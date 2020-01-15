UVA
FSU

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 24
FSU Seminoles 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:33   Kody Stattmann missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
19:22 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 0-3
18:58 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 2-3
18:47 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 2-5
18:47   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
18:47 +1 Trent Forrest made free throw 2-6
18:28   Out of bounds turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
18:10 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 2-9
17:43   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
17:34 +2 Raiquan Gray made jump shot 2-11
17:13 +2 Braxton Key made layup 4-11
16:46   Shooting foul on Braxton Key  
16:46 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 4-12
16:46   Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
16:25   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by M.J. Walker  
16:15   Malik Osborne missed layup  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:54 +2 Braxton Key made layup 6-12
15:30   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
15:17   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Casey Morsell  
15:10 +2 Casey Morsell made layup 8-12
14:56   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
14:47   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
14:33 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 10-12
14:08   Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Braxton Key  
14:02   Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest  
14:02   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
13:59   Bad pass turnover on Kody Stattmann  
13:40   Dominik Olejniczak missed layup  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
13:35   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
13:35   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
13:22   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
13:15   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
13:11   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
13:05   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
12:47   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
12:33   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Chase Coleman  
12:20   Chase Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Rayquan Evans  
11:49   Jumpball received by Florida State  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Dominik Olejniczak  
11:46   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
11:26   Tomas Woldetensae missed layup  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
11:05   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
10:46 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 12-12
10:16   Raiquan Gray missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
10:03   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
10:03   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
9:54 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 14-12
9:06   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite  
9:06 +2 Anthony Polite made layup 14-14
8:39 +2 Jay Huff made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 16-14
8:24   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
8:03   Out of bounds turnover on M.J. Walker  
7:35 +2 Braxton Key made layup 18-14
7:14 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 18-16
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Trent Forrest  
6:48 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest 18-18
6:39 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 20-18
6:21 +2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Trent Forrest 20-20
5:58   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
5:47   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
5:23 +2 Casey Morsell made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 22-20
5:12   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
4:53 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 24-20
4:38   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Kihei Clark  
4:20   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
4:18   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest  
3:54   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
3:48   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Anthony Polite  
3:37 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 24-23
3:15   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Devin Vassell  
3:08 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk 24-25
2:51   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark  
2:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Wyatt Wilkes  
2:04   Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Trent Forrest  
1:49   Anthony Polite missed jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
1:42   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
1:26   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
1:15   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Anthony Polite  
1:04 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 24-28
45.0   Out of bounds turnover on Kody Stattmann  
38.0   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
12.0   Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
10.0   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
4.0 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 24-31

2nd Half
UVA Cavaliers 26
FSU Seminoles 23

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Braxton Key made layup, assist by Casey Morsell 26-31
19:30   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
19:25 +2 M.J. Walker made jump shot 26-33
18:55   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
18:33   Trent Forrest missed layup  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
18:22   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
18:13 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 28-33
18:01   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:47   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
17:47 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
17:47   Mamadi Diakite missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
17:23   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
17:15   Out of bounds turnover on M.J. Walker  
16:57 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 31-33
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
16:05   Kihei Clark missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
16:00 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 31-35
15:40   Out of bounds turnover on Casey Morsell  
15:29   Trent Forrest missed layup  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:01   Kihei Clark missed layup  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
14:51   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
14:34   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
14:19   Offensive foul on Patrick Williams  
14:19   Turnover on Patrick Williams  
13:50 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 34-35
13:34   Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:15   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
13:10   Shooting foul on Anthony Polite  
13:10   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:10 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-35
12:56   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
12:29   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
12:11   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Braxton Key  
11:41   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
11:31   Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Kihei Clark  
11:24 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 37-35
10:59 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 37-37
10:40   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
10:16   Personal foul on Braxton Key  
10:01   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Casey Morsell  
9:51   Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
9:40 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 37-40
9:40   Personal foul on Trent Forrest  
9:28   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
9:28 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 38-40
9:28 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-40
9:14   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
9:05 +2 Patrick Williams made tip-in 39-42
8:34   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
8:25   Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
8:08   Kihei Clark missed layup  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
7:53   Jumpball received by Florida State  
7:38   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
7:36   Offensive rebound by Florida State  
7:34 +2 Malik Osborne made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 39-44
7:11 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamadi Diakite 42-44
6:54   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
6:39   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
6:13 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 44-44
5:52   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
5:25 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 46-44
5:05   Devin Vassell missed layup  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
4:31   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
4:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
4:06   Raiquan Gray missed layup  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
3:47   Patrick Williams missed tip-in  
3:47   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
4:02   Patrick Williams missed tip-in  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
3:47   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Trent Forrest  
3:43   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
3:39   Devin Vassell missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
3:13   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
3:11   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
3:09   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:11 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-44
2:54   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
2:36   Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
2:26 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker 47-47
1:56   Offensive foul on Kihei Clark  
1:56   Turnover on Kihei Clark  
1:30   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
1:30 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
1:30 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
1:20   Turnover on Tomas Woldetensae  
1:01   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
1:01   Trent Forrest missed free throw  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
40.0   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark  
16.0 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 47-52
