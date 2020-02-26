MD
MINN

No. 9 Maryland looks to regroup against Minnesota

  FLM
  • Feb 26, 2020

Two teams in need of a win meet Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

No. 9 Maryland is looking to bounce back from its first loss in more than a month. Minnesota is trying to dig out of a hole and get back on track for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Terrapins (22-5, 12-4 Big Ten) saw their nine-game winning streak end Sunday at Ohio State, but Maryland still is two games in front in the conference standings.

The Golden Gophers (13-13, 7-9) are coming off an 83-57 win at Northwestern on Sunday, an important victory that jumpstarted their sagging postseason hopes after they lost five of the previous six games. Minnesota may need five more wins to get to the NCAA Tournament, and a victory over ranked Maryland could further buoy the Gophers' hopes.

The win at Northwestern was a first step heading into the Wednesday showdown at Williams Arena.

"You win by 26 points on the road in the Big Ten, that's not easy to do," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. "I thought start to finish, we played really well across the board."

Sophomore center Daniel Oturu led the way with 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Gophers produced to their largest margin of victory in Big Ten play this season.

Maryland had problems defending from deep on Sunday, Ohio State's upset partially fueled by 10-of-25 shooting from long range. Perhaps the biggest factor was the Buckeyes' ability to limit the one-two punch of Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith, who were a combined 4 of 12 from the field.

Cowan finished with 10 points and seven assists but fouled out. Smith saw his string of nine consecutive double-double performances snapped, win. Foul trouble contributed to his eight-point, seven-rebound game.

Smith, who is 6-foot-10, will go up against Oturu in a marquee Big Ten matchup of big men. And Cowan, the backcourt star of a big win at Michigan State on Feb. 15, facing Marcus Carr will be a key showdown, too. While Cowan continues his all-out assault on the Maryland record books, Carr is closing in on the Minnesota mark for assists in a season, now with 174. The record of 179 was set by Ariel McDonald in 1993-94.

Maryland did have some bright spots in the loss to the Buckeyes. Aaron Wiggins came off the bench to notch a career-high 20 points and shore up depth concerns. Fellow guard Eric Ayala had 16 points, taking charge when Cowan fouled out.

The Terrapins had won four consecutive conference road games to take charge in the Big Ten standings before falling at Ohio State.

"We battled," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. "We didn't have a lot go our way, but we hung in there. We didn't play our best game, but we competed. We're leaving this building 12-4, (won) nine out of 10, lost one. Maybe we can get a winning streak started in our next one."

Maryland returns home after the Wednesday contest, hosting Michigan State on Saturday with ESPN's "College GameDay" in town for the first time since 2005. Minnesota takes to the road, playing at Wisconsin on Sunday and then at Indiana on March 4.

Field Level Media

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 24
MINN Golden Gophers 17

Time Team Play Score
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:39   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr  
8:08 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 55-64
8:14   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
8:16   Isaiah Ihnen missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
8:39 +2 Donta Scott made layup 52-64
9:00 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 50-64
9:05   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
9:06   Marcus Carr missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
9:21   Personal foul on Hakim Hart  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
9:22   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:31   Daniel Oturu missed alley-oop shot  
9:45   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
9:47   Marcus Carr missed driving layup  
9:50   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
9:52   Marcus Carr missed driving layup, blocked by Aaron Wiggins  
9:59   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:21 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 50-62
10:30   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
10:32   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
10:47   Backcourt turnover on Daniel Oturu  
11:05   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   30-second timeout called  
11:15 +2 Aaron Wiggins made hook shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 50-59
11:20   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
11:22   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
11:31   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
11:56   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:10   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
12:23   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:23   Payton Willis missed tip-in  
12:33   Offensive rebound by Payton Willis  
12:35   Payton Willis missed floating jump shot  
12:43   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
12:55 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-59
12:55 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 47-59
12:55   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:56   Jalen Smith missed dunk  
13:18 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 46-59
13:35 +2 Jalen Smith made driving layup 46-56
14:01 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Payton Willis 44-56
14:21 +2 Eric Ayala made driving layup 44-54
14:30   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
14:32   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-54
14:51 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 41-54
14:51   Shooting foul on Daniel Oturu  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
15:02   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
15:11   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:32 +2 Jalen Smith made hook shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 40-54
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:46   30-second timeout called  
15:57 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 38-54
16:05   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
16:07   Donta Scott missed dunk  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
16:12   Jalen Smith missed layup, blocked by Payton Willis  
16:37 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 38-51
16:59 +2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 38-49
17:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
17:14   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
17:24   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
17:32   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
18:11 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 36-49
18:29 +3 Donta Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 36-47
18:43   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
18:45   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Violation on Unknown  
19:08 +2 Donta Scott made dunk 33-47
19:08   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
19:10   Donta Scott missed hook shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
19:29   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
19:45   Personal foul on Eric Ayala  

