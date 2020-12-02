|
0:58
David N'Guessan personal foul
0:56
Keydets defensive rebound
0:58
Nahiem Alleyne misses two point driving layup
1:04
Greg Parham turnover (bad pass)
1:19
Tanner Mans defensive rebound
1:21
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
1:23
Hokies 60 second timeout
1:56
+3
Kamdyn Curfman makes three point pullup jump shot (Jake Stephens assists)
21-28
|
2:08
+1
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-28
|
2:08
+1
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-27
|
2:08
Sean Conway shooting foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
2:27
+2
Jake Stephens makes two point putback layup
18-26
|
2:29
Jake Stephens offensive rebound
2:31
Myles Lewis misses two point layup
2:48
+3
Tyrece Radford makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cone assists)
16-26
|
3:01
Jake Stephens turnover (bad pass)
3:08
+3
Jalen Cone makes three point jump shot (Tyrece Radford assists)
16-23
|
3:16
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
3:18
Jake Stephens blocks Tyrece Radford's two point putback layup
3:22
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
3:24
Keve Aluma misses three point jump shot
3:36
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
3:38
Jake Stephens misses two point turnaround hook shot
3:56
TV timeout
3:56
Tyrece Radford turnover (traveling)
4:00
Keve Aluma offensive rebound
4:02
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
4:19
David N'Guessan defensive rebound
4:21
Jake Stephens misses three point jump shot
4:32
+2
Keve Aluma makes two point layup
16-20
|
4:42
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
4:44
Greg Parham misses two point driving layup
4:52
Hunter Cattoor personal foul
5:17
+2
Tyrece Radford makes two point driving layup
16-18
|
5:36
Jake Stephens turnover (lost ball) (Tyrece Radford steals)
5:57
Justyn Mutts turnover (traveling)
6:08
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
6:10
Tanner Mans misses three point jump shot
6:31
+2
Justyn Mutts makes two point layup
16-16
|
6:58
+3
Jake Stephens makes three point jump shot (Kamdyn Curfman assists)
16-14
|
7:10
+1
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-14
|
7:10
+1
Keve Aluma makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-13
|
7:10
Tanner Mans personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
7:10
Hokies offensive rebound
7:12
Justyn Mutts misses three point jump shot
7:29
+1
Keve Aluma makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
13-12
|
7:29
Keve Aluma misses flagrant free throw 1 of 2
7:29
TV timeout
7:29
Connor Arnold flagrant 1 (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
7:49
+2
Myles Lewis makes two point driving layup
13-11
|
8:07
Keydets defensive rebound
8:09
Justyn Mutts misses two point turnaround hook shot
8:21
Nahiem Alleyne defensive rebound
8:23
Myles Lewis misses two point fadeaway jump shot
8:32
Tyrece Radford turnover (bad pass)
8:36
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
8:38
Myles Lewis misses two point tip shot
8:39
Myles Lewis offensive rebound
8:41
Greg Parham misses three point jump shot
8:51
Justyn Mutts personal foul
9:10
Keydets defensive rebound
9:12
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
9:26
+2
Jake Stephens makes two point hook shot
11-11
|
9:49
Jake Stephens defensive rebound
9:49
Tyrece Radford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:49
+1
Tyrece Radford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-11
|
9:49
Myles Lewis shooting foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
9:54
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
9:56
Keve Aluma blocks Greg Parham's two point layup
10:19
+2
Justyn Mutts makes two point floating jump shot
9-10
|
10:36
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
10:38
Greg Parham misses two point floating jump shot
10:48
+1
David N'Guessan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-8
|
10:48
David N'Guessan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:48
Sean Conway shooting foul (David N'Guessan draws the foul)
10:49
David N'Guessan offensive rebound
10:51
Jake Stephens blocks David N'Guessan's two point layup
11:13
+2
Trey Bonham makes two point driving layup (Jake Stephens assists)
9-7
|
11:26
Joe Bamisile turnover (bad pass)
11:29
David N'Guessan offensive rebound
11:31
Jalen Cone misses two point pullup jump shot
11:40
TV timeout
11:40
Tanner Mans personal foul
11:44
Hokies offensive rebound
11:46
Jalen Cone misses three point jump shot
12:07
Hokies defensive rebound
12:09
Trey Bonham misses three point jump shot
12:21
Hunter Cattoor turnover (bad pass)
12:30
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
12:32
Connor Arnold misses three point jump shot
12:43
+2
Cordell Pemsl makes two point layup (Justyn Mutts assists)
7-7
|
12:43
+3
Tanner Mans makes three point jump shot (Kamdyn Curfman assists)
7-5
|
13:10
Greg Parham defensive rebound
13:12
Hunter Cattoor misses two point driving layup
13:20
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
13:22
Myles Lewis misses two point driving layup
13:33
+2
Justyn Mutts makes two point putback layup
4-5
|
13:34
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
13:36
Justyn Mutts misses two point putback layup
13:43
Justyn Mutts offensive rebound
13:45
Justyn Mutts misses two point reverse layup
14:09
Hokies defensive rebound
14:11
Connor Arnold misses three point jump shot
14:27
Tanner Mans defensive rebound
14:29
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
14:45
Greg Parham personal foul (Justyn Mutts draws the foul)
14:58
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
15:00
Connor Arnold misses three point jump shot
15:12
Keydets defensive rebound
15:14
Tyrece Radford misses two point fadeaway jump shot
15:21
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
15:23
Jake Stephens misses two point jump shot
15:45
TV timeout
15:45
Keve Aluma personal foul (Jake Stephens draws the foul)
15:59
+3
Wabissa Bede makes three point step back jump shot
4-3
|
16:06
Sean Conway personal foul (Keve Aluma draws the foul)
16:35
+2
Myles Lewis makes two point pullup jump shot
4-0
|
16:58
Sean Conway defensive rebound
17:00
Tyrece Radford misses three point jump shot
17:15
Sean Conway turnover (bad pass)
17:25
Greg Parham defensive rebound
17:27
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
17:45
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
17:47
Kamdyn Curfman misses two point hook shot
18:05
Keve Aluma turnover (lost ball) (Jake Stephens steals)
18:24
+2
Myles Lewis makes two point floating jump shot (Greg Parham assists)
2-0
|
18:44
Myles Lewis defensive rebound
18:46
Keve Aluma misses two point hook shot
19:14
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
19:16
Greg Parham misses three point jump shot
19:44
Myles Lewis defensive rebound
19:46
Nahiem Alleyne misses three point jump shot
20:00
Jake Stephens vs. Keve Aluma (Nahiem Alleyne gains possession)
