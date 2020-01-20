SC
AUBURN

No. 16 Auburn back home to face South Carolina

  • Jan 20, 2020

Auburn hopes returning home against South Carolina on Wednesday night will get things going again following back-to-back road losses that dropped the Tigers from No. 4 to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and put them two games behind leader LSU in the Southeastern Conference standings.

The Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) had their 15-game winning streak snapped last week with an 83-64 collapse at Alabama, and then lost 69-47 at Florida on Saturday. In both games, the Tigers shot season lows, following up a 31.7 percent effort against the Crimson Tide with a miserable 25.5 percent performance against the Gators.

"I'm disappointed with our play," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "It's the time of the year when we should be trying to elevate our play, and we're not.

"Obviously, there's a pretty big price on our head being ranked fourth in the country. And so I think we have to respond to the step-up that we saw this week from both Alabama and Florida."

South Carolina's recent play has been going in the opposite direction. The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2) have won their last two games -- an 81-67 road victory at Texas A&M that followed a 81-78 comeback win over Kentucky.

Redshirt freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard came up big in both games. He scored a season-high 26 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, against Kentucky in his first college start, and then had 17 points against the Aggies.

After missing the conference opener against Florida because of a back injury, Couisnard has averaged 19.7 points his last three outings. His play against the Wildcats and Aggies earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

"He is our toughest guard," Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said. "When I say 'tough,' I don't mean like let's go get in a fight. I mean willing to understand the game plan, to have the courage to go make plays."

Rebounding has been a big factor in the Gamecocks' turnaround. After being outrebounded 42-30 against Florida, they have enjoyed a plus-18 advantage on the boards in the last three games.

"We're becoming a good rebounding team," Martin said. "We weren't that back in November, and we've been subpar from what I like the last two years. We're becoming a lot more physical with our rebounding."

Rebounding was an issue for Auburn in the loss at Florida, where the Gators enjoyed a 44-29 advantage. For the season, the Tigers have a plus-5.5 average margin in rebounding.

Senior guard Samir Doughty also needs to get going again. The Tigers' leading scorer (14.6 ppg.) shot a combined five of 23 overall and two of 9 from long range the last two games.

"This is as competitive as I've seen the SEC," Pearl said. "The teams that keep their locker room are going to finish in the upper division of the league and make the tournament because teams are going to get beat."

2nd Half
SC Gamecocks 16
AUBURN Tigers 9

Time Team Play Score
14:17   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
14:19   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45 +2 AJ Lawson made jump shot, assist by Jalyn McCreary 47-48
15:00   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
15:02   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 45-48
15:19   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
15:21   Devan Cambridge missed layup, blocked by AJ Lawson  
15:37 +3 Jair Bolden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalyn McCreary 43-48
15:52   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
16:09 +2 Allen Flanigan made jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 40-48
16:24 +2 Jair Bolden made jump shot 40-46
16:49 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup 38-46
17:05 +3 AJ Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 38-44
17:21   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
17:22   Austin Wiley missed layup  
17:36 +2 Justin Minaya made driving layup 35-44
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Danjel Purifoy, stolen by Justin Minaya  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
17:50   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 33-44
18:24   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
18:26   AJ Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
18:39   Isaac Okoro missed alley-oop shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:47   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
19:00   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
19:17 +2 AJ Lawson made jump shot 33-42
19:32 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 31-42

