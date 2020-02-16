IOWAST
Iowa State
Cyclones
11-14
away team logo
52
TF 2
FINAL
2nd
12:58
ESPN
Mon Feb. 17
9:00pm
BONUS
67
TF 3
home team logo
KANSAS
3 Kansas
Jayhawks
22-3
ML: +1099
KANSAS -17, O/U 141
ML: -2363
IOWAST
KANSAS

Surging No. 3 Kansas hosts resilient Iowa State

  • FLM
  • Feb 16, 2020

While it's rare not to see Kansas atop the Big 12 Conference standings in the middle of February, the third-ranked Jayhawks are just a game off the league lead and surging as they host resilient Iowa State on Monday in Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks (22-3, 11-1 in Big 12 play) have won 10 straight games, the latest an 87-70 wipeout of Oklahoma at home on Saturday. That victory featured a career-high 24 points from Marcus Garrett, who canned six 3-pointers after making five from beyond the arc in his first 11 Big 12 games combined.

Devon Dotson added 19 points and Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 17 rebounds in the win to tally his 18th career double-double and 11th this season. Azubuike's 17 rebounds tied his career high.

As big as Garrett was on the offensive end, it was his defensive play that helped spark the Jayhawks. Garrett's two steals led to four straight Kansas points and kicked off a 15-5 run over the final 4:40 of the first half to turn a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead, 41-32, at halftime.

Kansas' scoring surge overflowed into the second half, as the Jayhawks came out of the break on a 16-5 run over the first five minutes.

"We did play decent offensively, we got the ball where it needed to go," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "I thought we missed a ton of layups in the first half. It's not very often that we shoot better from the 3-point line than we do from two. Marcus (Garrett) was unbelievable both halves, and he was by far the best player in the game for us. All in all, we'll take it."

The Cyclones head to Lawrence on the heels of perhaps their best game in months, an 81-52 win at home over short-handed Texas on Saturday.

Michael Jacobson had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the win while Prentiss Nixon and Solomon Young scored 17 points each for the Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 in Big 12 play), who have won two of their past three games but just three of their past 10 outings.

"What I told the team when we turned to the back nine of the league was 'man, let's go out and see how many we can win,'" coach Steve Prohm told the Des Moines Register. "We've got a chance to have a winning record and a good record to close the back nine."

Rasir Bolton added 10 points for Iowa State, which outshot Texas 57 percent to 29 percent and had a 40-27 edge on the glass.

The Cyclones were missing star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is out for the year with a broken wrist, for the second straight game, but easily dispatched the toothless Longhorns. It was Iowa State's most lopsided win ever against Texas.

"We knew we had to come ready," Jacobson said. "At this point in the season, it's do-or-die mentality for us. We came together. The biggest thing for us all year is to try to find consistency. We've got some pieces. We've got some talent. We just haven't been able to put it together on a nightly basis."

Kansas is 183-66 all-time against Iowa State, which includes a 79-53 win in this season's first meeting on Jan. 8 in Ames. The Jayhawks are 94-16 vs. Iowa State in games in Lawrence. Kansas has won 13 of the last 14 games against the Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
IOWAST Cyclones 12
KANSAS Jayhawks 17

Time Team Play Score
12:58   Terrence Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:58   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
13:02   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
13:25 +2 David McCormack made layup 52-67
13:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
13:37   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
13:59 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-65
13:59 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 52-64
13:59   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
14:23 +2 George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Michael Jacobson 52-63
14:31   Commercial timeout called  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
14:34   Tre Jackson missed layup  
14:56   Commercial timeout called  
14:56   30-second timeout called  
14:54 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 50-63
15:04   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
15:06   Michael Jacobson missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
15:13   Bad pass turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by Tre Jackson  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
15:28 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike 50-61
15:58 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot, assist by Tre Jackson 50-59
16:15 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot 48-59
16:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
16:26   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
16:43   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01 +1 Solomon Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-56
17:01   Solomon Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:01   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
17:20 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-56
17:20   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:20   Shooting foul on Prentiss Nixon  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:23   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
17:34   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
17:47   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
17:56   Solomon Young missed jump shot  
18:13 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Moss 47-55
18:26 +2 Solomon Young made hook shot 47-52
18:41 +2 Ochai Agbaji made jump shot 45-52
18:54 +2 Solomon Young made dunk 45-50
18:56   Offensive rebound by Solomon Young  
18:58   Michael Jacobson missed hook shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
19:05   Solomon Young missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Solomon Young  
19:16   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
19:34 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jackson 43-50

