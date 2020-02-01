MICHST
WISC

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 27
WISC Badgers 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Michigan State  
19:38 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 2-0
19:13 +2 D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot 2-2
18:46   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
18:20   Out of bounds turnover on Aleem Ford  
17:59   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
17:47 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 2-4
17:39   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
17:37   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
17:26 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot 2-7
17:07 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 4-7
16:49   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
16:32   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
16:25   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
16:15   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
15:54 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 4-10
15:32   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
15:30   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
15:27   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
15:25   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Henry, stolen by D'Mitrik Trice  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice  
14:52 +2 Aaron Henry made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 6-10
14:27 +2 Trevor Anderson made layup 6-12
14:11   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
14:01 +2 Brevin Pritzl made jump shot 6-14
13:48   Kyle Ahrens missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
13:19 +2 Aleem Ford made jump shot 6-16
12:57   Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
12:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:39 +1 Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws 6-17
12:39 +1 Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-18
12:25 +2 Foster Loyer made jump shot 8-18
12:12   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:56 +2 Foster Loyer made jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 10-18
11:39   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
11:13   Shooting foul on Tyler Wahl  
11:12 +1 Marcus Bingham Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
11:13   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl  
10:55   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
10:26   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
10:09 +2 Nate Reuvers made jump shot, assist by Walt McGrory 11-20
10:09   Shooting foul on Cassius Winston  
10:09 +1 Nate Reuvers made free throw 11-21
9:47   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
9:32   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter  
9:20   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
9:20   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:20   Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by Micah Potter  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
9:10   Foster Loyer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
9:03   D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
8:52   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Micah Potter, stolen by Cassius Winston  
8:24   Cassius Winston missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Micah Potter  
8:04   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
8:04 +1 Nate Reuvers made 1st of 2 free throws 11-22
8:04 +1 Nate Reuvers made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-23
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Nate Reuvers  
7:36 +3 Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 11-26
7:23   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
7:14   D'Mitrik Trice missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
6:59 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 13-26
6:28   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
6:11   Offensive foul on Malik Hall  
6:11   Turnover on Malik Hall  
5:51   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:41 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 15-26
5:16 +2 Aleem Ford made layup 15-28
5:16   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
5:16 +1 Aleem Ford made free throw 15-29
5:05 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot 18-29
4:34 +2 Tyler Wahl made jump shot 18-31
4:26   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
4:17   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
4:04 +2 Aleem Ford made jump shot 18-33
3:56 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 21-33
3:31   Micah Potter missed jump shot  
3:29   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
3:25 +2 Micah Potter made layup 21-35
3:21   Traveling violation turnover on Rocket Watts  
2:55   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
2:55 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 21-36
2:55 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-37
2:34   Bad pass turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Aleem Ford  
2:15 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot 21-40
2:00 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thomas Kithier 24-40
1:38   Offensive foul on Tyler Wahl  
1:38   Turnover on Tyler Wahl  
1:25   Aaron Henry missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Reuvers  
1:23   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
1:15   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
1:13   Offensive rebound by Julius Marble  
1:04   Julius Marble missed layup  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
56.0 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 27-40
38.0   Lost ball turnover on Nate Reuvers, stolen by Kyle Ahrens  
32.0   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Brevin Pritzl  
9.0 +3 Brevin Pritzl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter 27-43
2.0   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 36
WISC Badgers 21

Time Team Play Score
19:56 +2 Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by Tyler Wahl 27-45
19:39   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers  
19:30   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Malik Hall  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
19:20 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot 30-45
18:58 +3 D'Mitrik Trice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Wahl 29-48
18:39 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Aaron Henry 31-48
18:24   Tyler Wahl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
18:09 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 34-48
17:45   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Malik Hall, stolen by Tyler Wahl  
17:25   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:13   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
16:50   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
16:48   Aleem Ford missed jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Wisconsin  
16:36   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
16:20 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 36-48
16:00   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
15:51   Personal foul on Cassius Winston  
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by Xavier Tillman  
15:17   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Henry  
15:07   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
15:00 +2 Rocket Watts made layup 38-48
14:34   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston  
14:24   Personal foul on Nate Reuvers  
14:13 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 41-48
13:39   Trevor Anderson missed layup  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
13:12   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
12:59   Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
12:45   Shooting foul on D'Mitrik Trice  
12:45 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
12:45 +1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-48
12:26 +2 Trevor Anderson made jump shot 43-50
11:59 +2 Thomas Kithier made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 45-50
11:45   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Micah Potter  
11:37   D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
11:25 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 47-50
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Nate Reuvers  
10:57   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Trevor Anderson  
10:45   Trevor Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
10:38   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
10:23   Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
9:55   Xavier Tillman missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford  
9:34 +2 Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 47-52
9:11   Xavier Tillman missed dunk  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
8:53 +2 Brevin Pritzl made layup 47-54
8:38   Bad pass turnover on Rocket Watts, stolen by Trevor Anderson  
8:19 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Anderson 47-57
7:59 +2 Malik Hall made dunk, assist by Xavier Tillman 49-57
7:30 +3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice 49-60
7:15 +3 Xavier Tillman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 52-60
7:00   Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
6:47   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Malik Hall  
6:43   Personal foul on Aleem Ford  
6:41 +2 Cassius Winston made jump shot, assist by Malik Hall 54-60
6:11   Nate Reuvers missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:56   Cassius Winston missed layup  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Wisconsin  
5:25   Tyler Wahl missed jump shot, blocked by Malik Hall  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Michigan State  
5:06   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl  
4:52   Personal foul on Rocket Watts  
4:38   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
4:38 +1 D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws 54-61
4:38   D'Mitrik Trice missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
4:32 +3 Kyle Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 57-61
4:00   Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens  
3:38   Personal foul on Tyler Wahl  
3:30   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Tillman  
3:13   Traveling violation turnover on Aleem Ford  
3:03   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
3:01   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
