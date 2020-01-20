|
0.0
End of period
|
1.0
+2
Isaac Okoro made dunk
31-39
0.0
Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro
1.0
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
28.0
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
28.0
Jermaine Couisnard missed free throw
28.0
Personal foul on J'Von McCormick
40.0
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
40.0
Devan Cambridge missed free throw
40.0
Official timeout called
40.0
Personal foul on Justin Minaya
40.0
+1
Anfernee McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-37
40.0
+1
Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws
31-36
40.0
Personal foul on Justin Minaya
38.0
Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
40.0
Isaac Okoro missed layup
46.0
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
48.0
Maik Kotsar missed layup
1:10
+2
Anfernee McLemore made alley-oop shot, assist by J'Von McCormick
31-35
1:25
+2
Maik Kotsar made hook shot
31-33
1:41
+1
Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-33
1:41
+1
Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws
29-32
1:41
Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard
1:45
Kicked ball violation on South Carolina
1:50
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
1:52
Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:09
+2
J'Von McCormick made floating jump shot
29-31
2:39
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made jump shot
29-29
2:50
Turnover on Austin Wiley
2:50
Offensive foul on Austin Wiley
3:04
+3
Jermaine Couisnard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya
27-29
3:13
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
3:15
Austin Wiley missed hook shot
3:24
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
3:26
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:42
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made driving layup, assist by Maik Kotsar
24-29
3:51
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
3:55
J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:17
+2
Justin Minaya made layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
22-29
4:24
+2
J'Von McCormick made driving layup
20-29
4:49
+2
Jermaine Couisnard made layup, assist by TJ Moss
20-27
4:55
Defensive rebound by TJ Moss
4:57
Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:22
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
5:24
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
5:40
+3
Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro
18-27
6:01
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
6:03
Jair Bolden missed jump shot
6:27
+3
Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick
18-24
6:51
Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge
6:51
Jermaine Couisnard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:51
+1
Jermaine Couisnard made 1st of 2 free throws
18-21
6:51
Personal foul on Jamal Johnson
7:02
+3
Jamal Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro
17-21
7:20
Bad pass turnover on Alanzo Frink
7:46
+3
Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick
17-18
8:02
Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson
8:02
Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy
8:02
Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya
8:03
Maik Kotsar missed jump shot
8:20
Defensive rebound by AJ Lawson
8:22
Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:37
Turnover on AJ Lawson
8:37
Offensive foul on AJ Lawson
8:51
Traveling violation turnover on Danjel Purifoy
9:11
Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Couisnard
9:12
Personal foul on Samir Doughty
9:14
Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
9:16
J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Wildens Leveque
9:38
Shot clock violation turnover on South Carolina
9:52
Offensive rebound by AJ Lawson
9:54
Jermaine Couisnard missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:07
+2
Devan Cambridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Samir Doughty
17-15
10:10
Lost ball turnover on Jalyn McCreary, stolen by Samir Doughty
10:17
Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by Wildens Leveque
10:26
+2
Wildens Leveque made dunk
17-13
10:33
Offensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
10:35
AJ Lawson missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore
11:43
+1
Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-13
10:46
+1
Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws
15-12
10:46
Shooting foul on Jalyn McCreary
10:44
Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley
10:46
Isaac Okoro missed layup
11:01
Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty
11:03
TJ Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:25
+3
Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro
15-11
11:43
+2
Jalyn McCreary made driving layup, assist by Jermaine Couisnard
15-8
11:47
+1
Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-8
11:47
+1
Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws
13-7
11:47
Shooting foul on Jermaine Couisnard
12:03
Personal foul on Jair Bolden
12:20
+3
Justin Minaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maik Kotsar
13-6
12:36
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
12:38
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:01
Bad pass turnover on TJ Moss, stolen by Danjel Purifoy
13:24
+2
Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Samir Doughty
10-6
13:29
Defensive rebound by Jamal Johnson
13:31
Jair Bolden missed jump shot
13:40
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Johnson, stolen by AJ Lawson
14:07
+2
AJ Lawson made layup, assist by Maik Kotsar
10-4
14:22
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
14:24
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:44
+2
TJ Moss made layup, assist by Jair Bolden
8-4
14:47
Personal foul on Allen Flanigan
14:54
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
14:56
Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:11
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
15:13
Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:34
Personal foul on Isaac Okoro
15:44
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
15:46
J'Von McCormick missed jump shot
15:55
Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick
15:57
Jair Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:03
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
16:05
Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:24
Traveling violation turnover on Maik Kotsar
16:32
Defensive rebound by Maik Kotsar
16:34
Samir Doughty missed layup
16:46
+1
AJ Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-4
16:46
+1
AJ Lawson made 1st of 2 free throws
5-4
16:46
Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick
16:51
Defensive rebound by Wildens Leveque
16:53
Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:57
Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore
16:59
Jermaine Couisnard missed layup
|
17:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Samir Doughty
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Samir Doughty
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Couisnard
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
J'Von McCormick missed floating jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Wildens Leveque made jump shot, assist by Justin Minaya
|
4-4
|
18:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Carolina
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Justin Minaya missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
J'Von McCormick made floating jump shot
|
2-4
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard made layup
|
2-2
|
19:10
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:10
|
|
+1
|
J'Von McCormick made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Maik Kotsar
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Auburn
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Austin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Maik Kotsar
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on AJ Lawson
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by South Carolina
|