8 APG
|58.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Girard III G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|J. Huff F
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|22.6
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|54.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|19
|6
|3
|5/14
|5/11
|4/4
|4
|40
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|E. Hughes
|18
|9
|2
|7/20
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|45
|2
|0
|6
|0
|9
|B. Boeheim
|14
|1
|0
|5/17
|3/10
|1/2
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|7
|11
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|41
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|B. Sidibe
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Girard III
|19
|6
|3
|5/14
|5/11
|4/4
|4
|40
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|E. Hughes
|18
|9
|2
|7/20
|4/9
|0/0
|0
|45
|2
|0
|6
|0
|9
|B. Boeheim
|14
|1
|0
|5/17
|3/10
|1/2
|0
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|7
|11
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|5/7
|4
|41
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|B. Sidibe
|4
|9
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Guerrier
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|H. Washington
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ajak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Goodine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LaValle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Giancola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|39
|11
|20/61
|12/30
|11/15
|17
|225
|7
|2
|12
|11
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|16
|10
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|41
|0
|2
|4
|8
|2
|M. Diakite
|13
|8
|0
|5/13
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|K. Clark
|13
|6
|9
|4/14
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|45
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|B. Key
|7
|11
|1
|3/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|39
|4
|0
|1
|2
|9
|K. Stattmann
|0
|4
|4
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|16
|10
|0
|7/12
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|41
|0
|2
|4
|8
|2
|M. Diakite
|13
|8
|0
|5/13
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|K. Clark
|13
|6
|9
|4/14
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|45
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|B. Key
|7
|11
|1
|3/11
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|39
|4
|0
|1
|2
|9
|K. Stattmann
|0
|4
|4
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Woldetensae
|6
|3
|0
|2/9
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|26
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|F. Caffaro
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. McKoy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Morsell
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|44
|15
|21/67
|7/31
|6/11
|18
|225
|6
|3
|15
|14
|30
