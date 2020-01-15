No Text
UVA
FSU
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Virginia
|19:33
|
|Kody Stattmann missed jump shot
|19:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|19:22
|
|+3
|Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|0-3
|18:58
|
|+2
|Mamadi Diakite made jump shot
|2-3
|18:47
|
|+2
|Trent Forrest made layup
|2-5
|18:47
|
|Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite
|18:47
|
|+1
|Trent Forrest made free throw
|2-6
|18:28
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Mamadi Diakite
|18:10
|
|+3
|Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|2-9
|17:43
|
|Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|17:34
|
|+2
|Raiquan Gray made jump shot
|2-11
|17:13
|
|+2
|Braxton Key made layup
|4-11
|16:46
|
|Shooting foul on Braxton Key
|16:46
|
|+1
|Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws
|4-12
|16:46
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|16:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|16:25
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by M.J. Walker
|16:15
|
|Malik Osborne missed layup
|16:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|15:54
|
|+2
|Braxton Key made layup
|6-12
|15:30
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|15:17
|
|Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:15
|
|Offensive rebound by Casey Morsell
|15:10
|
|+2
|Casey Morsell made layup
|8-12
|14:56
|
|Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|14:47
|
|Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|14:33
|
|+2
|Kihei Clark made layup
|10-12
|14:08
|
|Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Braxton Key
|14:02
|
|Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest
|14:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Virginia
|13:59
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kody Stattmann
|13:40
|
|Dominik Olejniczak missed layup
|13:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida State
|13:35
|
|Offensive foul on Patrick Williams
|13:35
|
|Turnover on Patrick Williams
|13:22
|
|Personal foul on Patrick Williams
|13:15
|
|Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|13:11
|
|Personal foul on Kihei Clark
|13:05
|
|Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|13:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae
|12:47
|
|Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|12:33
|
|Raiquan Gray missed layup
|12:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Chase Coleman
|12:20
|
|Chase Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|11:49
|
|Lost ball turnover on Rayquan Evans
|11:49
|
|Jumpball received by Florida State
|11:49
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Dominik Olejniczak
|11:46
|
|Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|11:26
|
|Tomas Woldetensae missed layup
|11:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|11:05
|
|M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|11:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|10:46
|
|+2
|Mamadi Diakite made jump shot
|12-12
|10:16
|
|Raiquan Gray missed jump shot
|10:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae
|10:03
|
|Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak
|10:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Virginia
|10:03
|
|Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|9:54
|
|+2
|Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae
|14-12
|9:06
|
|Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite
|9:06
|
|+2
|Anthony Polite made layup
|14-14
|8:39
|
|+2
|Jay Huff made layup, assist by Kihei Clark
|16-14
|8:24
|
|Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|8:03
|
|Out of bounds turnover on M.J. Walker
|7:35
|
|+2
|Braxton Key made layup
|18-14
|7:14
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|18-16
|6:58
|
|Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Trent Forrest
|6:48
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest
|18-18
|6:39
|
|+2
|Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Tomas Woldetensae
|20-18
|6:21
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Trent Forrest
|20-20
|5:58
|
|Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|5:47
|
|Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae
|5:23
|
|+2
|Casey Morsell made layup, assist by Kihei Clark
|22-20
|5:12
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|4:53
|
|+2
|Kihei Clark made layup
|24-20
|4:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Kihei Clark
|4:20
|
|Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne
|4:18
|
|Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|4:15
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest
|3:54
|
|Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|3:48
|
|Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Anthony Polite
|3:37
|
|+3
|Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell
|24-23
|3:15
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Devin Vassell
|3:08
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made dunk
|24-25
|2:51
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark
|2:20
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Wyatt Wilkes
|2:04
|
|Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Trent Forrest
|1:49
|
|Anthony Polite missed jump shot
|1:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|1:42
|
|Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|1:40
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|1:26
|
|Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|1:15
|
|Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Anthony Polite
|1:04
|
|+3
|Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell
|24-28
|45.0
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Kody Stattmann
|38.0
|
|Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|36.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|12.0
|
|Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Florida State
|10.0
|
|Personal foul on Braxton Key
|4.0
|
|+3
|Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|24-31
|19:44
|
|+2
|Braxton Key made layup, assist by Casey Morsell
|26-31
|19:30
|
|Personal foul on Casey Morsell
|19:25
|
|+2
|M.J. Walker made jump shot
