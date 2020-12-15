|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Connor Crabtree makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
45-21
|
0:01
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
43-21
|
0:27
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:36
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Nathan Cayo assists)
|
41-21
|
0:43
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Grant Golden blocks Scotty Pippen Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Connor Crabtree turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-21
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-20
|
1:21
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Commodores offensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi blocks Tyrin Lawrence's two point layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi turnover
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi offensive foul (Tyrin Lawrence draws the foul)
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
|
39-19
|
2:09
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Braelee Albert misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Matt Grace personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Connor Crabtree makes two point jump shot
|
37-19
|
2:46
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Connor Crabtree turnover (Dylan Disu steals)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Matt Grace defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Blake Francis personal foul (Trey Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Issac McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot
|
35-19
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Trey Thomas makes two point jump shot
|
32-19
|
4:57
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
32-17
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Braelee Albert assists)
|
29-17
|
5:29
|
|
|
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown personal foul (Andre Gustavson draws the foul)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Issac McBride defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Wright makes two point layup
|
29-14
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-12
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-12
|
6:41
|
|
|
Jordan Wright shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Issac McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-12
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-11
|
7:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Tyler Burton shooting foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point dunk (Blake Francis assists)
|
27-10
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Issac McBride assists)
|
25-10
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard turnover
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard offensive foul (Braelee Albert draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Issac McBride turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:18
|
|
+1
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-7
|
9:18
|
|
+1
|
|
25-7
|
9:18
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Dylan Disu shooting foul (Souleymane Koureissi draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
|
24-7
|
10:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Dylan Disu turnover (bad pass) (Grant Golden steals)
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna defensive rebound
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Spiders offensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|
22-7
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Trey Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-7
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Trey Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-6
|
12:11
|
|
|
Matt Grace shooting foul (Trey Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Trey Thomas offensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Trey Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson makes two point layup
|
20-5
|
13:04
|
|
|
Ejike Obinna turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:30
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists)
|
18-5
|
13:51
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
15-5
|
14:08
|
|
|
Dylan Disu turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Blake Francis defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:34
|
|
+1
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
13-5
|
14:34
|
|
|
Tyler Burton shooting foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point dunk
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-4
|
15:35
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-4
|
15:35
|
|
|
Dylan Disu shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans turnover
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Maxwell Evans offensive foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point hook shot
|
11-4
|
16:21
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup
|
9-4
|
16:58
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point driving layup
|
7-4
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:56
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|
5-2
|
19:18
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Disu makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:58
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Grant Golden vs. Quentin Millora-Brown (Jacob Gilyard gains possession)
|