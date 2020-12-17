NDAK
SILL

1st Half
NDAK
Fighting Hawks
7
SILL
Salukis
13

Time Team Play Score
12:48 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists) 7-13
12:55   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
12:57   De'Sean Allen-Eikens misses two point hook shot  
13:15   De'Sean Allen-Eikens defensive rebound  
13:17   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
13:37 +3 Gertautas Urbonavicius makes three point jump shot (Caleb Nero assists) 7-10
13:53   Tyree Ihenacho offensive rebound  
13:55   Brady Danielson misses three point jump shot  
14:23 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 4-10
14:34   Kyler Filewich offensive rebound  
14:36   Dalton Banks misses two point driving layup  
14:53   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
14:55   Brady Danielson misses two point layup  
15:16 +1 Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
15:16 +1 Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-9
15:16   Kyler Filewich misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:16   TV timeout  
15:15   Brady Danielson shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
15:23   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
15:25   Tyree Ihenacho misses two point reverse layup  
15:44 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 4-7
16:10 +3 Tyree Ihenacho makes three point jump shot (Brady Danielson assists) 4-5
16:22   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
16:24   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
16:47   Seybian Sims turnover (traveling)  
16:50   Seybian Sims defensive rebound  
16:52   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
16:58   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:00   Marcus Domask blocks Caleb Nero's two point layup  
17:14   Filip Rebraca defensive rebound  
17:16   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:31   Caleb Nero misses three point jump shot  
17:49 +2 Lance Jones makes two point finger roll layup 1-5
18:00   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
18:02   Mitchell Sueker misses two point layup  
18:21   Lance Jones turnover (bad pass)  
18:33   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
18:33   Filip Rebraca misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:33 +1 Filip Rebraca makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-3
18:31   Ben Harvey shooting foul (Filip Rebraca draws the foul)  
18:52 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 0-3
18:59   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
19:01   Tyree Ihenacho misses two point layup  
19:32   Marcus Domask personal foul (Seybian Sims draws the foul)  
19:35   Fighting Hawks defensive rebound  
19:37   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Mitchell Sueker vs. Anthony D'Avanzo (Ben Harvey gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 7 10
Field Goals 2-10 (20.0%) 4-10 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 6 9
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 4 8
Team 1 0
Assists 2 3
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
32
G. Urbonavicius F
3 PTS
14
K. Filewich C
5 PTS, 2 REB
North Dakota
Starters
T. Ihenacho
F. Rebraca
M. Sueker
S. Sims
C. Nero
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Ihenacho 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
F. Rebraca 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
M. Sueker 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
S. Sims 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
C. Nero 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
S. Illinois
Starters
B. Harvey
L. Jones
M. Domask
A. D'Avanzo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Harvey 3 3 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
L. Jones 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
M. Domask 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 3
A. D'Avanzo 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
