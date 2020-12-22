SEMO
INDST
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nana Akenten assists)
|8:29
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals)
|8:29
|+ 2
|Chris Harris makes two point jump shot
|8:55
|+ 2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point layup
|8:55
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals)
|9:16
|Tre Williams personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)
|9:28
|Nana Akenten defensive rebound
|9:29
|Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|9:31
|+ 1
|Chris Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:58
|+ 1
|Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:58
|Cooper Neese shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)
|9:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|20
|Field Goals
|5-10 (50.0%)
|8-11 (72.7%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|4
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|3
|2
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|3
|2
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|7
|Fouls
|7
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SE Missouri St. 2-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Indiana St. 2-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|72.7
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harris
|4
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|N. Taylor
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|N. Akenten
|2
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Russell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Nicholas
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reed Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Branson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Agnew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Morrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|5
|3
|5/10
|2/4
|4/5
|7
|0
|3
|0
|6
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. LaRavia
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Neese
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Larry
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. LaRavia
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Neese
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Larry
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Howard, Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hankins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sellers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hittle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mervis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ndaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|2
|2
|8/11
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|2
-