1st Half
MD Terrapins 31
MINN Golden Gophers 47

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
1.0   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0 +1 Hakim Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-47
29.0   Hakim Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws  
29.0   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
44.0 +2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 30-47
53.0 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
53.0 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 30-44
53.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
54.0 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 30-43
1:07 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-43
1:07 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 28-42
1:07   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
1:09   Jarvis Omersa missed turnaround jump shot  
1:30 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 28-41
1:40   30-second timeout called  
1:43 +2 Alihan Demir made dunk 25-41
1:45   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
1:47   Payton Willis missed floating jump shot  
1:51   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Payton Willis  
2:03 +2 Daniel Oturu made driving layup 25-39
2:22 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-37
2:22 +1 Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-37
2:22   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
2:36 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 23-37
3:04 +2 Aaron Wiggins made turnaround jump shot 23-35
3:24 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Jarvis Omersa 21-35
3:42 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 21-33
3:53   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
3:53   Jarvis Omersa missed free throw  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:53   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
3:54   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
4:15   Tre' Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:15 +1 Tre' Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 19-33
4:15   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
4:18   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic  
4:22   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
4:24   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-32
4:38 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 19-31
4:38   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
4:40   Tre' Williams missed driving layup  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
4:59   Darryl Morsell missed dunk  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
4:59   Darryl Morsell missed dunk  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
5:02   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
5:30 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot 19-30
5:51 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
5:51 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-27
5:51   Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
6:01   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
6:32 +2 Daniel Oturu made running Jump Shot 17-27
6:53   Turnover on Darryl Morsell  
6:53   Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell  
6:53   Jumpball received by Maryland  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
6:58   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Donta Scott  
7:11   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Turnover on Marcus Carr  
7:40   Offensive foul on Marcus Carr  
8:03 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 17-25
8:31 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 14-25
8:58   30-second timeout called  
8:59 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 14-23
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
9:26   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58 +2 Jarvis Omersa made dunk, assist by Marcus Carr 12-23
10:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
10:04   Hakim Hart missed layup  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Hakim Hart  
10:06   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
10:08   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
10:16   Bad pass turnover on Tre' Williams, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:34   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
10:48   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
10:59   Isaiah Ihnen missed floating jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
11:17   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
11:28   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic  
11:37   Daniel Oturu missed fade-away jump shot  
12:08 +2 Joshua Tomaic made tip-in 12-21
12:08   Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic  
12:10   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:17   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
12:32   Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
12:45   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-21
13:05 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 9-21
13:05   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
13:13   Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:26   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup  
13:46 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 8-21
14:01 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-18
14:01 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 7-18
14:01   Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen  
14:01   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
14:03   Darryl Morsell missed running Jump Shot  
14:15   Commercial timeout called  
14:34 +3 Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen 6-18
14:59 +2 Donta Scott made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 6-15
15:04   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:06   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:13   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darryl Morsell  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:20   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51 +2 Daniel Oturu made turnaround jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 4-15
16:02   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
16:02   Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:02 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 4-13
16:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Maryland  
16:02   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Minnesota  
16:03   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu 4-12
16:25   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
16:32   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Marcus Carr  
16:59 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 4-9
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:53 +3 Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 4-6
18:14 +2 Jalen Smith made jump shot 4-3
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
19:01 +2 Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 2-3
19:09   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
19:11   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
19:32 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Minnesota  
Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
M. Carr
5 G
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
38.5 Field Goal % 37.8
33.8 Three Point % 34.4
80.3 Free Throw % 71.8
  Lost ball turnover on Marcus Carr 7:39
+ 3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 8:08
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith 8:14
  Isaiah Ihnen missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Smith 8:16
+ 2 Donta Scott made layup 8:39
+ 2 Marcus Carr made floating jump shot 9:00
  Offensive rebound by Minnesota 9:05
  Marcus Carr missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Smith 9:06
  Personal foul on Hakim Hart 9:21
  Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur 9:20
  Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu 9:22
Team Stats
Points 55 64
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 23-49 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 18 16
Team 1 6
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 3
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 2 0
25
J. Smith F
13 PTS, 7 REB
25
D. Oturu C
24 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
Williams Arena Minneapolis, Minnesota
Williams Arena Minneapolis, Minnesota
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Maryland 22-5 71.7 PPG 41.1 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Minnesota 13-13 69.8 PPG 43.2 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
25
J. Smith F 15.1 PPG 10.4 RPG 0.7 APG 53.5 FG%
25
D. Oturu C 19.7 PPG 11.4 RPG 1.2 APG 57.1 FG%
Top Scorers
25
J. Smith F 13 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
25
D. Oturu C 24 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
37.3 FG% 46.9
20.0 3PT FG% 47.6
92.9 FT% 72.7