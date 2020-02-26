|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
29.0
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-47
|
29.0
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Payton Willis
|
|
44.0
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr made floating jump shot
|
30-47
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-45
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-44
|
53.0
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
54.0
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup
|
30-43
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-43
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-42
|
1:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Minnesota
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
28-41
|
1:40
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Alihan Demir made dunk
|
25-41
|
1:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Payton Willis missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins, stolen by Payton Willis
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oturu made driving layup
|
25-39
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-37
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-37
|
2:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre' Williams
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr made driving layup
|
23-37
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins made turnaround jump shot
|
23-35
|
3:24
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Jarvis Omersa
|
21-35
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell
|
21-33
|
3:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa missed free throw
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Tre' Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Tre' Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-33
|
4:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-32
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-31
|
4:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Tre' Williams missed driving layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed dunk
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed dunk
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-30
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-27
|
5:51
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-27
|
5:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Ihnen
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oturu made running Jump Shot
|
17-27
|
6:53
|
|
|
Turnover on Darryl Morsell
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Darryl Morsell
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Maryland
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Wiggins
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Marcus Carr
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marcus Carr
|
|
8:03
|
|
+3
|
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
17-25
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr made driving layup
|
14-25
|
8:58
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Eric Ayala
|
14-23
|
9:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
+2
|
Jarvis Omersa made dunk, assist by Marcus Carr
|
12-23
|
10:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hakim Hart
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed layup
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre' Williams, stolen by Aaron Wiggins
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen missed floating jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maryland
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Tomaic made tip-in
|
12-21
|
12:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Daniel Oturu missed jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joshua Tomaic
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-21
|
13:05
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-21
|
13:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
13:46
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
|
8-21
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-18
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-18
|
14:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Ihnen
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed running Jump Shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:34
|
|
+3
|
Daniel Oturu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Ihnen
|
6-18
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
6-15
|
15:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darryl Morsell
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oturu made turnaround jump shot, assist by Payton Willis
|
4-15
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Minnesota
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:02
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-13
|
16:02
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Maryland
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Minnesota
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Oturu
|
4-12
|
16:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell, stolen by Marcus Carr
|
|
16:59
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur
|
4-9
|
17:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
17:53
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ihnen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr
|
4-6
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made jump shot
|
4-3
|
18:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
2-3
|
19:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alihan Demir
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alihan Demir
|
|
19:32
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Minnesota
|