1st Half
IOWAST Cyclones 40
KANSAS Jayhawks 50

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jackson, stolen by Devon Dotson  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Iowa State  
4.0   David McCormack missed jump shot  
28.0 +2 George Conditt IV made jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 40-50
31.0   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
33.0   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by David McCormack  
56.0 +1 Marcus Garrett made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
56.0   Marcus Garrett missed 1st of 2 free throws  
56.0   Shooting foul on Rasir Bolton  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
1:21   Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton  
1:32   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
1:45   Michael Jacobson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:45 +1 Michael Jacobson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-49
1:45   Shooting foul on David McCormack  
2:03 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 37-49
2:20 +2 Rasir Bolton made layup 37-46
2:40 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 35-46
2:44   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
2:46   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Lost ball turnover on Zion Griffin, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
3:05 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David McCormack 35-43
3:16   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
3:17   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Devon Dotson  
3:31 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 35-40
3:34   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
3:36   David McCormack missed jump shot  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:46   Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon  
4:02 +3 Michael Jacobson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 35-38
4:17 +3 Christian Braun made 3-pt. jump shot 32-38
4:42 +3 Michael Jacobson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 32-35
4:58 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 29-35
5:22 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 29-33
5:30   Defensive rebound by Zion Griffin  
5:32   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:50   Rasir Bolton missed layup  
5:59   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by Rasir Bolton  
6:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa State  
6:44   Commercial timeout called  
6:44   30-second timeout called  
6:45 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-33
6:57 +2 Rasir Bolton made jump shot 26-31
7:23 +2 Christian Braun made dunk 24-31
7:27   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Nixon, stolen by Christian Braun  
7:33 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 24-29
7:53 +2 Michael Jacobson made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Nixon 24-27
8:10 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 22-27
8:31 +3 Rasir Bolton made 3-pt. jump shot 22-24
8:54 +2 Christian Braun made layup, assist by Ochai Agbaji 19-24
8:59   Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
9:22   30-second timeout called  
9:22 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 19-22
9:31   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:33   Rasir Bolton missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon  
9:41   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
9:53   George Conditt IV missed jump shot  
10:06   Out of bounds turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Tristan Enaruna  
10:07   Devon Dotson missed layup  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
10:23   Tristan Enaruna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Lewis  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
10:44   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
10:44   Shooting foul on George Conditt IV  
10:44 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Christian Braun 19-20
10:47   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
10:49   Tristan Enaruna missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:03   Traveling violation turnover on George Conditt IV  
11:14   Traveling violation turnover on Tristan Enaruna  
11:40 +3 Terrence Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 19-18
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Iowa State  
11:59   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
12:14 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ochai Agbaji 16-18
12:28 +2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Tre Jackson 16-15
12:36   Defensive rebound by Tre Jackson  
12:38   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 14-15
13:16 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 11-15
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
14:14 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup 11-13
14:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
14:28   Michael Jacobson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
14:35   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by George Conditt IV  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:02   George Conditt IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:02   George Conditt IV missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
15:05   Offensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
15:07   Rasir Bolton missed jump shot  
15:25 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Isaiah Moss 11-11
15:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
15:35   Prentiss Nixon missed layup  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
15:47   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:57   Tre Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Ochai Agbaji 11-9
16:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
16:39   Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot  
17:02 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 11-7
17:19 +2 Michael Jacobson made hook shot 11-4
17:35   Defensive rebound by George Conditt IV  
17:35   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:35 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 9-4
17:35   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
17:53   30-second timeout called  
17:56 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 9-3
18:03   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Tre Jackson  
18:21 +3 Prentiss Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasir Bolton 6-3
18:42 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 3-3
18:46   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
18:46   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by Solomon Young  
19:15 +3 Tre Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Jacobson 3-1
19:26   Offensive rebound by Michael Jacobson  
19:28   Solomon Young missed hook shot  
19:40 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:40   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:40   Shooting foul on Solomon Young  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
Key Players
P. Nixon
11 G
M. Garrett
0 G
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
9.2 Pts. Per Game 9.2
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
34.3 Field Goal % 46.0
25.7 Three Point % 28.6
66.7 Free Throw % 64.4
  Terrence Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws 12:58
  Shooting foul on Christian Braun 12:58
  Personal foul on Marcus Garrett 13:02
+ 2 David McCormack made layup 13:25
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett 13:35
  Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot 13:37
+ 1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 13:59
+ 1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 13:59
  Shooting foul on George Conditt IV 13:59
+ 2 George Conditt IV made layup, assist by Michael Jacobson 14:23
  Offensive rebound by Iowa State 14:32
Team Stats
Points 52 67
Field Goals 20-40 (50.0%) 26-43 (60.5%)
3-Pointers 10-13 (76.9%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-7 (28.6%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 19 22
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 11 15
Team 4 1
Assists 14 13
Steals 3 7
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 8 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
P. Nixon G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
D. Dotson G
21 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Iowa State 11-14 401252
home team logo 3 Kansas 22-3 501767
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 11-14 73.8 PPG 37.4 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 3 Kansas 22-3 74.8 PPG 41.7 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
11
P. Nixon G 8.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.1 APG 34.2 FG%
1
D. Dotson G 18.0 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.3 APG 45.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
P. Nixon G 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
1
D. Dotson G 21 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 60.5
76.9 3PT FG% 50.0
28.6 FT% 54.5
Iowa State
Starters
M. Jacobson
S. Young
R. Bolton
T. Jackson
T. Lewis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jacobson 11 5 4 4/7 2/3 1/2 0 26 0 0 0 2 3
S. Young 7 4 0 3/8 0/0 1/2 2 8 0 1 0 1 3
R. Bolton 7 1 6 3/7 1/1 0/0 1 24 1 0 2 0 1
T. Jackson 6 1 3 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 0 1
T. Lewis 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/1 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
M. Jacobson
S. Young
R. Bolton
T. Jackson
T. Lewis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Jacobson 11 5 4 4/7 2/3 1/2 0 26 0 0 0 2 3
S. Young 7 4 0 3/8 0/0 1/2 2 8 0 1 0 1 3
R. Bolton 7 1 6 3/7 1/1 0/0 1 24 1 0 2 0 1
T. Jackson 6 1 3 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 27 2 0 1 0 1
T. Lewis 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/1 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
G. Conditt IV
Z. Griffin
C. Grill
J. Johnson
T. Haliburton
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Conditt IV 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/2 2 11 0 1 1 1 1
Z. Griffin 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
C. Grill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Haliburton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 15 14 20/40 10/13 2/7 8 110 3 2 9 4 11
Kansas
Starters
D. Dotson
C. Braun
O. Agbaji
M. Garrett
D. McCormack
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 21 2 0 8/10 5/6 0/0 2 25 2 0 0 0 2
C. Braun 13 1 1 5/5 3/3 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 1 0
O. Agbaji 11 3 3 5/8 1/4 0/0 0 24 1 0 0 1 2
M. Garrett 5 7 5 2/5 0/1 1/2 1 26 3 0 0 0 7
D. McCormack 4 1 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 1 0 1 0
On Court
D. Dotson
C. Braun
O. Agbaji
M. Garrett
D. McCormack
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 21 2 0 8/10 5/6 0/0 2 25 2 0 0 0 2
C. Braun 13 1 1 5/5 3/3 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 1 0
O. Agbaji 11 3 3 5/8 1/4 0/0 0 24 1 0 0 1 2
M. Garrett 5 7 5 2/5 0/1 1/2 1 26 3 0 0 0 7
D. McCormack 4 1 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 1 0 1 0
On Bench
T. Enaruna
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
D. Harris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Enaruna 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 1 0
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 21 13 26/43 9/18 6/11 6 102 7 3 5 6 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores