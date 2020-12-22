SEMO
INDST

1st Half
SEMO
Redhawks
16
INDST
Sycamores
20

Time Team Play Score
8:29 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nana Akenten assists) 16-20
8:29   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals)  
8:55 +2 Chris Harris makes two point jump shot 13-20
8:55 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point layup 11-20
9:16   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals)  
9:28   Tre Williams personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
9:29   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
9:31   Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot  
9:58 +1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-18
9:58 +1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-18
9:58   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
9:58   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul)  
10:23 +3 Cobie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 9-18
10:28 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 9-15
10:32   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
10:34   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
10:57   Cobie Barnes turnover (traveling)  
11:09   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
11:11   Jordan Love misses two point jump shot  
11:36 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point jump shot 7-15
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53   Nygal Russell turnover (traveling)  
12:19   Dylan Branson turnover (bad pass) (Ndongo Ndaw steals)  
12:19   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
12:19   Randy Miller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:44   Dylan Branson personal foul (Randy Miller Jr. draws the foul)  
12:56 +3 Dylan Branson makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists) 7-13
13:16   Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)  
13:17   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
13:19   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
13:42 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 4-13
13:46   Darrious Agnew personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
14:08   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
14:10   DQ Nicholas misses three point jump shot  
14:31 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot 4-11
14:59   Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (DQ Nicholas steals)  
15:18 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 3 of 3 4-9
15:18 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 2 of 3 3-9
15:18   Nana Akenten misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
15:18   Jake Laravia shooting foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:46   Tre Williams turnover (traveling)  
16:04 +2 Darrious Agnew makes two point layup (DQ Nicholas assists) 2-9
16:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-9
16:25 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-8
16:27   Nana Akenten shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
16:37   Manny Patterson turnover (traveling)  
16:52 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-7
16:52   Eric Reed Jr. shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
16:52 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point layup 0-6
17:04   DQ Nicholas turnover (out of bounds)  
17:10   Tre Williams turnover (bad pass)  
17:28   Nate Johnson personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
17:36   Nate Johnson turnover  
17:36   Nate Johnson offensive foul  
17:58 +2 Tre Williams makes two point layup 0-4
18:06   Chris Harris turnover (bad pass)  
18:11   Chris Harris defensive rebound  
18:13   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
18:16   Nolan Taylor personal foul  
18:16   Sycamores offensive rebound  
18:18   Julian Larry misses three point jump shot  
19:03   Sycamores defensive rebound  
19:05   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
19:31 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup 0-2
20:00   (Sycamores gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nana Akenten assists) 8:29
  Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals) 8:29
+ 2 Chris Harris makes two point jump shot 8:55
+ 2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point layup 8:55
  Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Darrious Agnew steals) 9:16
  Tre Williams personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul) 9:28
  Nana Akenten defensive rebound 9:29
  Cobie Barnes misses two point jump shot 9:31
+ 1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9:58
+ 1 Chris Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9:58
  Cooper Neese shooting foul (Chris Harris draws the foul) 9:58
Team Stats
Points 16 20
Field Goals 5-10 (50.0%) 8-11 (72.7%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 4
Offensive 2 0
Defensive 3 2
Team 0 2
Assists 3 2
Steals 3 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 7 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Harris G
4 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
11
T. Key G
5 PTS, 1 REB
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
away team logo SE Missouri St. 2-4 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Indiana St. 2-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Harris G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Barnes G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Harris G 4 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
20
C. Barnes G 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 72.7
50.0 3PT FG% 33.3
80.0 FT% 75.0
SE Missouri St.
Starters
C. Harris
N. Taylor
N. Akenten
N. Russell
D. Nicholas
C. Harris 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
N. Taylor 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1
N. Akenten 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
N. Russell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
D. Nicholas 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
E. Reed Jr.
D. Branson
D. Agnew
N. Johnson
M. Patterson
J. Love
P. Long
E. Morrison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Reed Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Branson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Agnew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Morrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 16 5 3 5/10 2/4 4/5 7 0 3 0 6 2 3
Indiana St.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
J. LaRavia 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0
C. Neese 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
J. Larry 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
C. Barnes
R. Miller Jr.
T. Howard, Jr.
C. Bacote
J. Hankins
K. Sellers
K. Stephens
N. Hittle
S. Mervis
N. Ndaw
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Howard, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hankins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sellers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stephens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hittle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mervis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ndaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 2 2 8/11 1/3 3/4 4 0 1 0 7 0 2
NCAA BB Scores