1st Half
SC Gamecocks 31
AUBURN Tigers 39

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Isaac Okoro made dunk 31-39
0.0   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
1.0   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
28.0   Jermaine Couisnard missed free throw  
28.0   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
40.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
40.0   Devan Cambridge missed free throw  
40.0   Official timeout called  
40.0   Personal foul on Justin Minaya  
40.0 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
40.0 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 31-36
40.0   Personal foul on Justin Minaya  
38.0   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
40.0   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
48.0   Maik Kotsar missed layup  
1:10 +2 Anfernee McLemore made alley-oop shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 31-35
1:25 +2 Maik Kotsar made hook shot 31-33
1:41 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-33
1:41 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
1:41   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
1:45   Kicked ball violation on South Carolina  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
1:52   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09 +2 J'Von McCormick made floating jump shot 29-31
2:39 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot 29-29
2:50   Turnover on Austin Wiley  
2:50   Offensive foul on Austin Wiley  
3:04 +3 Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya 27-29
3:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
3:15   Austin Wiley missed hook shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:26   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made driving layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 24-29
3:51   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
3:55   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17 +2 Justin Minaya made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 22-29
4:24 +2 J'Von McCormick made driving layup 20-29
4:49 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by TJ Moss 20-27
4:55   Defensive rebound by TJ Moss  
4:57   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
5:24   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
5:40 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 18-27
6:01   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
6:03   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
6:27 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 18-24
6:51   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
6:51   Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
6:51   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
7:02 +3 Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 17-21
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Alanzo Frink  
7:46 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 17-18
8:02   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson  
8:02   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
8:03   Maik Kotsar missed jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
8:22   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Turnover on AJ Lawson  
8:37   Offensive foul on AJ Lawson  
8:51   Traveling violation turnover on Danjel Purifoy  
9:11   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
9:12   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
9:16   J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Wildens Leveque  
9:38   Shot clock violation turnover on South Carolina  
9:52   Offensive rebound by AJ Lawson  
9:54   Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07 +2 Devan Cambridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Samir Doughty 17-15
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Samir Doughty  
10:17   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by Wildens Leveque  
10:26 +2 Wildens Leveque made dunk 17-13
10:33   Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
10:35   AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
11:43 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
10:46 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
10:46   Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary  
10:44   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:46   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
11:03   TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 15-11
11:43 +2 Jalyn McCreary made driving layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard 15-8
11:47 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
11:47 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 13-7
11:47   Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard  
12:03   Personal foul on Jair Bolden  
12:20 +3 Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar 13-6
12:36   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
12:38   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Bad pass turnover on TJ Moss, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
13:24 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 10-6
13:29   Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson  
13:31   Jair Bolden missed jump shot  
13:40   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Johnson, stolen by AJ Lawson  
14:07 +2 AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar 10-4
14:22   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
14:24   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44 +2 TJ Moss made layup, assist by Jair Bolden 8-4
14:47   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
14:56   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
15:13   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
15:46   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
15:57   Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
16:05   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Traveling violation turnover on Maik Kotsar  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar  
16:34   Samir Doughty missed layup  
16:46 +1 AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-4
16:46 +1 AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
16:46   Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque  
16:53   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
16:59   Jermaine Couisnard missed layup  
17:10   Turnover on Samir Doughty  
17:10   Offensive foul on Samir Doughty  
17:29   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Couisnard  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya  
17:36   J'Von McCormick missed floating jump shot  
17:50 +2 Wildens Leveque made jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya 4-4
18:05   Defensive rebound by South Carolina  
18:07   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:15   Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31 +2 J'Von McCormick made floating jump shot 2-4
18:57 +2 Jermaine Couisnard made layup 2-2
19:10 +1 J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:10 +1 J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:10   Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
19:13   Austin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar  
19:33   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson  
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina  
Key Players
J. Minaya
10 F
S. Doughty
10 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
38.7 Field Goal % 39.9
25.4 Three Point % 30.9
66.7 Free Throw % 73.9
Team Stats
Points 47 48
Field Goals 20-36 (55.6%) 16-40 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 4-12 (33.3%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 10-11 (90.9%)
Total Rebounds 22 21
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 16 15
Team 3 1
Assists 12 11
Steals 4 2
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 8 11
Technicals 0 0
12T
South Carolina
Starters
A. Lawson
J. Bolden
J. Minaya
M. Kotsar
J. McCreary
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lawson 11 4 0 4/6 1/2 2/2 1 24 1 1 3 1 3
J. Bolden 7 0 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Minaya 7 6 2 3/7 1/5 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 1 5
M. Kotsar 2 4 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 23 0 1 1 0 4
J. McCreary 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
T. Moss
A. Frink
M. Henry
S. Woods
N. Nelson
K. Bryant
T. Anderson
M. Green
T. Hannibal
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Moss 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
A. Frink 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hannibal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 19 12 20/36 4/12 3/5 8 96 4 3 9 3 16
Auburn
Starters
D. Cambridge
I. Okoro
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
D. Purifoy
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cambridge 14 3 0 5/8 4/6 0/1 0 10 0 0 0 0 3
I. Okoro 6 1 4 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 1 0
A. McLemore 4 4 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 14 0 1 1 1 3
S. Doughty 0 3 3 0/5 0/4 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 0 3
D. Purifoy 0 2 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 1 1
On Bench
J. Johnson
A. Flanigan
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
J. Williams
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
A. Flanigan 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Akingbola