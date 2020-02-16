|
19:31
RayJ Dennis missed jump shot
19:29
Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
19:28
Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin
19:13
Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Matt Mitchell
19:10
+2
Matt Mitchell made dunk
42-26
19:10
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on San Diego State
19:10
+1
Justinian Jessup made free throw
42-27
18:53
Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams
18:34
Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:32
Offensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
18:27
Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn
18:13
Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
18:02
+2
Malachi Flynn made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell
44-27
17:52
Personal foul on Matt Mitchell
17:41
Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:39
Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
17:30
Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
17:14
+2
Jordan Schakel made jump shot
46-27
17:08
30-second timeout called
17:08
Commercial timeout called
16:59
+3
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
46-30
16:23
Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:21
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
16:10
Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Matt Mitchell
16:01
Personal foul on Abu Kigab
15:58
Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:56
Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
15:56
Personal foul on RJ Williams
15:56
Commercial timeout called
15:49
Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:47
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
15:21
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
15:19
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
15:15
+2
Robin Jorch made layup
46-32
14:49
Shooting foul on Robin Jorch
14:49
+1
Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
47-32
14:41
+1
Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
48-32
14:36
Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
14:36
Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
14:17
Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:15
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
14:07
Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Malachi Flynn
14:02
+2
Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn
50-32
13:35
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
13:33
Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
13:22
Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
13:08
Yanni Wetzell missed layup
13:06
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
13:02
Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup
13:02
Turnover on Justinian Jessup
12:40
Bad pass turnover on Adam Seiko, stolen by Max Rice
12:35
Personal foul on Malachi Flynn
12:24
+3
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot
50-35
11:56
Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:54
Defensive rebound by Marcus Dickinson
11:47
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:45
Offensive rebound by Robin Jorch
11:38
+3
Max Rice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Jorch
50-38
11:14
Trey Pulliam missed jump shot
11:12
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
11:01
Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:59
Offensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
10:55
+2
Justinian Jessup made layup
50-40
10:47
30-second timeout called
10:47
Commercial timeout called
10:36
KJ Feagin missed layup
10:34
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
10:25
+2
Justinian Jessup made jump shot
50-42
10:07
Yanni Wetzell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:05
Defensive rebound by Max Rice
9:59
Bad pass turnover on Max Rice, stolen by Matt Mitchell
9:53
+2
Jordan Schakel made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn
52-42
9:23
Alex Hobbs missed layup
9:21
Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel
9:03
Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Alex Hobbs
8:47
Personal foul on Jordan Schakel
8:47
30-second timeout called
8:47
Commercial timeout called
8:35
RJ Williams missed jump shot
8:33
Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
8:25
+2
KJ Feagin made layup
54-42
7:56
Shooting foul on Nolan Narain
7:56
Commercial timeout called
7:56
+1
Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
54-43
7:56
+1
Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
54-44
7:35
+2
Jordan Schakel made layup
56-44
7:02
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
7:00
Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel
6:36
Shooting foul on RJ Williams
6:35
Nolan Narain missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:35
+1
Nolan Narain made 2nd of 2 free throws
57-44
6:13
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:11
Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
5:56
Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot
5:54
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
5:37
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:35
Offensive rebound by Boise State
5:30
Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by KJ Feagin
5:12
Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:10
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
4:52
+3
Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
57-47
4:25
+3
Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell
60-47
4:01
Personal foul on Jordan Schakel
3:57
Bad pass turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Malachi Flynn
3:47
+2
Malachi Flynn made layup
62-47
3:33
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:31
Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
3:06
+3
KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
65-47
2:40
Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Trey Pulliam
2:33
+2
Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam
67-47
2:23
+3
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
67-50
1:50
+2
Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by KJ Feagin
69-50
1:35
Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
1:33
Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
1:09
+3
Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot
72-50
56.0
Commercial timeout called
50.0
Max Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot
48.0
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
30.0
+2
RJ Williams made layup
72-52
20.0
Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Max Rice
16.0
+3
RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup
72-55
0.0
End of period
