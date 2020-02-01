No Text
MICHST
WISC
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Michigan State
|19:38
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|2-0
|19:13
|
|+2
|D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot
|2-2
|18:46
|
|Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|18:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|18:20
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Aleem Ford
|17:59
|
|Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:57
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|17:47
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|2-4
|17:39
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|17:37
|
|Personal foul on Malik Hall
|17:26
|
|+3
|Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot
|2-7
|17:07
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston made layup
|4-7
|16:49
|
|Tyler Wahl missed jump shot
|16:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|16:40
|
|Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Tyler Wahl
|16:32
|
|Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|16:25
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|16:15
|
|Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl
|15:54
|
|+3
|Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|4-10
|15:32
|
|Xavier Tillman missed layup
|15:30
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Hall
|15:27
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Michigan State
|15:25
|
|Personal foul on Nate Reuvers
|15:13
|
|Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice
|14:57
|
|Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice
|14:52
|
|+2
|Aaron Henry made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston
|6-10
|14:27
|
|+2
|Trevor Anderson made layup
|6-12
|14:11
|
|Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Wisconsin
|14:01
|
|+2
|Brevin Pritzl made jump shot
|6-14
|13:48
|
|Kyle Ahrens missed jump shot
|13:46
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|13:19
|
|+2
|Aleem Ford made jump shot
|6-16
|12:57
|
|Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|12:39
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
|12:39
|
|+1
|Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|6-17
|12:39
|
|+1
|Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6-18
|12:25
|
|+2
|Foster Loyer made jump shot
|8-18
|12:12
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|11:56
|
|+2
|Foster Loyer made jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry
|10-18
|11:39
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|11:13
|
|Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl
|11:12
|
|+1
|Marcus Bingham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|11-18
|11:13
|
|Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl
|10:55
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot
|10:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|10:26
|
|Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|10:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|10:09
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made jump shot, assist by Walt McGrory
|11-20
|10:09
|
|Shooting foul on Cassius Winston
|10:09
|
|+1
|Nate Reuvers made free throw
|11-21
|9:47
|
|Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|9:32
|
|Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter
|9:20
|
|Xavier Tillman missed layup
|9:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|9:20
|
|Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter
|9:18
|
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|9:10
|
|Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:08
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|9:03
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman
|9:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|8:52
|
|Gabe Brown missed jump shot
|8:50
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|8:33
|
|Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Cassius Winston
|8:24
|
|Cassius Winston missed layup
|8:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|8:04
|
|Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier
|8:04
|
|+1
|Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws
|11-22
|8:04
|
|+1
|Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11-23
|7:53
|
|Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Nate Reuvers
|7:36
|
|+3
|Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|11-26
|7:23
|
|Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|7:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|7:14
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed layup
|7:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts
|6:59
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston made layup
|13-26
|6:28
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Michigan State
|6:11
|
|Offensive foul on Malik Hall
|6:11
|
|Turnover on Malik Hall
|5:51
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|5:41
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston made jump shot
|15-26
|5:16
|
|+2
|Aleem Ford made layup
|15-28
|5:16
|
|Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
|5:16
|
|+1
|Aleem Ford made free throw
|15-29
|5:05
|
|+3
|Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot
|18-29
|4:34
|
|+2
|Tyler Wahl made jump shot
|18-31
|4:26
|
|Personal foul on Aleem Ford
|4:17
|
|Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|4:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|4:04
|
|+2
|Aleem Ford made jump shot
|18-33
|3:56
|
|+3
|Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|21-33
|3:31
|
|Micah Potter missed jump shot
|3:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Micah Potter
|3:25
|
|+2
|Micah Potter made layup
|21-35
|3:21
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Rocket Watts
|2:55
|
|Personal foul on Cassius Winston
|2:55
|
|+1
|D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws
|21-36
|2:55
|
|+1
|D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21-37
|2:34
|
|Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Aleem Ford
