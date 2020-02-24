TXTECH
Texas Tech has won five of its past six games and moved back into the Associated Press poll on Monday at No. 22, as the Red Raiders get ready to play Oklahoma on Tuesday in an off-campus game in Oklahoma City.

Texas Tech (18-9, 9-5 Big 12) started the season 13th in the rankings and reached as high as No. 11.

Freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey has charged the quick reload after the Red Raiders reached last season's national title game. He is second in the Big 12 in scoring at 16.3 points per game and is shooting 44.6 percent (54 of 121) from 3-point range.

Ramsey is coming off a game in which he had 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in an 87-57 romp at Iowa State on Saturday.

"He's just continuing to take the next step," coach Chris Beard said Monday. "Last game it was seven assists and one turnover, several big defensive plays. He's had games where he gets steals and blocked shots.

"Just like every other player, he's striving for consistency, he's striving for versatility in his game where he can impact the game in different ways. He's a natural scorer, but there is so much more that he can bring to our team and he's continuing to work toward that."

Oklahoma (16-11, 6-8) is on a three-game skid that began with understandable setbacks to new No. 1 Kansas and former No. 1 Baylor. What hurt more was Saturday's 83-66 loss at rival Oklahoma State, compromising the Sooners' NCAA Tournament hopes. They were listed as among the projected "last four in," according to ESPN on Monday.

"We're going to worry about the next game, like we do every one," Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. "Certainly, it can do either direction for a lot of teams right now. Four games left in conference play, and we've got to have the attitude of each game being one we have to have."

While Ramsey is Texas Tech's leading scorer, he has help on offense from the Big 12's top 3-point shooting team (36.1 percent). Davide Moretti, the only returning starter from last season, averages 13.3 points and shoots 39.5 percent beyond the arc (60 of 152).

Two other players average double-digit points, and TJ Holyfield is at 9.2 per game. He scored a game-high 21 when Texas Tech beat visiting Oklahoma 69-61 on Feb. 4. The Red Raiders prevailed, largely thanks to 10-of-18 shooting from 3-point range.

The Sooners typically lean on Kristian Doolittle (15.4 points per game), Brady Manek (14.9) and Austin Reaves (14.0) on offense. Reaves is coming off a 24-point effort in the loss to the Cowboys.

Manek, a 6-foot-9 forward, will be trying to pull out of a personal slump, scoring a total of 19 points during OU's three-game skid. He had made 2 of 16 3-point attempts in that span but is at 40 percent (66 of 165) for the season.

"You're not going to stop him completely because he's such a good player," Beard said of Manek in the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. "He can play on the perimeter and inside. So you pick your poison when you play against him. ... We don't have a one-player matchup for Manek because he's so good."

The game will be played at Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 22
OKLA Sooners 32

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
2.0   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
4.0   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
35.0   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
37.0   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
45.0   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
56.0   Kur Kuath missed jump shot  
1:20 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 22-32
1:36   Bad pass turnover on Austin Reaves, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
1:52   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
2:00   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:06   Chris Clarke missed layup  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:17   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
2:27   Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
2:44   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
3:15 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 19-32
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
3:31   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot 19-29
4:20 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot 17-29
4:51 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 17-26
5:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
5:12   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Commercial timeout called  
5:27   Personal foul on Avery Benson  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
5:28   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
5:48 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot 14-26
5:59   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
6:01   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
6:22 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot 12-26
6:41 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 12-23
7:02 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 10-23
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
7:24   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
7:47   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
7:48   Avery Benson missed layup  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Avery Benson  
7:50   Kevin McCullar missed layup  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
8:20   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-21
8:33 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 9-21
8:33   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:44   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48 +2 Chris Clarke made dunk 8-21
8:53   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
8:55   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
9:01   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot, blocked by Kur Kuath  
9:26 +2 Jalen Hill made layup 6-21
9:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
10:18   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
10:31   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
10:39   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53 +3 Jalen Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 6-19
11:02   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
11:04   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
11:08   TJ Holyfield missed layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
11:29   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
11:39   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
11:53 +2 Kur Kuath made layup, assist by Austin Reaves 6-16
12:20 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 6-14
12:34   Personal foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
13:00   Bad pass turnover on Alondes Williams, stolen by Avery Benson  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
13:13   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Avery Benson  
13:23   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
13:35   Personal foul on Austin Reaves  
13:41   Personal foul on De'Vion Harmon  
13:48 +1 Brady Manek made free throw 4-14
13:48   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
13:48 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 4-13
14:02   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
14:04   Kevin McCullar missed layup, blocked by Brady Manek  
14:15   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Bieniemy  
14:35 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 4-11
15:05 +2 Kristian Doolittle made dunk, assist by Austin Reaves 2-11
15:16   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:18   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   30-second timeout called  
15:27 +2 Brady Manek made layup 2-9
15:43   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
15:45   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Austin Reaves  
16:19 +2 Brady Manek made jump shot 2-7
16:38   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
17:02   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
17:06   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma  
17:08   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
17:20   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
17:27   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
17:46   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:46   Kristian Doolittle missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
17:52   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
18:08   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Jamal Bieniemy  
18:22 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 2-5
18:51 +2 Kevin McCullar made jump shot 2-3
19:10   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
19:12   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards  
19:31 +3 Austin Reaves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 0-3
19:49   Turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:49   Offensive foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
Key Players
C. Clarke
44 G
K. Doolittle
21 F
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
44.4 Field Goal % 42.9
16.7 Three Point % 37.5
69.8 Free Throw % 83.5
Team Stats
Points 22 32
Field Goals 9-32 (28.1%) 13-31 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 20
Offensive 7 2
Defensive 11 13
Team 3 5
Assists 2 5
Steals 4 2
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 5 5
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
C. Clarke G
6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
A. Reaves G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 22 Texas Tech 18-9 22-22
home team logo Oklahoma 16-11 32-32
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Texas Tech 18-9 73.7 PPG 36.8 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 16-11 70.7 PPG 39.1 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
44
C. Clarke G 5.5 PPG 6.6 RPG 5.0 APG 44.2 FG%
12
A. Reaves G 14.0 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.9 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
44
C. Clarke G 6 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
12
A. Reaves G 11 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
28.1 FG% 41.9
28.6 3PT FG% 31.3
100.0 FT% 100.0
Texas Tech
Starters
K. Edwards
D. Moretti
T. Holyfield
K. McCullar
J. Ramsey
On Bench
C. Clarke
T. Shannon Jr.
A. Benson
J. Ntambwe
R. Tchewa
A. Savrasov
T. Smith
C. Nadolny
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clarke 6 6 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 2 3 3
T. Shannon Jr. 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 2
A. Benson 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 2 0
J. Ntambwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tchewa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Savrasov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nadolny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 22 18 2 9/32 2/7 2/2 6 101 4 0 5 7 11
Oklahoma
Starters
A. Reaves
K. Doolittle
J. Bieniemy
K. Kuath
D. Harmon
On Bench
J. Hill
A. Williams
R. Streller
A. Garang
V. Iwuakor
K. Casey
R. Issanza
B. Seacat
C. Merritt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hill 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
A. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Iwuakor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seacat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 15 5 13/31 5/16 1/1 5 86 2 5 5 2 13
NCAA BB Scores