0:00
End of period
0:04
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
0:06
Mika Adams-Woods misses three point jump shot
0:23
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
0:23
Sean Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:23
Mika Adams-Woods shooting foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)
0:23
+2
Sean Mobley makes two point tip shot
35-35
0:28
Sean Mobley offensive rebound
0:30
Brandon Mahan misses two point layup
0:43
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Sean Mobley steals)
0:58
+1
Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
35-33
0:58
Rapolas Ivanauskas shooting foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
0:58
+2
Brandon Mahan makes two point layup
35-32
1:11
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
1:11
Zach Harvey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:11
+1
Zach Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-30
1:11
Dre Fuller Jr. shooting foul (Zach Harvey draws the foul)
1:21
+1
Darius Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-30
1:21
+1
Darius Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-29
1:21
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (Darius Perry draws the foul)
1:42
+2
Zach Harvey makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
34-28
1:47
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
1:49
Darius Perry misses two point hook shot
2:13
Brandon Mahan offensive rebound
2:15
Darius Perry misses three point jump shot
2:33
Knights defensive rebound
2:35
Mike Saunders Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:55
+1
Brandon Mahan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-28
2:35
Mike Saunders Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:55
Brandon Mahan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:55
Mika Adams-Woods personal foul (Brandon Mahan draws the foul)
2:56
Jeremiah Davenport turnover (traveling)
3:03
Bearcats defensive rebound
3:05
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
3:19
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup
32-27
3:28
Brandon Mahan turnover (bad pass) (Rapolas Ivanauskas steals)
3:30
+1
Jeremiah Davenport makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-27
3:30
+1
Jeremiah Davenport makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-27
3:30
Dre Fuller Jr. shooting foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
3:34
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
3:36
Brandon Mahan misses two point hook shot
3:40
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (bad pass)
3:59
TV timeout
3:59
Sean Mobley turnover (lost ball)
4:13
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (double dribble)
4:30
+3
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Mobley assists)
28-27
4:40
+1
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-24
4:40
+1
Mike Saunders Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-24
4:40
Darius Perry personal foul (Mike Saunders Jr. draws the foul)
4:47
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
4:49
Dre Fuller Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:14
Brandon Mahan technical foul
5:14
Tari Eason technical foul
5:23
+2
Tari Eason makes two point hook shot (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
26-24
5:37
+3
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Brandon Mahan assists)
24-24
6:00
Tari Eason turnover (offensive goaltending)
6:07
Mike Saunders Jr. defensive rebound
6:09
Darius Perry misses three point jump shot
6:12
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (traveling)
6:38
Rapolas Ivanauskas defensive rebound
6:40
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:52
+1
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-21
6:52
+1
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-21
6:52
Sean Mobley personal foul (Tari Eason draws the foul)
6:52
Tari Eason defensive rebound
6:54
Darius Perry misses two point hook shot
7:23
+2
Rapolas Ivanauskas makes two point layup (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
22-21
7:49
TV timeout
7:56
+3
Brandon Mahan makes three point jump shot (C.J. Walker assists)
20-21
8:14
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
8:16
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses two point hook shot
8:38
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
8:38
C.J. Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:38
C.J. Walker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:38
+1
Brandon Mahan makes technical free throw 2 of 2
20-18
8:38
+1
Brandon Mahan makes technical free throw 1 of 2
20-17
8:38
John Brannen technical foul
8:38
Chris Vogt shooting foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
8:45
Keith Williams turnover
8:45
Keith Williams offensive foul (Darius Perry draws the foul)
8:50
Keith Williams defensive rebound
8:52
Darius Perry misses three point jump shot
9:12
Knights offensive rebound
9:14
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
9:35
+2
David DeJulius makes two point layup
20-16
9:45
Keith Williams defensive rebound
9:47
Dre Fuller Jr. misses two point layup
9:50
Darius Perry defensive rebound
9:52
Keith Williams misses two point jump shot
10:11
+2
C.J. Walker makes two point dunk
18-16
10:14
David DeJulius turnover
10:14
David DeJulius offensive foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)
10:23
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia personal foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
10:23
Bearcats offensive rebound
10:25
C.J. Walker blocks Jeremiah Davenport's two point hook shot
10:46
Zach Harvey defensive rebound
10:48
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:04
+3
Keith Williams makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
18-14
11:20
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia personal foul (Zach Harvey draws the foul)
11:34
Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
11:34
C.J. Walker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:34
+1
C.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-14
11:34
Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (C.J. Walker draws the foul)
11:34
TV timeout
11:34
Rapolas Ivanauskas personal foul (Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia draws the foul)
11:39
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia offensive rebound
11:41
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
12:05
David DeJulius turnover (traveling)
12:14
David DeJulius offensive rebound
12:16
C.J. Walker blocks Mike Saunders Jr.'s two point jump shot
12:24
Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
12:26
Rapolas Ivanauskas misses three point jump shot
12:37
+2
C.J. Walker makes two point layup
15-13
13:01
+3
Zach Harvey makes three point jump shot (David DeJulius assists)
15-11
13:28
+3
Darius Perry makes three point jump shot
12-11
13:48
Mike Saunders Jr. turnover (traveling)
14:06
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
14:13
Mika Adams-Woods turnover (lost ball) (Dre Fuller Jr. steals)
14:20
+3
Brandon Mahan makes three point jump shot
12-8
14:41
Knights 30 second timeout
14:42
+3
Keith Williams makes three point jump shot (Mika Adams-Woods assists)
12-5
14:48
Keith Williams defensive rebound
14:50
Darius Perry misses three point jump shot
15:11
Brandon Mahan defensive rebound
15:11
Jeremiah Davenport misses regular free throw 1 of 1
15:11
C.J. Walker technical foul
15:11
Keith Williams technical foul
|
15:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams shooting foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
|
|
15:11
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Davenport makes two point jump shot (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
|
9-5
|
15:18
|
|
|
Mike Saunders Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
15:25
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
|
6-5
|
15:25
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. turnover
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Darin Green Jr. flagrant 1 (Keith Williams draws the foul)
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams makes two point layup (Mike Saunders Jr. assists)
|
5-5
|
15:27
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Mike Saunders Jr. steals)
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Tari Eason personal foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius makes two point hook shot (Tari Eason assists)
|
3-5
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Darin Green Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
1-5
|
17:09
|
|
|
Tari Eason turnover
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Adams makes two point dunk (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
|
1-3
|
17:22
|
|
|
Keith Williams turnover (lost ball) (Dre Fuller Jr. steals)
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Mika Adams-Woods offensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
David DeJulius misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Sean Mobley misses two point layup
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Chris Vogt turnover
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Chris Vogt offensive foul (Sean Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
David DeJulius defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
+1
|
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-1
|
18:56
|
|
|
Dre Fuller Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
David DeJulius shooting foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
David DeJulius turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Tari Eason defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Chris Vogt blocks Isaiah Adams's two point layup
|
|
19:34
|
|
+1
|
Tari Eason makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:34
|
|
|
Tari Eason misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Adams shooting foul (Tari Eason draws the foul)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Tari Eason offensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Keith Williams misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Chris Vogt vs. Sean Mobley (Bearcats gains possession)
|