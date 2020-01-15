20:00 Jumpball received by Virginia

19:33 Kody Stattmann missed jump shot

19:31 Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell

19:22 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 0-3

18:58 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 2-3

18:47 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 2-5

18:47 Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite

18:47 +1 Trent Forrest made free throw 2-6

18:28 Out of bounds turnover on Mamadi Diakite

18:10 +3 Malik Osborne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 2-9

17:43 Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot

17:41 Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray

17:34 +2 Raiquan Gray made jump shot 2-11

17:13 +2 Braxton Key made layup 4-11

16:46 Shooting foul on Braxton Key

16:46 +1 Raiquan Gray made 1st of 2 free throws 4-12

16:46 Raiquan Gray missed 2nd of 2 free throws

16:46 Defensive rebound by Jay Huff

16:25 Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by M.J. Walker

16:15 Malik Osborne missed layup

16:13 Defensive rebound by Jay Huff

15:54 +2 Braxton Key made layup 6-12

15:30 M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot

15:28 Defensive rebound by Jay Huff

15:17 Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot

15:15 Offensive rebound by Casey Morsell

15:10 +2 Casey Morsell made layup 8-12

14:56 Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot

14:54 Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray

14:47 Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot

14:45 Defensive rebound by Jay Huff

14:33 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 10-12

14:08 Lost ball turnover on M.J. Walker, stolen by Braxton Key

14:02 Casey Morsell missed layup, blocked by Trent Forrest

14:02 Offensive rebound by Virginia

13:59 Bad pass turnover on Kody Stattmann

13:40 Dominik Olejniczak missed layup

13:38 Offensive rebound by Florida State

13:35 Offensive foul on Patrick Williams

13:35 Turnover on Patrick Williams

13:22 Personal foul on Patrick Williams

13:15 Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot

13:13 Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest

13:11 Personal foul on Kihei Clark

13:05 Devin Vassell missed jump shot

13:03 Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae

12:47 Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot

12:45 Defensive rebound by Florida State

12:33 Raiquan Gray missed layup

12:31 Defensive rebound by Chase Coleman

12:20 Chase Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot

12:18 Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell

11:49 Lost ball turnover on Rayquan Evans

11:49 Jumpball received by Florida State

11:49 Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Dominik Olejniczak

11:46 Personal foul on M.J. Walker

11:26 Tomas Woldetensae missed layup

11:24 Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak

11:05 M.J. Walker missed jump shot

11:03 Defensive rebound by Braxton Key

10:46 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 12-12

10:16 Raiquan Gray missed jump shot

10:14 Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae

10:03 Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Dominik Olejniczak

10:01 Offensive rebound by Virginia

10:03 Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:01 Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest

9:54 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 14-12

9:06 Lost ball turnover on Anthony Polite

9:06 +2 Anthony Polite made layup 14-14

8:39 +2 Jay Huff made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 16-14

8:24 Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot

8:22 Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne

8:03 Out of bounds turnover on M.J. Walker

7:35 +2 Braxton Key made layup 18-14

7:14 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot 18-16

6:58 Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Trent Forrest

6:48 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest 18-18

6:39 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 20-18

6:21 +2 Devin Vassell made layup, assist by Trent Forrest 20-20

5:58 Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:56 Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest

5:47 Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:45 Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae

5:23 +2 Casey Morsell made layup, assist by Kihei Clark 22-20

5:12 M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:10 Defensive rebound by Jay Huff

4:53 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 24-20

4:38 Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Kihei Clark

4:20 Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne

4:18 Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker

4:15 Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest

3:54 Personal foul on M.J. Walker

3:48 Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Anthony Polite

3:37 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 24-23

3:15 Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Devin Vassell

3:08 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk 24-25

2:51 Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark

2:20 Shot clock violation turnover on Wyatt Wilkes

2:04 Lost ball turnover on Braxton Key, stolen by Trent Forrest

1:49 Anthony Polite missed jump shot

1:47 Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell

1:42 Devin Vassell missed jump shot

1:40 Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne

1:26 Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot

1:22 Defensive rebound by Virginia

1:15 Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Anthony Polite

1:04 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 24-28

45.0 Out of bounds turnover on Kody Stattmann

38.0 Trent Forrest missed jump shot

36.0 Defensive rebound by Virginia

12.0 Kody Stattmann missed 3-pt. jump shot

10.0 Defensive rebound by Florida State

10.0 Personal foul on Braxton Key