|26-33
|18:55
|
|Braxton Key missed jump shot
|18:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|18:33
|
|Trent Forrest missed layup
|18:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|18:22
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|18:13
|
|+2
|Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark
|28-33
|18:01
|
|Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|17:47
|
|Shooting foul on Trent Forrest
|17:47
|
|+1
|Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-33
|17:47
|
|Mamadi Diakite missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|17:23
|
|Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite
|17:15
|
|Out of bounds turnover on M.J. Walker
|16:57
|
|+2
|Mamadi Diakite made layup, assist by Kihei Clark
|31-33
|16:29
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
|16:05
|
|Kihei Clark missed layup
|16:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|16:00
|
|+2
|Devin Vassell made jump shot
|31-35
|15:40
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Casey Morsell
|15:29
|
|Trent Forrest missed layup
|15:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|15:01
|
|Kihei Clark missed layup
|14:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|14:51
|
|Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|14:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|14:34
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark
|14:19
|
|Offensive foul on Patrick Williams
|14:19
|
|Turnover on Patrick Williams
|13:50
|
|+3
|Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark
|34-35
|13:34
|
|Patrick Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|13:15
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Mamadi Diakite
|13:10
|
|Shooting foul on Anthony Polite
|13:10
|
|Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13:10
|
|+1
|Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35-35
|12:56
|
|Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|12:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|12:29
|
|Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot
|12:27
|
|Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|12:11
|
|Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|11:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Braxton Key
|11:41
|
|Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|11:31
|
|Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans, stolen by Kihei Clark
|11:24
|
|+2
|Kihei Clark made jump shot
|37-35
|10:59
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made jump shot
|37-37
|10:40
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark
|10:16
|
|Personal foul on Braxton Key
|10:01
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Casey Morsell
|9:51
|
|Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by Patrick Williams
|9:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|9:40
|
|+3
|M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|37-40
|9:40
|
|Personal foul on Trent Forrest
|9:28
|
|Shooting foul on Devin Vassell
|9:28
|
|+1
|Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-40
|9:28
|
|+1
|Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39-40
|9:14
|
|Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|9:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|9:05
|
|+2
|Patrick Williams made tip-in
|39-42
|8:34
|
|Kihei Clark missed jump shot
|8:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|8:25
|
|Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by Mamadi Diakite
|8:08
|
|Kihei Clark missed layup
|8:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|7:53
|
|Jumpball received by Florida State
|7:38
|
|Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mamadi Diakite
|7:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Florida State
|7:34
|
|+2
|Malik Osborne made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|39-44
|7:11
|
|+3
|Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamadi Diakite
|42-44
|6:54
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|6:39
|
|Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann
|6:13
|
|+2
|Mamadi Diakite made layup
|44-44
|5:52
|
|M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|5:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|5:25
|
|+2
|Kihei Clark made layup
|46-44
|5:05
|
|Devin Vassell missed layup
|5:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|4:31
|
|Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Virginia
|4:29
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia
|4:06
|
|Raiquan Gray missed layup
|4:04
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|3:47
|
|Patrick Williams missed tip-in
|3:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|4:02
|
|Patrick Williams missed tip-in
|4:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark
|3:47
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Trent Forrest
|3:43
|
|Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae
|3:39
|
|Devin Vassell missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite
|3:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae
|3:13
|
|Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:09
|
|Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|3:11
|
|Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|3:09
|
|Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3:11
|
|+1
|Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-44
|2:54
|
|M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|2:36
|
|Braxton Key missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest
|2:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|2:26
|
|+3
|Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by M.J. Walker
|47-47
|1:56
|
|Offensive foul on Kihei Clark
|1:56
|
|Turnover on Kihei Clark
|1:30
|
|Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite
|1:30
|
|+1
|Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
|47-48
|1:30
|
|+1
|Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-49
|1:20
|
|Turnover on Tomas Woldetensae
|1:01
|
|Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite
|1:01
|
|Trent Forrest missed free throw
|1:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Jay Huff
|40.0
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark
|16.0
|
|+3
|Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray
|47-52
|7.0