|2:15
|
|+3
|D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot
|21-40
|2:00
|
|+3
|Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Kithier
|24-40
|1:38
|
|Offensive foul on Tyler Wahl
|1:38
|
|Turnover on Tyler Wahl
|1:25
|
|Aaron Henry missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers
|1:23
|
|Offensive rebound by Michigan State
|1:15
|
|Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|1:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Julius Marble
|1:04
|
|Julius Marble missed layup
|1:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|56.0
|
|+3
|Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman
|27-40
|38.0
|
|Lost ball turnover on Nate Reuvers, stolen by Kyle Ahrens
|32.0
|
|Lost ball turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Brevin Pritzl
|9.0
|
|+3
|Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter
|27-43
|2.0
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:56
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by Tyler Wahl
|27-45
|19:39
|
|Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|19:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|19:30
|
|Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Malik Hall
|19:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|19:20
|
|+3
|Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot
|30-45
|18:58
|
|+3
|D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl
|29-48
|18:39
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry
|31-48
|18:24
|
|Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|18:09
|
|+3
|Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot
|34-48
|17:45
|
|Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|17:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|17:38
|
|Lost ball turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Tyler Wahl
|17:25
|
|Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|17:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|17:13
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Wisconsin
|16:50
|
|Personal foul on Malik Hall
|16:48
|
|Aleem Ford missed jump shot
|16:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Wisconsin
|16:36
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|16:20
|
|+2
|Rocket Watts made jump shot
|36-48
|16:00
|
|Personal foul on Rocket Watts
|15:51
|
|Personal foul on Cassius Winston
|15:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by Xavier Tillman
|15:17
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry
|15:07
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|15:00
|
|+2
|Rocket Watts made layup
|38-48
|14:34
|
|Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston
|14:24
|
|Personal foul on Nate Reuvers
|14:13
|
|+2
|Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|41-48
|13:39
|
|Trevor Anderson missed layup
|13:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.
|13:12
|
|Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|12:59
|
|Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Michigan State
|12:45
|
|Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice
|12:45
|
|+1
|Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-48
|12:45
|
|+1
|Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43-48
|12:26
|
|+2
|Trevor Anderson made jump shot
|43-50
|11:59
|
|+2
|Thomas Kithier made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|45-50
|11:45
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot
|11:43
|
|Offensive rebound by Micah Potter
|11:37
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|11:25
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston made jump shot
|47-50
|11:07
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nate Reuvers
|10:57
|
|Xavier Tillman missed layup
|10:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson
|10:45
|
|Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|10:38
|
|Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|10:23
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot
|10:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|9:55
|
|Xavier Tillman missed layup
|9:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|9:34
|
|+2
|Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|47-52
|9:11
|
|Xavier Tillman missed dunk
|9:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Wisconsin
|8:53
|
|+2
|Brevin Pritzl made layup
|47-54
|8:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Trevor Anderson
|8:19
|
|+3
|Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson
|47-57
|7:59
|
|+2
|Malik Hall made dunk, assist by Xavier Tillman
|49-57
|7:30
|
|+3
|Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|49-60
|7:15
|
|+3
|Xavier Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry
|52-60
|7:00
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|6:47
|
|Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:45
|
|Offensive rebound by Malik Hall
|6:43
|
|Personal foul on Aleem Ford
|6:41
|
|+2
|Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Malik Hall
|54-60
|6:11
|
|Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|6:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|5:56
|
|Cassius Winston missed layup
|5:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Wisconsin
|5:25
|
|Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Malik Hall
|5:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Michigan State
|5:06
|
|Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|5:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|4:52
|
|Personal foul on Rocket Watts
|4:38
|
|Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman
|4:38
|
|+1
|D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-61
|4:38
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|4:32
|
|+3
|Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston
|57-61
|4:00
|
|Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens
|3:38
|
|Personal foul on Tyler Wahl
|3:30
|
|Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman
|3:13
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Aleem Ford
|3:03
|
|Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|3:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|2:55
|