NDAK
SILL
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists)
|12:48
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|12:55
|De'Sean Allen-Eikens misses two point hook shot
|12:57
|De'Sean Allen-Eikens defensive rebound
|13:15
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|13:17
|+ 3
|Gertautas Urbonavicius makes three point jump shot (Caleb Nero assists)
|13:37
|Tyree Ihenacho offensive rebound
|13:53
|Brady Danielson misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|+ 2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists)
|14:23
|Kyler Filewich offensive rebound
|14:34
|Dalton Banks misses two point driving layup
|14:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|7
|10
|Field Goals
|2-10 (20.0%)
|4-10 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|6
|9
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|4
|8
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|2
|3
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
3 PTS
5 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|North Dakota 1-5
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|S. Illinois 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Ihenacho G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Filewich C
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Ihenacho G
|3 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|K. Filewich C
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|20.0
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ihenacho
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|F. Rebraca
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Sueker
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Sims
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Nero
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Ihenacho
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|F. Rebraca
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Sueker
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Sims
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Nero
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Urbonavicius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Allen-Eikens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Danielson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shockey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bergan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Igbanugo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Panoam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ramsey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|7
|5
|2
|2/10
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Harvey
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L. Jones
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Domask
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. D'Avanzo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Harvey
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|L. Jones
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Domask
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|A. D'Avanzo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Filewich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Keller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Muila
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Verplancken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|9
|3
|4/10
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
